New Iberia, LA

New Iberia teen stars in upcoming Disney movie

By Dionne Johnson
 3 days ago
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Christian Simon, a 14-year-old New Iberia native, will star in the upcoming Disney+ movie “Under Wraps 2.”

The Halloween themed special, which also stars Adam Wylie and Malachi Barton, makes its debut this Sunday, September 25 at 6 p.m.

According to his IMBD, Simon is a two-time emmy-nominated actor & voice actor and has been apart of multiple television shows as well as national commercials.

As a child actor, Simon says he loves to motivate other young kids to chase their dreams and treat each other with kindness.

From everyone here at KLFY, Congratulations Christian!

