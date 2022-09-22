ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fire at Fresno County treatment facility, Central Valley Teen Challenge

 3 days ago

Crews are working to figure out what sparked an early morning fire at a Fresno County treatment facility.

It was first reported just before 4 am Thursday in the maintenance shop of Central Valley Teen Challenge, off Road 44 just outside Reedley.

The building is far from the Teen Challenge campus and no other structures were threatened.

The director of Central Valley Teen Challenge tells Action News that while the fire won't stop their operations, it will hamper some of the maintenance work they need to do.

Central Valley Teen Challenge houses about 150 residents for its recovery program.

The campus is the former Kings View mental health hospital and was taken over by Central Valley Teen Challenge in 2015.

No one was hurt fighting this fire.

