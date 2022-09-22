ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustang, OK

Mustang senior volleyball player Grace White never stops believing in herself or her teammates

By Michael Kinney
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGcMF_0i5onplN00

By Michael Kinney

Grace White wears No. 14 in the photos

MUSTANG - Mustang senior Grace White came into the season with high expectations.

Despite the Broncos struggling last year, she saw the potential in what her squad was capable of.

After a tough start to the season, White still believes Mustang can accomplish the goals they have set for themselves.

“I was really wanting to host regionals, but it looks like even with all the other teams, like it's (still) very (possible); everyone's losing to everyone,” White said. “Everyone's winning against everyone.

"So, all of it is close. So, we'll see what happens.”

Of the Broncos' 13 defeats this season, each of them came to a squad that was ranked inside the top 11 in their respective classes.

What White has remained so optimistic about is the change she has seen in her team over the past month. Even though they have dropped some matches, they have been competitive and had their chances.

“We struggled at the very beginning with some simple stuff, like meshing together,” White said. “New teams always struggled with that.

"But now, we seem to have pieced it together pretty well.”

White says the turning point came after a recent loss to No. 11 Moore. It was Mustang's second straight defeat in which the Broncos had been swept 3-0 by a ranked opponent.

“After the Moore game, we really just focused and practiced hard. Then we played Norman after that,” White said. “And you really just noticed a huge difference after that game.”

After the loss to Moore, the Broncos (8-13) won two of their next three matches. That includes 3-0 sweeps against Norman and Southmoore.

Their one loss in that span came to No. 10 Edmond Santa Fe. But unlike previous top 10 matchups in which they were swept, Mustang lost in five sets, 3-2.

Even in defeat, White saw something in her squad.

“I was so proud of us because we never gave up and all of us really did believe we had that game and we were super close,” White said. “No one gave up, but we fell short by a couple of points.”

With this being White’s final year in a Mustang uniform, she is relishing each time she takes the court.

At the same time, Mustang coach Blake Newman has seen White improve the team on and off the court.

“Some of the expectations we had for her were being a dependable force in the middle, and she has been a very consistent blocker to allow our defense set up behind her,” Newman said.

“I just can't speak enough about just how she mentors the younger athletes in our program, helping them, whether it be with homework or just getting adjusted to high school life and a high school athlete.”

Newman, who is in his second season with Mustang, knows how valuable it is to have an upperclassman like White.

“One of our team goals this year for our seniors was to make sure that they're proud of the legacy they leave behind,” Newman said. “Some senior classes forget about the girls that come up behind them.

"In my view, if you're going to build a program, you have to have seniors that show these girls how to act on and off the court and help them feel welcome and comfortable. And just to kind of show those girls the Mustang way, the things to do it and just kind of help them fight through the adversity of coming from middle school to high school.”

With Mustang being a young team with several new faces on varsity, White has taken on more leadership responsibilities as well.

“I feel like I've stepped up into that leadership role and all the seniors have helped with all that,” White said. “And I feel like a lot of us are like very good at communicating with each other and just helped a lot stepping up in a leadership role.

"It’s my senior season, so it's kind of sad, but I'm enjoying it. I love these girls. It's probably one of the best teams I've played with.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07WG8t_0i5onplN00
View the 4 images of this gallery on the original article

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Stunning Big 12 Upset Tonight

Kansas State has done it. Adrian Martinez and the Wildcats have upset No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman this Saturday night. Martinez, the Nebraska transfer, shined under the bright lights this evening. The veteran college football quarterback had 234 passing yards, 148 rushing, five touchdowns and no turnovers in the massive upset.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Mustang, OK
Mustang, OK
Sports
City
Moore, OK
The Associated Press

Oklahoma honors defensive stars Selmon brothers with statue

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The University of Oklahoma dedicated a statue Saturday honoring the Selmon brothers — defensive linemen Lucious, Dewey and Lee Roy. The trio starred for Oklahoma from 1971 to 1975 and helped the Sooners compile a 54-3-1 record with national championships in 1974 and 1975 and four Big Eight titles. The brothers combined for 96 career starts, 915 tackles, 96 tackles for loss and 16 fumble recoveries at Oklahoma. All three started together in 1973. Lucious and Dewey were present at a ceremony near Memorial Stadium; Lee Roy died in 2011. Family members helped pull the cover off the statue. It’s the first statue of defensive players on the campus. The Heisman Park across the street from the stadium has statues of Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White, Sam Bradford and Baker Mayfield — all offensive players.
NORMAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#The Mustang#Mustang Mustang
107.3 PopCrush

Oklahoma Woman Hit By Phone Falling Off Ride at the State Fair

Always check those pockets folks. I think we all know their is a little danger in riding some of those rides at the State Fairs throughout the country. However, while waiting in the line, you don't expect to get injured. Unfortunately, a woman attending the Oklahoma State Fair in Oklahoma City was hit in the head with a cell phone that someone had on them while riding.
EDMOND, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
KFOR

Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!

The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wmmr.com

Bam Bam & Casey Share a Romantic Gondola Ride: Casey’s Big Adventure

As Casey, Jacky Bam Bam and Kyle Mack work their way west, they’re also getting into areas of sheer natural beauty. The drive from Oklahoma City took them through Amarillo, Texas and the guys were able to make a pit stop at the cool and funky art installation, “Cadillac Ranch”. After crossing the Texas Panhandle in the northern part of that state, the guys made it into New Mexico, the Land of Enchantment! Of course, Casey was excited to see the stomping grounds of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, from “Breaking Bad”, but Casey is no stranger to the beautiful wilds of the American West. He’s spent time in the Grand Canyon, Zion National Park and a few other incredible spots in the Southwest.
AMARILLO, TX
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms

Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
TILLMAN COUNTY, OK
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy