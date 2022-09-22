Delegate Wachsmann inspects Greensville County Training Schoolrestoration progress

Read full article on original website
Greensville County college student named Farm Bureau Ambassador
Virginia Farm Bureau Federation named Makayla Bryant of Emporia its 2022 Virginia Farm Bureau Ambassador Aug. 27 at the organization’s annual Women’s Leadership Conference in Harrisonburg. The Farm Bureau Ambassador program recognizes young adults for their interest and achievements in agriculture and provides an opportunity to serve as...
Washington recognized for his service to Emporia-Greensville youth
On Jan. 8, Terrence Washington spearheaded a group of volunteers to host the Youth Empowerment Summit at the Washington Park Center. It triggered numerous events by Washington and his We Got Your Back Community Team with a mission of empowering youth in the Emporia-Greensville community. The actions have not gone...
Greensville County Administrator Dr. Woolridge joins Virginia Israeli Advisory Board
Dr. Charlette T. Woolridge has been appointed to the Virginia Israel Advisory Board (VIAB). The four-year term commenced on July 1. VIAB is a state government agency established in 1986 to help Israeli companies build and grow their U.S. operations in the Commonwealth of Virginia. For Virginia companies, VIAB provides access to innovative Israeli technologies and partnerships with Israeli firms that grow the manufacturing and research and development base in the Commonwealth.
Emporia’s Bobby Wrenn touts SVCC
LAWRENCEVILLE – Bobby Wrenn’s love for Southside Virginia Community College and the Foundation are evident. He was the guest speaker recently at the Lawrenceville Rotary Club and talked about SVCC and his work with the Foundation. Wrenn shared how he received the invitation to speak. “I am delighted...
Teacher feels ‘harassed’ by VEC repayment notices for benefits she never got
“All of a sudden, I started getting ‘overpayment’ notices that had doubled or quadrupled, and multiple notices of overpayment of way more than I ever even received.”
Wood donates book to Brunswick and Emporia libraries
LAWRENCEVILLE – Virginia author Francis Eugene Wood recently donated two books to the Brunswick County Library and the Richardson Memorial Library in Emporia, Virginia. Francis began writing professionally in 1980 when his first article titled “Hunting Dove Solo” appeared in “Sports Afield” magazine. After publishing many articles in his favorite outdoor magazine and winning a national writing prize for an article submitted to Outdoor Life magazine entitled Deet’s Last Turkey Hunt, Francis turned his attention to the writing of books.
NOTTOWAY COUNTY’S ‘BIG LIE’
Voter Registrar says his office subjected to ‘racial prejudice and discrimination’. SAYS CRITICS INCITE ‘DRAMA’ AND ‘PANIC’ IN QUEST FOR ‘RELEVANCY’. On the eve of the 2022 elections, Nottoway County’s Registrar says he and his staff over the past nine months “have had to endure false accusations, innuendos, and outright lies about our abilities, character, and knowledge.”
Chesterfield County hosting unclaimed property event
Families and employees with unclaimed property will be able to call the Department of Treasury anytime between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Dinwiddie tax bills to be sent out this week
Residents of Dinwiddie should be on the look out for tax bills that will be mailed out this week.
Thousands of Petersburg properties incorrectly billed for real estate tax
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - City officials in Petersburg are admitting a major mix-up on real estate taxes. The city says thousands of properties were underbilled, potentially meaning thousands of residents could end up paying more in the near future. The city says it was made aware of the mistake a...
Nearly 400 Dominion Energy customers lost power in Chesterfield County Thursday
A power outage was reported in Chesterfield County Thursday night.
Have you heard? Fort Lee among three Virginia army bases getting new names
The final decision on the recommendations for the new names of three U.S. Army bases — Fort Lee, Fort Pickett and Fort Hill — in Virginia has been announced.
Storm causes traffic delays, crashes, power outages for thousands
An evening storm Sunday night with strong winds caused problems on area roads for drivers and also residents at home.
2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival features Car Show
LAWRENCEVILLE – The 2022 Taste of Brunswick Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brunswick County Airport, 77 Airport Drive. Kent Writtenberry with Kentz Kustomz from Gasburg, Virginia is organizing the Car Show this year. The Car Show will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The registration fee is $20.
Emporia's Virginia Peanut Festival Parade route released
If you are participating in the 60th Annual Virginia Peanut Festival Parade on Saturday, please remember to follow the designated parade route entrance. If there are others in your group, please make them aware of how they too should enter the parade route as described below. No one will be able to enter at Laurel.
South Hill woman wins $300k from Virginia Lottery scratch-off
According to VaLottery.com, the chances of winning the scratch-off game' $300K top prize is one in 734,000. Cross' ticket was the first with the top prize to be purchased, meaning there are still two $300,000 tickets out there.
Fillmore Place shutting down, residents forced to move to new assisted living facilities
The residents of Fillmore Place -- the assisted living facility with reportedly filthy conditions -- are now moving out and moving on. Where they’ll go next though, is a mystery to many.
Henrico ‘dip queen’ dies after cancer battle
Darlene Kratz, a Henrico resident whose recipe blog was the subject of a Citizen story in March 2020, died Sept. 9 after a two-year battle with cancer. Kratz, whose friends nicknamed her the ‘dip queen’ because of her extensive list of dip recipes, was a native of Victoria, Virginia, where a service was held Sept. 15. She was a 2004 graduate of Longwood University and received her master of science from University of Virginia in 2006.
Brothers killed while fishing in Virginia
Kenny Ellett and John Jackson were loving and sweet, John's wife said when asked about her husband and brother-in-law.
