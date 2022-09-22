ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

cosmosphilly.com

Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival

Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
abc27.com

New Cumberland celebrates fall with annual apple festival

NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland is kicking off the fall season with its 36th annual apple festival on Saturday. The event had over 70 food vendors and 200 craft vendors along with music, pony rides, and raffles. Of course, the main event was all of the apple products such as pies and apple dumplings that were available.
NEW CUMBERLAND, PA
PennLive.com

Checking out Hershey’s new indoor market? Don’t miss these great sweet, savory offerings | Mimi’s picks

The brand new glass doors to the upper level of Fresh Market Hershey, 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, swung open to the public on Sept. 1. Keeping the integrity of the old Hershey Abattoir building intact, the main structure is the same but the interior is bright, clean and abuzz with varied food and deli stands, distillery, brewery and wine vendors.
HERSHEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week

Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
macaronikid.com

2022 Fall Festival Guide

It's fall! The time of the year when the weather starts to turn, and you can enjoy fun fall outings with the whole family. The Lehigh Valley has so many great farms, festivals, and events. You can enjoy a different one every weekend!. Hausman's Fruit Farm Fall Farm Festival, Coopersburg.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
WRIGHTSVILLE, PA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Things To Do In York PA

Some places you visit will equal your expectations. Then again, some places you visit surprise and delight you in ways you hadn’t expected. Such was the case with York, Pennsylvania, a south-central town about two hours’ drive from Philadelphia. Known as “The White Rose City,” after the symbol...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Humane Pennsylvania to host weekend full of events

LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market. This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania

If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania

While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
islands.com

Nonstop Flights from Philadelphia to the Caribbean

When the city becomes too much for you, check out these direct flights from Philadelphia to the Caribbean. Philadelphia is known as the City of Brotherly Love, but, when the city gets to be too “lovely,” it’s time to head south on one of these direct flights from Philadelphia to the Caribbean. Flee the cold weather in winter time, and enjoy a warm getaway on a pristine beach while sipping on your drink from a coconut.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

