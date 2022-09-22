ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsu.edu

WCSU to host special career panel and networking event for Hispanic Heritage Month

The panelists include Evelin Garcia, User Experience (UX) Researcher, Fluent Research; Carlos Guzman, Technology Risk, Ernst & Young; Kassandra Ruiz, Art and Marketing Director, Marathon Strategies; and Farley Santos, Banking and Community Outreach, Savings Bank of Danbury. Rozie Figueroa ’23, nursing student and president of the WCSU Latin American Student Organization, will moderate the event.
DANBURY, CT
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do the Week of 9/25 in New Haven-Milford

Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID Kellie's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford, with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danbury, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
State
Connecticut State
City
Danbury, CT
Danbury, CT
Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
NewsTimes

SEEN: Bridgeport’s Sound on Sound Music Festival 2022

The Sound on Sound Music Festival was held in Bridgeport’s Seaside Park on Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. The two-day music festival featured headliners Stevie Nicks, the Dave Matthews Band with Tim Reynolds and The Lumineers. Were you SEEN?
BRIDGEPORT, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

A Night Of Ringo And Serendipity Under The Stars

At 5:15 p.m. on Friday the bar at Trattoria ‘A Vucchella on Fairfield Avenue Downtown was jammed. The dining room full. Owner and chef Pasquale DeMartino reports that’s how it usually is on a Baby Boomer concert night at The Amp. Ringo Starr and his all-star super group...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cady Huffman
Person
Alan Ayckbourn
Register Citizen

West Haven student surprised by $40,000 scholarship award

WEST HAVEN — It took Antonio Ponton a moment after the novelty-sized check for $40,000 appeared for it to sink in. Ponton, a senior at West Haven High School, arrived at a school assembly with the rest of the Class of 2023 unaware that an application he filled out on a college planning website had entered him into a drawing to receive one of two $40,000 scholarships available to students across the country each month.
WEST HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Fall in Connecticut: Your guide to Halloween, autumn events

Conn. (WTNH) — Spooky season is here as September marks the unofficial start of Halloween. Whether you’re a horror fan or pumpkin pie enthusiast, we’ve rounded up a list of all the best events to celebrate fall in Connecticut. Haunted Houses. Nothing screams Halloween like a good...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctbites.com

Guide To Great Coffee in Connecticut: Happy National Coffee Day 2022!

October 1st is National Coffee Day. If this listing was a coffee cup it would be a mega-super-duper-de-booper-trente. To make the (brewing) process easier for you to discover fabulous-and sometimes hidden- java joints to caffeinate or simply enjoy the velvety and multi-faced notes of a fine cup of’ Joe, we have divided this list by county. Enjoy the thrill of a new favorite spot or re-visit an old favorite.The slow pour has already begun as you read this…
CONNECTICUT STATE
westchestermagazine.com

Red Horse by David Burke Brings Steakhouse Fare to Westchester

The celebrity chef is launching his second Red Horse, an American steakhouse with Asian accents, at The Opus, Westchester. Westchester loves its steakhouses. So, to kick off the new year right, it only makes sense to celebrate with an exciting — dare we say juicy? — newcomer in White Plains.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Education#Art Gallery#Wcsu#Art World#Linus College#The American Academy#The New York Times#The New Yorker#Sip Sketch
NewsTimes

Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford

NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
NEW MILFORD, CT
newcanaanite.com

Did You Hear … ?

New Canaan Police at 3:14 p.m. Sunday received a report of a computer and backpack stolen from an area near a soccer field at Saxe Middle School. Save The Date: The 2022 New Canaan High School Hall of Fame Induction Dinner will be held Oct. 14 at Woodway Country Club. Boyd Harden, Bo Hickey, Anthony “Dinny” Lapolla, Diane Murphy, Frank Panella, Emily Stauffer and Andy Towers will headline this year’s event. Keep an eye out on ncrams.com for tickets ($125). Here’s background on the inductees.
NEW CANAAN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Switzerland
longisland.com

Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn

With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
ROSLYN, NY
Robb Report

From a Cigar Lounge to a Boathouse, This $5.75 Million Lakeside Connecticut Compound Is Packed With Amenities

Is there anything this Connecticut compound doesn’t have?  A lakeside lodge, a boathouse, a swimming pool, cigar lounge, a private dock—that’s just the start of this nature retreat. The roughly six-acre spread comes with all the amenities to host your family, friends and even your furry companions too. There’s a cluster of seven structures (yes, you read that right), the likes of a two-story barn, a two-bedroom guesthouse and a heated and air-conditioned doghouse, among other outbuildings. It’ll cost you $5.75 million for the whole lot, which comes fully furnished. Meaning all the property’s ATVs, plus a double-decker pontoon boat, are yours to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Matt Scott's beard: Shave it or Save it?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Over the past month, Meteorologist Matt Scott has sported a beard after having grown it while on vacation. FOX61 has teamed up with The Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy