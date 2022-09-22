ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Four hurt in I-95 crash involving semi-truck in Colleton County

By Dianté Gibbs
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35YvoT_0i5ok7Gx00

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency officials in Colleton County said four people were injured in a crash on I-95 between a SUV and a semi-truck Tuesday.

The crash happened just before 3:40 p.m. at the 40-mile marker on I-95 southbound, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue.

“According to a witness, the Chevrolet Suburban collided with the rear of the Semi, striking the rear tires,” said officials.

The Suburban was pushed into the back of the truck’s cab, rolled off the truck and overturned on the interstate.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfLam_0i5ok7Gx00
    Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41lBi9_0i5ok7Gx00
    Via Colleton County Fire-Rescue

Four occupants in the SUV crawled out of the sun roof and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver was treated at the scene.

The accident caused one lane of the interstate to be shut down for two hours with over nine miles of traffic backed up.

An investigation is underway by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
live5news.com

1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday afternoon crash that left one person dead and another injured. It happened on US Highway 601 about five miles north of Orangeburg just after 5 p.m. A 2017 Ford Fiesta traveling north crossed the center of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

One person dead following accident in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a crash that happened Wednesday, September 21, in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the single vehicle accident happened around 7:35 in the morning Wednesday on U.S. Highway 301 near Four Hose Road, nearly three miles north of Orangeburg.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Highway Patrol investigating fatal collision in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers say one person has died after a single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County Wednesday morning. Around 7:35 a.m., a vehicle with five occupants was traveling south on US 301 near 4 Holes Road when it crossed the median and overturned into a ditch, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

School bus driver cited after crash that injured 7 in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say the bus driver who struck a high school student and then crashed into a store has been cited for the Tuesday morning crash. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said the driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for careless operation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
Accidents
abcnews4.com

CPD investigating two separate shootings Saturday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating two shooting incidents on Saturday night. A shooting at The Palmilla Apartments occurred just before 7 p.m. The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said the victim and suspect knew one another, and officers got information about the suspect possibly being in the area.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Late afternoon fire destroys Colleton County home

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was destroyed during a fire Tuesday afternoon in Colleton County. Colleton County Fire-Rescue crews responded to a wood frame home on Cannon Road just before 5 p.m. following a 911 call reporting the dwelling on fire. “The home was located approximately 150 feet off of the roadway behind […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident#I 95#Nexstar Media Inc#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Transfer truck overturned near Ravenel Bridge Friday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A tractor-trailer overturned near the base of the Ravenel Bridge in downtown Charleston Friday morning. Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said the transfer truck overturned on its side along Morrison Drive near the bridge around 9:15 a.m. Crews were waiting on a tow truck with the capability to move the large vehicle. The […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Saturday evening shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police are investigating a shooting at the Palmilla Apartments. It happened just before 7:00 p.m., according to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen with CPD. The victim, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries. and suspect know each other, police say. Police are looking for the suspect in this shooting.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

No charges expected after man fatally shoots father in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON — A man suspected of fatally shooting his father the evening of Sept. 23 is unlikely to be charged, authorities say. Officers investigating a shooting around 5:30 p.m. on South Kenwood Drive off Midland Park Road heard gunfire coming from a different part of the block, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said. Officers ran toward the shots and encountered an armed man, who was detained.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mother of man killed in Meggett hit and run searching for answers

MEGGETT, S.C (WCIV) — September 23, 2022, marks one month since 31-year-old Brandon Hardwick was killed in a hit and run in the Meggett area. The Charleston County Sheriff's Office and his family are still searching for answers. "It was God's will that he's not here, but who did...
MEGGETT, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WCBD Count on 2

Sunday fire damages home on Taber Circle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A home was badly damaged during a Sunday afternoon fire in Charleston. Four adults and two dogs were able to escape the fire, which happened on Taber Circle shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to the Charleston Fire Department. Two pet birds did not survive. Multiple agencies were dispatched to the residential […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant to conduct traffic checkpoints this weekend

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department’s Traffic Safety Bureau will conduct traffic safety checkpoints this weekend as they crack down on unsafe driving. The checkpoints will take place at four locations across the town on Friday and Saturday. Locations include: Coleman Blvd at Erckmann Drive – 10:00 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
The Post and Courier

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Goose Creek Taco Bell

GOOSE CREEK — A shooting at fast food restaurant left a juvenile and another person injured. Goose Creek police responded around 9:15 p.m. Sept. 22 to the Taco Bell at 104 S. Goose Creek Blvd., where officers found two people suffering gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Trident Hospital,...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman found dead following fire in Moncks Corner

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a deadly fire in Moncks Corner. Crews with the Moncks Corner Fire Department responded to an apartment off Bonnoitt Street in response to a fire alarm around 6:00 a.m. Thursday. At the scene, firefighters worked to extinguish a small fire – but they discovered the body of […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WIS-TV

Early morning Orangeburg carjacking suspect arrested

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a suspect is facing multiple charges in a carjacking case in Orangeburg. The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charged Shi Darius Ahmed Ture Ellis with armed robbery, grand larceny with a value of $10,000 or more, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

Driver, passenger killed in deadly crash identified by coroner

RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — The driver and front seat passenger who died following a crash on Salem Church Road in northwestern Richland County near Irmo and Lake Murray, on Sunday, Sept. 18 have been identified by Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford. According to Coroner Rutherford, the first victim is...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy