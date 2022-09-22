ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Darby, PA

Crozer Health Closing Delaware County Memorial Hospital

 3 days ago

Striking nurses picketing outside Delaware County Memorial Hospital in March 2017mage via Ed Hille, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill is closing and becoming an inpatient behavioral health center by next spring, according to owner Crozer Health, writes Harold Brubaker for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The announcement was made Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Current services, including the emergency department, will close within 60 days, Crozer said.

Crozer Health is owned by the for-profit Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. based in Los Angeles.   

Also, by the end of the year, Springfield Hospital will only offer outpatient services like urgent care and surgery. It will continue to host primary care and specialty physicians.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland and Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park will remain as acute-care hospitals.

“What we’ve done is assess what those needs are in partnership with physicians, the community, and local leaders,” Crozer CEO Anthony Esposito said in a news release. “Through this engagement, we determined that access to community-based, high-quality, safe, and effective services are key to being responsive to the community while also addressing the changing nature of healthcare today.”

A proposed purchase of Crozer Health by ChristianaCare fell through last month. At the time, Crozer said Prospect Medical would convert the Crozer Health system into a nonprofit.

Read more at The Philadelphia Inquirer about the closing of Delaware County Memorial Hospital.

El
3d ago

Prospect trying to make itself look good to others by closing DCMH and turning it into a behavioral health/addiction facility which is needed in DelCo. It’s a way Prospect thinks it can appeal to county in a positive way. But, It will most probably be For-Profit because that’s the only thing Prospect truly cares about = $$$$$$$. When it doesn’t make enough profit, it will be closed. Prospect will continue to depend on Brinton Lake Surgery Center to make money for Prospect. This is all a facade by Prospect to ‘look good’. It cannot be trusted.

