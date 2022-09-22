Read full article on original website
Collider
Topher Grace Says Filming 'That '90s Show' Was "Like Christmas"
With the holiday season quickly approaching, we have our eyes set on another sort of family gathering courtesy of the cast and crew behind Netflix’s upcoming That ‘70s Show spinoff, That ‘90s Show. A continuation of the hit series that took its final bow over 15 years ago, fans of the original production have been excited to kick off our shoes at the door of Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty Forman’s (Debra Jo Rupp) house and head down to the basement to … take in the festivities with our favorite group of Point Place Wisconsiners since the reboot was announced last fall.
Collider
10 Star-Making Performances at TIFF ‘22, From Gabriel LaBelle to Emilie Koppel
The 2022 Toronto International Film Festival welcomed plenty of big-name celebrities to walk its red carpets, but there were many newcomers to the fest whose stars shone just as bright. With only a few acting credits to their names, these performances demonstrate the feats of character work that these actors achieved. These rising stars have left their mark on festivalgoers this year, and we’re excited to track how their careers continue to take off after showing us what they can do:
Olivia Cooke: Emily Carey reacts as actor takes over her House of the Dragon role
Former House of the Dragon star Emily Carey has given her verdict on Olivia Cooke‘s takeover of her role.After five episodes, Carey and Milly Alcock departed the series, with Cooke and Emma D’Arcy stepping in to play the adult versions of their characters, Queen Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.While viewers bemoaned the loss of the two stars, whose performances were hailed each week, the cast members have been busy hyping up the arrival of the two new actors.One such star was Carey herself, who gracefully shared a message about their performances hours before the new episode debuted...
Collider
'Enola Holmes 2' Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill Are Back and Solving New Mysteries
Sherlock is no longer the only Holmes in the game. Having survived her sibling's attempts to mold her into a proper lady, London's newest teenage sleuth Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown) is finally striking out on her own and ready to open her own detective agency. If only the residents of London would take her seriously. In a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2, released as part of Netflix's star-studded TUDUM event, audiences are treated to a look at what mysteries face the intrepid adolescent investigator.
Collider
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Dethrones ‘The Woman King’ With $9.4 Million at Friday Box Office
Director Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling appears to have weathered the storm on its way to a projected $21 million opening weekend at the box office, after a $9.4 million Friday (including Thursday previews). Single-handedly fueling the tabloid news cycle for what seems like months, Don’t Worry Darling also braved poor reviews, more controversies than you can count on one hand, and intense behind-the-scenes drama.
Collider
'The Walking Dead's Daryl Led Spin-Off Series Could Include Melissa McBride's Return According to Norman Reedus
With the parent show of The Walking Dead universe now almost in our rearview mirror, more details have begun to emerge about the upcoming spin-offs lined up to engage fans when the curtains finally come down on the zombie show. One of those is the spin-off focused on Norman Reedus' Daryl Dixon. Announced to be in development in 2020, the spin-off was initially planned to center on the characters of Daryl and Carol but was later retooled as a Daryl-only spin-off after filming logistics saw Melissa McBride who plays Carol exit the show. However, Reedus has now hinted at a return of his on-screen partner to the upcoming spin-off.
Collider
10 Best Sports TV Series To Watch If You Love 'A League of Their Own'
Baseball is considered America's pastime. It's a popular sport for many eager fans from Opening Day of each season. Many viewers are familiar with the 1992 film A League of Their Own starring Tom Hanks as Jimmy Dugan, Geena Davis as Dottie Hinson, and Lori Petty as Kit Keller. Earlier...
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Season 1 Episode 6 Recap: Who's Your Daddy?
Well, it finally happened: the big time skip. Unlike the nearly real-world timeline of its parent show, Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon allows huge spans of time to go by between one episode and the other. Six months separate Queen Aemma’s (Sian Brooke) horrifying death in Episode 1 from King Viserys’ (Paddy Considine) decision to marry young Lady Alicent (Emily Carey) in Episode 2. By the time we meet Alicent as queen in Episode 3, her firstborn, Aegon, is already a toddler. Time skips just got larger and larger from episode to episode, and, from the get-go, fans knew that there was a ten-year jump waiting for them in the middle of the season. In "The Princess and the Queen," the moment has come to leave behind the young versions of Queen Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), among others, and say hello to their more mature selves.
House of the Dragon viewers reminded of scheming Game of Thrones character as new villain emerges in episode 6
House of the Dragon viewers were reminded of a certainGame of Thrones character in the prequel’s latest episode.Sunday night’s (25 September) episode of the spin-off series moved the story on in rapid fashion, jumping forward 10 years in time.Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke officially succeeded Milly Alcock and Emily Carey as Princess Rhaenyra and Queen Alicent respectively, and the episode revealed that, in the space of a decade, the former friends’ relationship has completely eroded.If there was any chance of them ever reaching a truce, though, Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) shot it down in chilling fashion. *Spoilers follow –...
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Featurette Delves Into Mayday and Serena's Plans
This week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale brought viewers back to Mayday as June and Moira set out to get more information about Hannah. Meanwhile, Serena, still in Gilead, tries to leverage her position as a pregnant woman and a widow to restore her status. The accompanying “Inside the Episode” featurette explores both storylines, adding a bit more context to what viewers saw in the episode.
Collider
Who Is Syril Karn in 'Andor'?
Although Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was certainly a darker entry in the saga, it was still a story of good versus evil. However, Disney+’s Andor has blurred those lines. Cassian (Diego Luna) isn’t a straightforward hero. In the opening sequence of the first episode, Cassian kills two officers outside a brothel after they try to shake him down. His malicious activities attract the attention of some of the show’s primary antagonists.
Collider
New 'The Winchesters' Clip Introduces ’Supernatural’s Men of Letters
As kind as ever, the folks behind The Winchesters are making sure that their fans start off the weekend on the right foot. The team behind the series have released a new teaser which includes several bits of never-before-seen footage. Not only do we get a longer voiceover intro from...
Collider
Gal Gadot Is the 'Heart of Stone' in New Spy Thriller Teaser
The Red Notice must have whet Gal Gadot's appetite for Netflix thrillers because the Wonder Woman heroine is returning to the streamer for the upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, which sees her star as the titular Rachel Stone, a CIA agent fueled by her adrenaline. The new teaser dropped during Netflix's annual TUDUM event and while it wasn't quite a trailer, it certainly teased what fans can expect from Gadot, as well as Jamie Doran and Alia Bhatt.
Collider
‘Outer Banks’ Season 3 Trailer: Welcome to Poguelandia
Everyone has heard or read of a treasure hunt tale before. However, when Netflix’s Outer Banks was released in 2020, the show was not much a treasure hunt tale but rather an escape pod for many trapped in the grip of a pandemic. The teen drama has gone on in the subsequent years to amass a devoted following. After the announcement of a third season and the new members joining the cast, Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming season at its virtual Tudum festival. Welcome to Poguelandia.
Collider
From 'Baby Driver' to 'Drive': 10 of the Best Racing Movies of All-Time
Racing movies are such a special kind of film. They can be action packed, comedic, dramatic, romantic, suspenseful; but all of them will make you drive your car differently than you normally would after leaving a theater. There are a wide array of racing films, from the acclaimed Pixar franchise...
Collider
'Dead to Me' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Shows Jen and Judy After Season 2's Cliffhanger Crash
Fans of the show Dead to Me will be excited to learn that the final season of the show will be premiering on Netflix soon. A teaser trailer for the show's third and final season hit arrived today via Netflix's TUDUM showcase event. The trailer starts off with some scenes...
Collider
'Prey for the Devil' Trailer: Sister Ann Is the Chosen One
Sister Ann (Jacqueline Byers) is the chosen one to save the world from the global rise in demonic possession but by whom, God or the devil? The new trailer of Prey for the Devil poses an interesting question. The new footage establishes Ann’s “calling to help people” and showcases her bond with a young girl, who is said to be possessed by an evil entity. In order to help her and others, we see the protagonist studying at St. Michael the Archangel School of Exorcism, since only men are allowed to exorcise demonic spirits, she’s the only female there because of her gifts. With plenty of jump scares and mind-bending truth about Ann’s past, the movie looks like a great watch for the spooky season.
Collider
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' New Poster and Release Date Promises a Bloody Christmas
The Witcher: Blood Origin has received several updates coming out of Netflix's TUDUM Event. The upcoming 4-episode prequel series to The Witcher revealed a brand-new poster as well as announced its official release date. The series will be premiering on Netflix on Christmas Day on December 25, 2022. The new...
Collider
Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Rom-Com ‘Your Place or Mine’ Sets Release Date
With the resurgence of romantic comedies in popular discourse, many of rom-com’s biggest names have also returned to the genre. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are the latest stars to answer the call with their upcoming Netflix film Your Place or Mine. At the ongoing annual Tudum event, Netflix has revealed that the anticipated rom-com is set to drop on February 10, 2023; just in time for Valentine’s day.
Collider
New 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Image Shows Michelle Yeoh as a Fierce Elven Warrior
Netflix has released a new look at Michelle Yeoh from the upcoming The Witcher: Blood Origin series. Yeoh is seen standing tall as a proud warrior, with her elvish ears, carrying a sword and dagger. In The Witcher’s prequel series she is set to play the deadly Scian, the last member of a nomadic tribe of sword-elves on a mission to retrieve a blade stolen from her people. She is described as a fierce warrior carrying much loss within her heart. In search of the lost blade, she’ll launch herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.
