If Cuba and the Cayman Islands are in your travel plans over the next few days, you may want to consider delaying your travel — or, at least, keep yourself updated as to the latest information pertaining to the weather — due to Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to become a major hurricane after its first landfall as soon as the morning of Tuesday, September 27, 2022 in western Cuba.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO