'The Price is Right Live' is coming to the Appell Center in York on Oct. 6
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is coming to the Appell Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 6. The interactive stage show is based on the ever-popular game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It's also network television’s #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history.
cosmosphilly.com
Under the Stars, St. George Greek Food Festival
Middletown, PA – Great food, dancing, and firepits make this Greek festival a perfect place to be this weekend. Hidden in the lush green suburbs of Delaware County, off route 352, St. George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its annual Greek Food Festival. The atmosphere is lovely as guests...
abc27.com
New Cumberland celebrates fall with annual apple festival
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — New Cumberland is kicking off the fall season with its 36th annual apple festival on Saturday. The event had over 70 food vendors and 200 craft vendors along with music, pony rides, and raffles. Of course, the main event was all of the apple products such as pies and apple dumplings that were available.
Checking out Hershey’s new indoor market? Don’t miss these great sweet, savory offerings | Mimi’s picks
The brand new glass doors to the upper level of Fresh Market Hershey, 121 Towne Square Drive, Hershey, swung open to the public on Sept. 1. Keeping the integrity of the old Hershey Abattoir building intact, the main structure is the same but the interior is bright, clean and abuzz with varied food and deli stands, distillery, brewery and wine vendors.
Bloomsburg Fair foods to check out this week
Bloomsburg, Pa. — It’s Bloomsburg Fair time and for many, that means a steady stream of deep-fried, cheese-covered, and unusual culinary delights. Here are a few of the new tasty treats to try when you hit the fairgrounds this week. Bowled over by Brazilian fare The Northeast Extension of the fairgrounds always has its share...
macaronikid.com
2022 Fall Festival Guide
It's fall! The time of the year when the weather starts to turn, and you can enjoy fun fall outings with the whole family. The Lehigh Valley has so many great farms, festivals, and events. You can enjoy a different one every weekend!. Hausman's Fruit Farm Fall Farm Festival, Coopersburg.
phillygrub.blog
Blue J Brunch Now Open in South Philly; Shaking Crab Opening Soon
A new brunch restaurant is now open in South Philadelphia. Blue J Brunch, located at 43 Snyder Avenue, serves breakfast and lunch from 7 AM to 2 PM every day except on Tuesday. The new restaurant replaces the former Diner at the Plaza and Frankie and Jimmy D’s. The...
This Epic Adventure Park in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
Home to a zoo, treetops course, and tons of exciting events throughout the year, the Elmwood Zoo in Norristown makes for an exhilarating day trip. This 16-acre park offers so much for people of all ages to enjoy, keep reading to learn more.
5 Highly Rated Places to Get Pizza in Lancaster City, PA [Food & Drink]
Friday night pizza is a tradition in our house. Usually, we make our own but from time to time we order in. Here are five of the local top rated (4.5 and up) places to get pizza in Lancaster City.
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Pennsylvania is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as John Wright Restaurant. This Sunday buffet in Pennsylvania boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes with sensational views of the Susquehanna River.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Things To Do In York PA
Some places you visit will equal your expectations. Then again, some places you visit surprise and delight you in ways you hadn’t expected. Such was the case with York, Pennsylvania, a south-central town about two hours’ drive from Philadelphia. Known as “The White Rose City,” after the symbol...
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to See
Say, you have a long weekend in Pennsylvania. Not a whole lot of time to cover an entire state, but still plenty of time to explore. Here are a handful of recommendations of where to go and what to see, covering everything from history to culture, nature and food.
abc27.com
Humane Pennsylvania to host weekend full of events
LANCASTER & BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Humane Pennsylvania is going to be hosting a weekend full of events. These events include Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend, as well as a Flea Market. This event will last three days and run from Friday, September 23 to Sunday,...
3 Local Fall Recipes Featuring Delicious, Hearty Comfort Food [Food & Drink]
These days, I find myself scrolling the web for all things hearty when it comes to food. Soups, pasta, stews, anything warm that also tastes amazing and is filling. If local, all the better.
3 Great Pizza Places in Pennsylvania
If you happen to live in Pennsylvania or you plan on traveling to this beautiful state in the near future, then keep on reading because below you will find a list of three amazing pizza places that are amazing for a quick stop when you are in a rush but are also a good choice for when you want to go out with your friends or family members. With that in mind, if you have never been to any of these pizza spots, make sure you add them to your list and visit them if you have the chance. All of them have serve absolutely delicious food at amazing prices.
Another Fast-Food Restaurant Coming to West Chester’s Paoli Pike-Gay Street Corridor
Capital Enterprises plans to add another fast-food restaurant near where four already sit along the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor. Capital Enterprises, the owner of the West Goshen Shopping Center, plans to add a new fast-food restaurant to the Paoli Pike-Gay Street corridor, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News.
pethelpful.com
Bookstore in Pennsylvania That Has Adoptable Cats Roaming the Store Is Straight Out of Heaven
If you spend enough time around bibliophiles (AKA people who love to read), you'll notice that many of them love animals too. That's great news for @cupboardmakerbooksstore in Enola, PA, because their cats are just as well-loved as their books. They're practically their own selling point!. It should come as...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Pennsylvania
While not all of us can travel full-time, most of us can plan a short getaway from time to time so we can recharge our batteries. If you live in Pennsylvania and you are looking for a place where you can go and relax for a few days, or even longer if you have the time for it, then here are three ideas for an affordable and definitely fun weekend getaway in Pennsylvania.
Cash 5 jackpot-winning Lottery ticket sold at Mechanicsburg Turkey Hill
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A $250,000 jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for Thursday night's drawing was sold at a Mechanicsburg convenience store, the Lottery said Friday. The ticket, which matched all five balls drawn (2-9-20-36-39), was sold at a Turkey Hill store on the 6700 block...
islands.com
Nonstop Flights from Philadelphia to the Caribbean
When the city becomes too much for you, check out these direct flights from Philadelphia to the Caribbean. Philadelphia is known as the City of Brotherly Love, but, when the city gets to be too “lovely,” it’s time to head south on one of these direct flights from Philadelphia to the Caribbean. Flee the cold weather in winter time, and enjoy a warm getaway on a pristine beach while sipping on your drink from a coconut.
