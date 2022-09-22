ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Tempe lost years of graffiti cleanup progress; Projects to connect Mohave County vets to resources; Next Jan. 6 committee hearing is set

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.

Tagging skyrocketed

600% in 2021 after a Tempe program faced a variety of issues, suggesting years of work have gone down the drain.

A Mohave County veterans organization has multiple initiatives in the works connecting veterans to resources.

Today, you can expect it to be sunny with some clouds, with a high near 94 degrees. It will be cloudy at night, with a low near 80 degrees. Get the full forecast here.

Today in history

  • On this date in 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of January 1, 1863.
  • In 1980, the Persian Gulf conflict between Iran and Iraq erupted into full-scale war.
  • In 1985, rock and country music artists participated in “Farm Aid,” a concert staged in Champaign, Illinois, to help the nation’s farmers.
  • In 1994, the situation comedy “Friends” debuted on NBC-TV.
  • In 2020, U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 200,000, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world at that point, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Washington Examiner

Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday

(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

QC nearing completion of big water deal

Queen Creek is dotting i’s and crossing t’s in a $21-million deal to purchase Colorado River water from GSC Farm in Cibola that will yield 2,033 acre-feet of water annually for the town through the Central Arizona Project canal system. That would satisfy the water needs of at...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
knau.org

Mohave County launches Take Me Home program

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has launched the Take Me Home program. The program is designed for people who may need special assistance during an emergency. It’s free to any Mohave County resident who may have trouble communicating and is aimed at individuals that tend to be at risk for wandering such as Autism, Down Syndrome, and developmental or cognitive disabilities.
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes

Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the 2020 election was marred by fraud, continually dodged questions and spouted conspiracy theories in a televised debate Thursday night.  His Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes, said voters will have to make the choice between “laws and lies.”  Fontes, […] The post Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Anita Durairaj

An abandoned Arizona ghost town is now ruled by feral donkeys

The ghost town of Oatman, Arizona is known for its feral donkeys. Oatman was once the largest gold producer in the American West. Oatman was founded by prospector Johnny Moss who had discovered gold in the region and named the town. Oatman was the place to be during the gold rush boom of 1915 to 1917. Some of the largest mining centers employed people from Oatman and the town grew in population and prosperity.
OATMAN, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Organizers in Final Push to Stop Arizona’s Expanded School Voucher Program

It’s Sarah Martino’s first year teaching. She works as a kindergarten and first grade special education instructor at a public school in Gilbert. Training provided by the district was minimal. Martino learned how to log into her computer, where to find her pay stubs, and what forms go where. But when it came to support or supplies, she was on her own.
ARIZONA STATE
