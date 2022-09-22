ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
94.9 WMMQ

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home

You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
City
Marquette, MI
Marquette County, MI
Education
County
Marquette County, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Education
Detroit, MI
Society
Marquette County, MI
Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Marquette County, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Southeast Michigan reaches first official stage of drought

(CBS DETROIT) - Despite recent rainfall, our weather has remained dry enough for portions of Metro Detroit to reach moderate drought conditions.Total rainfall for the month of September in Detroit measures only 0.69 inches,  a large deficit from our average 2.46 inches of rain.For the year we remain at more than a 7-inch deficit for water with a current measurement of 19.09 inches. of water compared to a yearly average of 26.21 inches.What does moderate drought mean for you?These are some of the issues that can come from moderate drought, although only crop issues exist for isolated spots in our area at the moment.Some damage to crops, pasturesStreams, reservoirs, or wells lowSoutheast Michigan counties currently under the moderate drought category are Wayne, southeast Oakland, Macomb, St. Clair, and northern Sanilac counties.Rain showers are possible Sunday and several days next week which should help us rebound a bit.We'll monitor the trend and keep you posted on if/when we expect to exit drought stage.You can stay updated on the latest forecast information from the NEXT Weather team on our weather page by clicking here.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#The Detroit Red Wings#Community Investment Fund
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon quips about kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Troy — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon used the 2020 kidnapping plot against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to attack the Democratic incumbent during speeches on Friday, remarks that quickly drew a backlash. Dixon's first reference to the kidnapping plot came as she was targeting Whitmer's handling of schools and businesses,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
CLINTON, MI
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
DEARBORN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Charities
dbusiness.com

Ford Breaks Ground on BlueOval City, Largest Complex in Company History

Ford Motor Co. in Dearborn today announced it has broken ground at BlueOval City, its largest, most advanced auto production complex in the company’s 119-year history. Structural steel is now being erected less than one year after Ford and SK On announced their $5.6 billion investment to build all-new electric truck and advanced batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles in west Tennessee. The nearly 6-square-mile mega campus will create approximately 6,000 new jobs when production begins in 2025.
TMZ.com

Michigan Radio Anchor Killed In Murder-Attempted Suicide

A Michigan radio host was murdered Friday after he and his family were savagely attacked in their home by a guest who then tried to kill himself, this according to local reports. WWJ 950 overnight anchor Jim Matthews was with his girlfriend and 2 children in their Detroit-area condo around...
DETROIT, MI
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Urban Meyer photo

There’s been a budding rivalry between ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff ever since the latter hit the airwaves. That rivalry got kicked up a notch on Saturday during the Michigan – Maryland game when Desmond Howard and Urban Meyer were spotted near one another on the sidelines.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy