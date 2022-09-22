ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

ETOnline.com

'Manifest' Takes Its Final Descent in Ominous Season 4 Trailer

Manifest is taking its final descent on Netflix. The fourth and final season of the revived sci-fi action drama kicks off in just under two months, and during Saturday's virtual Tudum presentation, the official trailer for the first half of the series' last chapter -- which will consist of 20 episodes -- was released.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'The White Lotus' Sets October Premiere Date for Season 2

The White Lotus has finally set a premiere date for season 2, and viewers will be able to check in starting Sunday, Oct. 30. Created by Mike White, the Emmy-winning HBO series moves the action from Hawaii to Sicily, where it will “follow the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.”
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Premiere Episode Details Revealed

Lady Whistledown is dropping in to provide an enticing tease for Bridgerton season 3. As part of Netflix's virtual Tudum event on Saturday, the beloved Regency drama revealed intriguing details for the first episode of the new season, which will chart the love story between Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The season 3 premiere episode, written by new Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell and directed by Tricia Brock, will be titled "Out of the Shadows."
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'The Old Guard' Cast Sends Update on Sequel From Set

Fans of The Old Guard got a special treat from the cast during Netlfix's virtual Tudum event Saturday. Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Luca Marinelli, Marwan Kenzari and Chiwetel Ejiofor joined the event virtually from the set of the upcoming sequel. "We are currently in beautiful Rome, Italy, filming the sequel...
COMBAT SPORTS
ETOnline.com

BaubleBar’s New Halloween Collection is Back In Stock: Shop Disney Halloween Earrings and More Spooky Styles

Can you believe it's almost that time of the year? Spooky season is upon us, and BaubleBar is pulling out all the stops to make this year's Halloween a stylish and spine-chilling holiday. Available now, Bauble's new Halloween-inspired collection is full of can't-miss pieces. Great for topping off your Halloween costume or simply making a statement this fall, the new line has something for everyone.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ETOnline.com

'The Crown': Elizabeth Debicki Films Princess Diana Scene With Rufus Kampa as 15-Year-Old Prince William

After taking a brief hiatus following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, The Crown has resumed filming on the final two seasons of the acclaimed historical drama about the royal family. On Thursday, Elizabeth Debicki, who will make her debut as Princess Diana in season 5, was seen filming a scene with newcomer Rufus Kampa, who recently was cast as a 15-year-old Prince William.
WORLD
TV Series
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Lachey Reveals the Best Marriage Advice She and Nick Received, Talks 'NCIS: Hawaii' (Exclusive)

NCIS: Hawaiistar Vanessa Lachey sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier on the soundstage Friday to discuss the recent return of her procedural, which airs Mondays on CBS. "We literally kicked off the season premiere with a two-hour crossover event with one storyline," she said, looking back on the Sept. 21 season opener that began with longtime flagship series, NCIS. "It's really amazing that we can do that."
HAWAII STATE
ETOnline.com

George and Amal Clooney Hold Hands During Date Night in New York City

Parents' night out! On Thursday, George and Amal Clooney, who are parents to 5-year-old twins Alex and Ella, had a date in New York City. The power couple was all smiles as they were spotted holding hands while out in the Big Apple. The 61-year-old actor wore jeans and a navy blue collared shirt -- but all eyes were on Amal. The 44-year-old attorney dazzled in a black fringe mini-dress, strappy heels and statement earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Julia Roberts Wants to Help 'Real Housewives' Star Garcelle Beauvais Find a Boyfriend (Exclusive)

Julia Roberts is looking to play matchmaker! The Oscar-winning actress is apparently a big Real Housewives fan and is looking out for Garcelle Beauvais' love life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Ticket to Paradise star both spoke with ET's Deidre Behar on the carpet at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, and they both addressed Beauvais' romantic status.
WASHINGTON, DC
ETOnline.com

'House of the Dragon' Stars Break Down Rhaenyra and Alicent's Ongoing Feud After Massive Time Jump (Exclusive)

After five episodes of House of the Dragon, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke finally made their debut as older versions of Prince Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower, respectively. The two stars take over the roles originated by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey after the Game of Thrones prequel series jumped forward 10 years in episode six.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Wednesday' Series Sets Premiere Date on Netflix: See First Clip

Snap, snap! Netflix has set a premiere date for Wednesday. The upcoming series, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams Family character, will launch, fittingly, on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the eight-episode drama, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized...
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Netflix Reveals 'Dead to Me' Final Season Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser

Jen and Judy are back, and it's for the last "f**king" time. Netflix's favorite foul-mouthed duo return in the first teaser for the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, which the streamer released during the Tudum fan event on Saturday. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden...
TV SERIES

