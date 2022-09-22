Mustang senior volleyball player Grace White never stops believing in herself or her teammates

By Michael Kinney

Grace White wears No. 14 in the photos

MUSTANG - Mustang senior Grace White came into the season with high expectations.

Despite the Broncos struggling last year, she saw the potential in what her squad was capable of.

After a tough start to the season, White still believes Mustang can accomplish the goals they have set for themselves.

“I was really wanting to host regionals, but it looks like even with all the other teams, like it's (still) very (possible); everyone's losing to everyone,” White said. “Everyone's winning against everyone.

"So, all of it is close. So, we'll see what happens.”

Of the Broncos' 13 defeats this season, each of them came to a squad that was ranked inside the top 11 in their respective classes.

What White has remained so optimistic about is the change she has seen in her team over the past month. Even though they have dropped some matches, they have been competitive and had their chances.

“We struggled at the very beginning with some simple stuff, like meshing together,” White said. “New teams always struggled with that.

"But now, we seem to have pieced it together pretty well.”

White says the turning point came after a recent loss to No. 11 Moore. It was Mustang's second straight defeat in which the Broncos had been swept 3-0 by a ranked opponent.

“After the Moore game, we really just focused and practiced hard. Then we played Norman after that,” White said. “And you really just noticed a huge difference after that game.”

After the loss to Moore, the Broncos (8-13) won two of their next three matches. That includes 3-0 sweeps against Norman and Southmoore.

Their one loss in that span came to No. 10 Edmond Santa Fe. But unlike previous top 10 matchups in which they were swept, Mustang lost in five sets, 3-2.

Even in defeat, White saw something in her squad.

“I was so proud of us because we never gave up and all of us really did believe we had that game and we were super close,” White said. “No one gave up, but we fell short by a couple of points.”

With this being White’s final year in a Mustang uniform, she is relishing each time she takes the court.

At the same time, Mustang coach Blake Newman has seen White improve the team on and off the court.

“Some of the expectations we had for her were being a dependable force in the middle, and she has been a very consistent blocker to allow our defense set up behind her,” Newman said.

“I just can't speak enough about just how she mentors the younger athletes in our program, helping them, whether it be with homework or just getting adjusted to high school life and a high school athlete.”

Newman, who is in his second season with Mustang, knows how valuable it is to have an upperclassman like White.

“One of our team goals this year for our seniors was to make sure that they're proud of the legacy they leave behind,” Newman said. “Some senior classes forget about the girls that come up behind them.

"In my view, if you're going to build a program, you have to have seniors that show these girls how to act on and off the court and help them feel welcome and comfortable. And just to kind of show those girls the Mustang way, the things to do it and just kind of help them fight through the adversity of coming from middle school to high school.”

With Mustang being a young team with several new faces on varsity, White has taken on more leadership responsibilities as well.

“I feel like I've stepped up into that leadership role and all the seniors have helped with all that,” White said. “And I feel like a lot of us are like very good at communicating with each other and just helped a lot stepping up in a leadership role.

"It’s my senior season, so it's kind of sad, but I'm enjoying it. I love these girls. It's probably one of the best teams I've played with.”