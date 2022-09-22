ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Filming police holds them accountable. Why would we restrict that right?

By Benjamin Taylor
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZLR6_0i5onwwS00

In recent years, cellphones have proven to be an indispensable tool of the reinvigorated civil rights movement.

The indelible images from George Floyd’s murder came to us from bystanders armed only with smartphones equipped with video cameras and compassion for a Black man being killed by police officers right in front of their eyes.

It’s disturbing, yet not surprising, that some powerful interests have been seeking to restrict or even take away that tool.Arizona lawmakers earlier this year passed House Bill 2319 that bans filming of police officers within 8 feet of them as they perform their duties.

The law is so flawed that the state attorney general, the Maricopa County attorney and even the House speaker and Senate president have refused to defend the law in court.

A federal judge has put a stop to the ban from taking effect, but a new attorney general or other state lawyer can decide at any time to argue its constitutionality.

Cellphone video exposed police misconduct

Those of us who champion civil rights should fight these efforts to reduce transparency and oversight of our law enforcement officers.

I’ve represented numerous victims of the gross police misconduct where the actions have been captured on cellphones by the victims themselves or by fellow citizens who saw a wrong and documented the episode.

What happened? How 12 criminal justice bills fared this session

Those cellphone videos played a crucial role showing police violated their oaths to protect and serve and documented officers overstepping their authority and using excessive force.

In a November 2016 Flagstaff case, for example, an officer pleaded guilty to criminal assault and lost his job for punching a woman in the face. Police reports said that my client, Marissa Morris, was resisting arrest and attacked the officer. Cellphone video, however, showed the opposite. It exonerated Morris by showing that the officer was the aggressor who punched her with a closed fist.

And in 2015, a Tempe police officer was suspended after my client, Anderson Jean-Louis, had his cellphone slapped out of his hands for filming. Jean-Louis was pulled over for a traffic stop and started filming for documentation. The officer decided to interrupt the video by slapping the cellphone out of his hands.

Fortunately, Jean-Louis was able to capture the slap and show the bad actions of the officer, which led to her suspension.

Our right to record must not be compromised

Officer safety is important. During any exchange, both the officer and citizen want nothing more than to walk away unscathed.

But when an encounter goes wrong, citizen journalists are now equipped with their smartphones to record the moment. The extra documentation serves transparency and justice.

As more agencies adopt body camera policies for officers, the cellphone video may simply become another viewpoint with which to evaluate an incident.

But make no mistake: From Rodney King to George Floyd, citizen video told the nation a story that no written or verbal witness testimony could substitute.

It is my hope, and the hope of all people who strive for police accountability, that the courts will call HB 2319 out for what it is: A impingement of our rights to record taxpayer-funded law enforcement as they carry out their duties.

Those rights must not be compromised.

Benjamin Taylor is a Phoenix-based civil rights and criminal defense attorney. He previously worked as a prosecutor and public defender. Reach him at BT@taylorgomezlaw.com.

Comments / 6

Bill Gatlin
3d ago

Filming vs putting yourself into their investigation, traffic stop, etc...hazardous to everyone. Just stand back and film...

Reply
5
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Phoenix Police Make Largest Single Seizure of Fentanyl Pills in Department History

The Phoenix Police Department (PHXPD) shared Friday that officials made the largest single seizure of fentanyl pills in the department’s history this week. “Phoenix police detectives with the Drug Enforcement Bureau have made the single largest fentanyl bust in Phoenix police history. Two men have been arrested in connection to the seizure which netted more than one million fentanyl pills,” according to a media advisory shared with The Arizona Sun Times.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman arrested for alleged money laundering, human smuggling

EL MIRAGE — Police say a woman was arrested in El Mirage Friday for alleged money laundering and human smuggling after police received a report that someone was being held for ransom. Officials were told that there were multiple people being held against their will in a house near...
EL MIRAGE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Tempe, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police shoot, kill man throwing rocks at patrol car

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man throwing rocks at a patrol car died Saturday evening. Two Phoenix patrol units were driving near 19th and Glendale avenues around 6:45 p.m. when their cars were struck by unknown items causing damage, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Washington Examiner

Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday

(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney King
Person
George Floyd
AZFamily

Kiera Bergman case essentially closed after acquittal, says Phoenix attorney

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Double jeopardy prohibits Jon Clark from ever being tried again for Kiera Bergman’s murder. Spokespersons from the Phoenix Police Department and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office say the agencies strongly believe in the case they built against Clark. Longtime local defense attorney Dwane Cates didn’t work on the case but followed the details of it. “They (police) generally don’t reinvestigate things. Once the trial is over and verdict is in, they just close the file and move on,” Cates said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man faces charges for assaulting a police officer

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Mesa man accused of pointing a gun at a teenager last year is facing new charges after police say he assaulted their officers as they were responding to a domestic incident at his home last week. According to court documents Steven Leitzell, 45, had been drinking in the early morning hours Sunday when his two teenage daughters confronted him about him possibly cheating on their mother after they were looking through his cell phone activity.
MESA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Misconduct#Police Accountability#Murder#House#Senate
AZFamily

Couple accused of pointing guns at teens at after-prom party in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A former employee of the Scottsdale Fire Department and his wife have been arrested for allegedly pointing guns at teenagers at an after-prom party. Steven Leitzell, 43, faces charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct with a weapon, and aggravated assault. His wife Emily Leitzell, 42, faces charges of aggravated assault. According to the court paperwork, Steven had been employed by the Scottsdale Fire Department. But the City says he has since resigned.
MESA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Suspect Arrested After Phoenix Man Kidnapped, Killed, Dismembered

Police have arrested the suspect in the brutal kidnapping, murder and dismemberment of a Phoenix man. John Cole, 45, was booked into jail Wednesday on multiple felony counts, including murder. Cole is accused of abducting 28-year-old Antoine Smith from his apartment near Grand and 39th avenues and killing him in the Tucson area.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Phoenix Wants Judge to Toss Out Lawsuit Over Homeless Encampment

The city of Phoenix made its first move in a lawsuit that is trying to force it to address a growing homeless encampment downtown known as the Zone: rejecting claims made in the case and arguing that it should be dismissed. In August, a group of property owners in the...
PHOENIX, AZ
yourdailylocal.com

Sept. 23, 2022 Police Blotter

Larry Shahan, 56, Warren was charged with Theft by Deception and Receiving Stolen Property on 08/13/2022 following an investigation into the theft of $1,012.00 from a local business he was employed by. Jacob Knisley, 21, Warren was charged with DUI – .16% or Higher, DUI – General Impairment, Driving while...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AZFamily

Man who killed pregnant Lyft driver in Tempe sentenced

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The man who reportedly confessed to killing a pregnant Lyft driver and her baby in Tempe learned his fate on Friday. Judge Suzanne Cohen sentenced Fabian Durazo to 50 years in prison. It was part of a plea deal after he pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder last month and arson of an occupied structure.
TEMPE, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Growing homeless camp in Phoenix sparks lawsuit against city officials

A group of residents and business owners just east of downtown have filed suit seeking a declaration of public nuisance in hopes the city will enforce laws in an area where several hundred unsheltered people have set up camp. “There’s no accountability, there’s no standard, there’s no enforcement of law,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 suspects outstanding after separate deadly hit-and-runs in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two people died after hit-and-runs occurred in Phoenix when the cars drove away from the separate scenes, authorities said. Around 8:15 p.m. Thursday night, Phoenix police responded to the area of 91st Avenue and Palm Lane involving a serious collision. Officers learned an adult female had been...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy