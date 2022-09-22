Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Famous discount store opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNewburgh, NY
Why Director Ron Howard Raised His Kids On A Farm In Greenwich, Connecticut Instead of HollywoodFlorence CarmelaGreenwich, CT
wcsu.edu
WCSU to host special career panel and networking event for Hispanic Heritage Month
The panelists include Evelin Garcia, User Experience (UX) Researcher, Fluent Research; Carlos Guzman, Technology Risk, Ernst & Young; Kassandra Ruiz, Art and Marketing Director, Marathon Strategies; and Farley Santos, Banking and Community Outreach, Savings Bank of Danbury. Rozie Figueroa ’23, nursing student and president of the WCSU Latin American Student Organization, will moderate the event.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do the Week of 9/25 in New Haven-Milford
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Kellie's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford, with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYC
If you live in the tri-state area, you already know that New York's restaurant scene is wildly celebrated. It's the land of, "If you can make it there, you can make it anywhere." New Jersey, Connecticut, and upstate New York, though? They don't get that same kind of love and it's time we change that.
Connecticut’s First Sound on Sound Left Attendees Saying ‘SoS’ — Here’s What Happened at the Music Festival
Sound on Sound had plenty of 'poor planning' according to attendees at the first day of the music festival. Here's what fans are saying on social media.
NewsTimes
SEEN: Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound Music Festival 2022
The Sound on Sound Music Festival was held in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The two-day music festival featured headliners Stevie Nicks, the Dave Matthews Band with Tim Reynolds and The Lumineers. Were you SEEN?
ctbites.com
Nibble: Tasty CT Food Events, Festivals, and Dinners for September 24-October 12
Van Leeuwen ice cream is opening in Greenwich Oct. 1st, and ice cream lovers all over CT are pumped. Located at 375 Greenwich Avenue, the store is the brand’s first suburban location. They will offer $1 scoops of all ice cream on opening day from noon to 4 p.m.
How heat affects health: An overlooked outcome of climate change
Health professionals are realizing how much climate change — especially more heat — can lead to cascading effects on human health.
onlyinbridgeport.com
A Night Of Ringo And Serendipity Under The Stars
At 5:15 p.m. on Friday the bar at Trattoria ‘A Vucchella on Fairfield Avenue Downtown was jammed. The dining room full. Owner and chef Pasquale DeMartino reports that’s how it usually is on a Baby Boomer concert night at The Amp. Ringo Starr and his all-star super group...
Register Citizen
West Haven student surprised by $40,000 scholarship award
WEST HAVEN — It took Antonio Ponton a moment after the novelty-sized check for $40,000 appeared for it to sink in. Ponton, a senior at West Haven High School, arrived at a school assembly with the rest of the Class of 2023 unaware that an application he filled out on a college planning website had entered him into a drawing to receive one of two $40,000 scholarships available to students across the country each month.
WTNH.com
Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events
Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
ctbites.com
Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!
October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
westchestermagazine.com
Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester
The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
NewsTimes
Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford
NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
NewsTimes
Employees make a splash with customers at Milford-based car wash chain
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Curtis regularly spends millions of dollars as CEO of Splash Car Wash, building new locations in Connecticut, New York and Vermont. But while state-of-the-art equipment at his locations is important, it is the human component, the people that...
newcanaanite.com
Did You Hear … ?
New Canaan Police at 3:14 p.m. Sunday received a report of a computer and backpack stolen from an area near a soccer field at Saxe Middle School. Save The Date: The 2022 New Canaan High School Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held Oct. 14 at Woodway Country Club. Boyd Harden, Bo Hickey, Anthony “Dinny” Lapolla, Diane Murphy, Frank Panella, Emily Stauffer and Andy Towers will headline this year’s event. Keep an eye out on ncrams.com for tickets ($125). Here’s background on the inductees.
Iconic Plainview Diner to close today after 50 years of serving the community
The Plainview Diner is serving its last western omelet, cheddar cheese burger and souvlaki today.
longisland.com
Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn
With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
Today’s Willie Geist Enjoys New York Living! Tour His Westchester Home Outside of the City
While Today has taken Willie Geist all over the world to interview superstar guests, his favorite place to be is at home! The broadcaster lives in Westchester County, New York, with his wife, Christina Sharkey Geist, and their two children, Lucie and George. The pair have shared rare photos of their cozy home over the years.
From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities
Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have? A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
