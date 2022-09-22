ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Oregon Completes Improbable Comeback vs. Washington State: Fans React

The improbable has happened out on the Palouse. No. 15 Oregon has beaten Washington State 44-41, but you're not going to believe how it all unfolded. The Cougars scored a touchdown with 6 minutes and 41 seconds remaining when Cam Ward found Robert Ferrel for a one-yard touchdown. That made it a 34-22 Washington State lead late in the fourth quarter.
EUGENE, OR
Larry Brown Sports

Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game

The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess after an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 notable quotes from Dan Lanning following gutsy victory over Cougars

This isn’t a game that the Oregon Ducks usually win. In years past, with so many things working against them, we’ve often seen the Ducks tend to fold in situations like this. Whether it’s penalties, turnovers, mental mistakes, or missed tackles, past Oregon teams often struggled to step up to the plate when tested. Something about this Dan Lanning-led squad feels different, though. The Ducks stepped up and pulled out a gutsy comeback victory on the road against Washington State Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t always pretty, and did a good job of identifying numerous places where the team can still improve, but it...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
84K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy