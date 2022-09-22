Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
WLUC
Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech University review fall enrollment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech Universities announced their fall enrollment numbers. At NMU, its traditional headcount stands at 6,970 which is 3% lower than a year ago. University Spokesperson Derek Hall said high school enrollment can have an impact. “We have fewer students graduating...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought
(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches, a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
Michigan RB commit Cole Cabana of Dexter puts forth another dazzling display vs. Pioneer
DEXTER -- Michigan commit Cole Cabana showed once again why he’s one of the most dangerous players in the state with the ball in his hands on Friday. The 4-star running back rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries. But that wasn’t all he did against the Pioneers.
'Udder mess' on Northern Michigan road as milk truck overturns, spilling thousands of gallons on pavement
It was an “udder mess” after a milk truck overturned in Northern Michigan Saturday afternoon. Michigan State Police officials say it happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday in Livingston Township, just west of Gaylord.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Have you experienced the ‘Davison Effect’ during your drive?
Outside of the traffic report we don’t hear or use the freeway names, do we? What’s up with that? It’s not like your friend who got into a fender bender on 696 retells the story as, “so I crashed on the Reuther…” No. He says 696 as we all do.
Detroit News
Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay
More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
dbusiness.com
Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History
Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
Fox17
Tudor Dixon draws backlash for comment referencing Whitmer kidnap plot
TROY, Mich. — Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has drawn criticism for a comment she made during a campaign rally in Troy on Friday. The comment referenced the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. During the rally, Dixon made remarks claiming Whitmer is bad for business in Michigan, which led...
WLUC
Northern Michigan falls to No. 5 Saginaw Valley State in final minute of play
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wildcats welcomed No. 5 Saginaw Valley State to town for a high-profile GLIAC matchup on Friday. In what was a competitive effort from the start, the Cardinals scored in the closing minute, making for a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat for NMU. The Wildcats are now 3-4-2 and 2-2-1 in the conference.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest at this local brewery with more than 25 German beers on tap
October is right around the corner, but did you know the Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich are already underway? They start celebrating in the last two weeks of September and it lasts until early October. Well, one local brewery has also started its celebrations as well adding German cuisine to its...
Tuck Bummin, Again
The unranked Spartans hosted Minnesota today and got absolutely destroyed.
MLive.com
Check out Metro Detroit high school football scores from Week 5 on Sep. 23
The following scores are collected from either the Michigan High School Athletic Association or the Associated Press. These are score from Week 5 of the 2022 football season.
TMZ.com
Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide
A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo
There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard and Urban Meyer were spotted near one another on the sidelines.
