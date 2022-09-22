Read full article on original website
'Bridgerton' Spinoff About Queen Charlotte Gets Official Title, First Photo Revealed (Exclusive)
Meet young Queen Charlotte! Netflix's spinoff series centered on the Bridgerton monarch has an official title, and only ET has the exclusive details and the very first look. The anticipated prequel drama, which introduces India Amarteifio as the young queen, will be titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In the...
'Manifest' Takes Its Final Descent in Ominous Season 4 Trailer
Manifest is taking its final descent on Netflix. The fourth and final season of the revived sci-fi action drama kicks off in just under two months, and during Saturday's virtual Tudum presentation, the official trailer for the first half of the series' last chapter -- which will consist of 20 episodes -- was released.
'The White Lotus' Sets October Premiere Date for Season 2
The White Lotus has finally set a premiere date for season 2, and viewers will be able to check in starting Sunday, Oct. 30. Created by Mike White, the Emmy-winning HBO series moves the action from Hawaii to Sicily, where it will “follow the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week.”
'Bridgerton' Season 3 Premiere Episode Details Revealed
Lady Whistledown is dropping in to provide an enticing tease for Bridgerton season 3. As part of Netflix's virtual Tudum event on Saturday, the beloved Regency drama revealed intriguing details for the first episode of the new season, which will chart the love story between Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The season 3 premiere episode, written by new Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell and directed by Tricia Brock, will be titled "Out of the Shadows."
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green Celebrate 3 Months with Baby Zane
Sharna Burgess can't help but gush over her little boy. In a new reel shared to her Instagram Thursday, Burgess celebrated three months of being a mom to her and Brian Austin Green's son, Zane. From baby Zane's birth to their first days as a family, Burgess shared a compilation...
Noah Cyrus and Dad Billy Ray Cyrus Release First Musical Collaboration With 'Noah (Stand Still)'
One impressive father-daughter duo. Noah Cyrus has teamed up with her famous father, Billy Ray Cyrus, for a new, emotional duet version of her song "Noah (Stand Still)." The heartfelt and resonant tune -- the solo version of which serves as the first track on her recently released debut album The Hardest Part -- marks her first collaboration with her dad.
Tyler Perry Says 'A Jazzman's Blues' Speaks to 'All of the Pains' Black People Have Endured (Exclusive)
Tyler Perry has been working on his passion project for over 20 years, and now it debuts on Netflix. Set in the 1940s Deep South, the prolific filmmaker's new drama, A Jazzman's Blues, follows star-crossed lovers Bayou and Leanne, whose forbidden love is the backdrop for 40 years of secrets and lies.
Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Gigi Hadid for Milan Fashion Week as They're 'Fully Seeing Each Other,' Source Says
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid are together in Italy! A source tells ET that the actor is in Milan with the model for Milan Fashion Week. "They are fully seeing each other," the source adds of the couple, who was first linked earlier this month. The news of the pair's...
'The Old Guard' Cast Sends Update on Sequel From Set
Fans of The Old Guard got a special treat from the cast during Netlfix's virtual Tudum event Saturday. Charlize Theron, Kiki Layne, Luca Marinelli, Marwan Kenzari and Chiwetel Ejiofor joined the event virtually from the set of the upcoming sequel. "We are currently in beautiful Rome, Italy, filming the sequel...
Shania Twain on How Music Got Her Through Her Darkest Times and a Possible Duet With Harry Styles (Exclusive)
Shania Twain is all for doing a duet with Harry Styles. ET's Cassie DiLaura is with the iconic country star in Las Vegas, and Twain shares that she's definitely down to put out a song with the One Direction alum after her surprise appearance during his Coachella set earlier this year.
BaubleBar’s New Halloween Collection is Back In Stock: Shop Disney Halloween Earrings and More Spooky Styles
Can you believe it's almost that time of the year? Spooky season is upon us, and BaubleBar is pulling out all the stops to make this year's Halloween a stylish and spine-chilling holiday. Available now, Bauble's new Halloween-inspired collection is full of can't-miss pieces. Great for topping off your Halloween costume or simply making a statement this fall, the new line has something for everyone.
'The Crown': Elizabeth Debicki Films Princess Diana Scene With Rufus Kampa as 15-Year-Old Prince William
After taking a brief hiatus following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, The Crown has resumed filming on the final two seasons of the acclaimed historical drama about the royal family. On Thursday, Elizabeth Debicki, who will make her debut as Princess Diana in season 5, was seen filming a scene with newcomer Rufus Kampa, who recently was cast as a 15-year-old Prince William.
Vanessa Lachey Reveals the Best Marriage Advice She and Nick Received, Talks 'NCIS: Hawaii' (Exclusive)
NCIS: Hawaiistar Vanessa Lachey sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier on the soundstage Friday to discuss the recent return of her procedural, which airs Mondays on CBS. "We literally kicked off the season premiere with a two-hour crossover event with one storyline," she said, looking back on the Sept. 21 season opener that began with longtime flagship series, NCIS. "It's really amazing that we can do that."
'The Bachelor': Zach Reacts to America's First Impression Rose Pick (Exclusive)
Zach Shallcross was thrilled with America's pick for his first-ever rose. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the newly minted Bachelor at the show's iconic mansion on Sunday, and Zach revealed that he was a fan of Brianna, the recipient of America's First Impression Rose. The first rose of its kind...
George and Amal Clooney Hold Hands During Date Night in New York City
Parents' night out! On Thursday, George and Amal Clooney, who are parents to 5-year-old twins Alex and Ella, had a date in New York City. The power couple was all smiles as they were spotted holding hands while out in the Big Apple. The 61-year-old actor wore jeans and a navy blue collared shirt -- but all eyes were on Amal. The 44-year-old attorney dazzled in a black fringe mini-dress, strappy heels and statement earrings.
Julia Roberts Wants to Help 'Real Housewives' Star Garcelle Beauvais Find a Boyfriend (Exclusive)
Julia Roberts is looking to play matchmaker! The Oscar-winning actress is apparently a big Real Housewives fan and is looking out for Garcelle Beauvais' love life. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and the Ticket to Paradise star both spoke with ET's Deidre Behar on the carpet at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington, D.C. on Saturday, and they both addressed Beauvais' romantic status.
'House of the Dragon' Stars Break Down Rhaenyra and Alicent's Ongoing Feud After Massive Time Jump (Exclusive)
After five episodes of House of the Dragon, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke finally made their debut as older versions of Prince Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower, respectively. The two stars take over the roles originated by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey after the Game of Thrones prequel series jumped forward 10 years in episode six.
'Wednesday' Series Sets Premiere Date on Netflix: See First Clip
Snap, snap! Netflix has set a premiere date for Wednesday. The upcoming series, which stars Jenna Ortega as the iconic Addams Family character, will launch, fittingly, on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In the eight-episode drama, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized...
Netflix Reveals 'Dead to Me' Final Season Premiere Date: Watch the Teaser
Jen and Judy are back, and it's for the last "f**king" time. Netflix's favorite foul-mouthed duo return in the first teaser for the final season of the dark comedy Dead to Me, which the streamer released during the Tudum fan event on Saturday. Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden...
Wynonna Judd Admits She Feels 'Incredibly Angry' Following the Death of Mother Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd is speaking out for the first time since the death of her mother, and music partner, Naomi Judd in April. During a sit down with CBS Sunday Morning, the 58-year-old country music superstar revealed that she still feels anger following the loss of her mother. “Incredibly angry,” she...
