How Tempe lost years of graffiti cleanup progress; Projects to connect Mohave County vets to resources; Next Jan. 6 committee hearing is set
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history.
Tagging skyrocketed
600% in 2021 after a Tempe program faced a variety of issues, suggesting years of work have gone down the drain.
A Mohave County veterans organization has multiple initiatives in the works connecting veterans to resources.
Today, you can expect it to be sunny with some clouds, with a high near 94 degrees. It will be cloudy at night, with a low near 80 degrees. Get the full forecast here.
Today in history
- On this date in 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued the preliminary Emancipation Proclamation, declaring all slaves in rebel states should be free as of January 1, 1863.
- In 1980, the Persian Gulf conflict between Iran and Iraq erupted into full-scale war.
- In 1985, rock and country music artists participated in “Farm Aid,” a concert staged in Champaign, Illinois, to help the nation’s farmers.
- In 1994, the situation comedy “Friends” debuted on NBC-TV.
- In 2020, U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 200,000, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world at that point, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.
