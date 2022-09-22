Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
40 Don't Worry Darling crew members issue joint statement denying on-set drama
40 crew members who worked on Olivia Wilde’s new movie Don’t Worry Darling have issued a joint statement today, praising Wilde as “an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production,” and denying that the reported on-set shouting match between Wilde and star Florence Pugh ever occurred.
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
A.V. Club
One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
Louise Fletcher has died. A veteran actor with more than 100 credits to her name, Fletcher was best known for her Oscar-wining performance as the calmly monstrous Nurse Ratched in 1975's One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, giving a turn as one of cinema’s great unlikely villains. In addition to that star-making performance, Fletcher appeared in a vast number of film and TV projects, including staking out a place for herself as one of the best antagonists in the entire Star Trek franchise as the manipulative and conniving Kai Winn in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Per Variety, Fletcher died at her home in France earlier today. She was 88.
A.V. Club
20 Best Picture contenders for the 2023 Oscars
The 95th Academy Awards are upon us! Just kidding. But now that film festivals at Venice, Telluride and Toronto have wrapped up, we do find ourselves in the opening leg of the Oscar race. That means Hollywood’s annual back-patting and glad-handing season has arrived in earnest, so unlike the last time The A.V. Club made Oscar predictions, we’re now able to make some properly educated guesses. Since there can be up to 10 nominees for the best picture Oscar, we’ve rounded up 20 contenders, from artsy indie fare (The Whale) to buzzy titles from overseas (Decision To Leave) to star-studded mainstream titles (Avatar: The Way Of Water and Wakanda Forever will be back soon, so buckle up).
A.V. Club
Emily in Paris gets another season worth of chances to make Paris like Emily
Rebonjour! Netflix’s endlessly light-hearted Emily In Paris is officially getting a third season this winter, meaning the lovable Parisian transplant played by Lily Collins gets another chance at swaying French hearts in her quirky-lite favor. Although there’s only a brief new teaser to accompany the news, audiences can expect...
A.V. Club
The best movies right now on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has a wide selection of terrific films, from classic dramas and comedies to a new wave of declarative originals. But amid today’s hypercompetitive streaming wars, the platform has been hindered perhaps more than any other by ongoing shuffling of titles. So, what’s a movie-hungry subscriber to do? Read The A.V. Club’s recommendations for the best available films on Prime Video, that’s what.
A.V. Club
Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale move into The Watcher's house of horrors in newtrailer
Listen, no one can be blamed for being nervous about a Ryan Murphy and Netflix collaboration. So far, this partnership has resulted in forgettable TV shows like Ratched, Hollywood, Halston, The Politician (by far the most fun one, at the very least), and the most recent Dahmer, whose trailer dropped a mere five days before it premiered on September 21. Yet the promising trailer for his upcoming thriller has raised our hopes.
A.V. Club
Allow us to introduce Benoit Blanc’s latest suspects in new Glass Onion clip
Anticipation is building for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, premiering on Netflix on December 23, 2022. The latest trailer has teased a puzzle box of a mystery and a colorful set of new characters, all of whom, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) warns, is in danger–or might be the danger themselves. Now, an exclusive new clip offers a little more insight into the intriguing group.
A.V. Club
Read This: Ellen DeGeneres slammed by former mentee, viral musician Greyson Chance
Remember the kid who went viral performing Lady Gaga’s Paparazzi in 2010? The one who went on to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show? He’s all grown up now, and he has some harsh words for DeGeneres, who at one time signed him as the first artist on her record label eleveneleven. “I’ve never met someone more manipulative, more self-centered, and more blatantly opportunistic than her,” Chance tells Rolling Stone in a new interview.
A.V. Club
Love, Victor's Michael Cimino transfers to a new school, joins the cast of Never Have I Ever
Following the conclusion of Love, Victor earlier this year, star Michael Cimino is transferring to a new school. In a new preview video, Netflix has announced that the actor is joining the cast of Never Have I Ever for the teen comedy’s fourth and final season. He’ll be playing a new love interest for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
A.V. Club
Wait, Paramount Pictures just plain old announced a new Cloverfield movie?
Both metaphorically and literally, couldn’t they have just stayed away from that damned space station? A new Cloverfield film is reportedly in the works, Deadline reports, meaning more aliens (and hopefully fewer production troubles) are in store. After a Top Gun: Maverick’s soaring studio success, Paramount Pictures clearly has its eyes trained on another fruitful franchise.
A.V. Club
Take a first look at Netflix's Shadow And Bone season two
Are you ready to step back into the Grishaverse? Netflix still hasn’t released a premiere date for Shadow And Bone’s second season, but the streamer released a brief teaser trailer during its global fan event today. The exciting footage only makes the wait more challenging, huh?. Eric Heisserer’s...
A.V. Club
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Look: We can’t tell you why 2022 has become The Year Of Pinocchio, as both Disney and Netflix have offered up big-budget, lavish recreations of Carlo Collodi’s classic novel about a puppet with aspirations to be made of meat. We can tell you, though, that Netflix’s offering—co-directed by Guillermo Del Toro, who put his name right up there in the title—looks absolutely amazing, at least as far as a new behind-the-scenes featurette released today at Netflix’s TUDUM event is concerned.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon
One might think that House Of The Dragon would want to start with as clean a slate as possible after the negative reaction to Game Of Thrones’ ending. But, at the end of the day, GOT was still a wildly popular series, so it only makes sense that the new show would pay homage to its television origins–particularly in the all-too-familiar theme song.
A.V. Club
Taylor Swift reportedly turned down the Super Bowl halftime show
Despite rumors that she might be tackling a show that’s been referred to as the single largest live performance opportunity in the world, Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down an offer to play the Super Bowl halftime show next year. This is per TMZ, which had previously reported on...
NFL・
A.V. Club
6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, September 23, to Sunday, September 25. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Allison Janney leads the new thriller Lou. Friday, Netflix, 3:01...
A.V. Club
The 10 best new films on the Criterion Channel right now
While it’s still September, we’ve gathered up all the best films added to the Criterion Channel this month. One thing’s for certain: We’ve got a plethora of recommended films from the ’6os and ’70s, taking us from the David Bowie sci-fi vehicle The Man Who Fell To Earth to the romantic voyage of The Most Important Thing: Love starring famed German-French actor Romy Schneider.
A.V. Club
Rejoice: Dead To Me is finally coming back to us in November
It’s a big day for us, fellow Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate fans. If you’re done with the over two-year waiting period, Netflix has announced that Dead To Me—starring the two powerhouse performers—will finally return on November 17 for a third and final season. Season two aired all the way back in May 2020.
Deeply divisive Monroe biopic 'Blonde' hits Netflix
Destined to be one of the most divisive films of the year, Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde" finally lands on Netflix on Wednesday after more than a decade of troubled production. Dominik spent 11 years trying to get the film made, and has credited the #MeToo movement against sexual assault with finally generating interest in the story -- though he reportedly fought long and hard with Netflix over long running time and graphic scenes.
