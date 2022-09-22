Read full article on original website
The improbable has happened out on the Palouse. No. 15 Oregon has beaten Washington State 44-41, but you're not going to believe how it all unfolded. The Cougars scored a touchdown with 6 minutes and 41 seconds remaining when Cam Ward found Robert Ferrel for a one-yard touchdown. That made it a 34-22 Washington State lead late in the fourth quarter.
The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
Pac-12 officials have reached a new all-time low in this Saturday afternoon's Oregon vs. Washington State game. In the second quarter, WSU quarterback Cam Ward was called for intentional grounding on first down. Officials made a pretty costly error and skipped a down, resulting in a third-and-16 for the Cougars.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Emotion Bowl bleeds blue as Skyline takes down Idaho Falls
Turning the goal posts blue. That was the goal for the Skyline High School football team Saturday afternoon as the Grizzlies took on crosstown rival Idaho Falls in the 58th Emotion Bowl at Ravsten Stadium.
This isn’t a game that the Oregon Ducks usually win. In years past, with so many things working against them, we’ve often seen the Ducks tend to fold in situations like this. Whether it’s penalties, turnovers, mental mistakes, or missed tackles, past Oregon teams often struggled to step up to the plate when tested. Something about this Dan Lanning-led squad feels different, though. The Ducks stepped up and pulled out a gutsy comeback victory on the road against Washington State Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t always pretty, and did a good job of identifying numerous places where the team can still improve, but it...
NEW SUBSCRIBER BENEFIT: The Oregonian/OregonLive is offering a new perk exclusively for subscribers: Log in, click on the photo gallery to see if we photographed you or your favorite high school athlete, and choose “Get Photo” to download free print-quality images. Week 4 of Oregon high school football...
