Church Hill BMA again votes down switch from strong mayor to city administrator

By By Allison F. Goley Staff Writer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FMxEj_0i5oju2A00

For the second time in just over a year, the Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen rejected an ordinance that would change the city’s form of government from strong mayor to weak mayor with a city administrator.

This came after a State Comptroller’s report released in August detailed several findings and alleged that Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal had misused city personnel and assets.

The report states that Deal and employees used city equipment, the maintenance shop, and city time to work on the mayor’s personal vehicles. The mayor also used the city’s chainsaw and pressure washer, and he obtained weed killer from the city for his personal use.

However, Attorney General Dan Armstrong told the Review this didn’t rise to the level of criminality.

Under the current strong mayor form of government, Deal handles the day-to-day personnel and business matters of the town. He also has the authority to hire and fire city department heads.

The ordinance proposed these matters be handled by a city administrator.

A similar ordinance was proposed in June of 2021 after Deal allegedly threatened to shoot several city employees and then himself during a meeting with city employees.

“Our priority should be on finding a City Recorder”

“If you have someone who is there every day, and their focus is on the business of the city, we will avoid things that were in the comptroller’s report,” Alderman Kathy Christian said. “Looking at the comptroller’s report, it’s time.”

Alderman Michael Walker expressed opposition to the ordinance, citing the cost of hiring a City Administrator. He also said he thought the city’s focus should remain on finding a replacement City Recorder.

The town has not employed a full-time City Recorder since acting City Recorder Stacy Mayes resigned in November of 2021, though a part-time Certified Municipal Finance Officer was hired on retainer.

Mayes was arrested in August on a sealed Hawkins County Grand Jury indictment accusing her of felony theft of $2,941 from the city.

She was charged with theft over $2,500, a Class D felony punishable by 2-4 years if convicted. She was released from jail shortly after being booked in, and is scheduled for arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Oct. 14.

He further noted that the Personnel Committee has received “close to 100 applications” and interviewed 10 candidates for the position.

“Based on the criteria that we need for this city, I don’t feel like we’ve had a qualified candidate yet,” he said.

“The people I know who are qualified to do the job don’t want to come into this chaos,” Christian said.

She also noted that the City Recorder and City Administrator positions can be held by the same person, as is done in Mount Carmel, but Walker said he thought that was “a lot” for one person.

“We’re operating a multi-million dollar budget, and, no offense towards [Deal], but he works part-time,” Alderman Keith Gibson said. “We need someone who will oversee this city and take care of this budget on a full-time basis.”

“The comptroller’s report is not on the agenda”

Walker also later claimed he was “blindsided” by the ordinance, “didn’t understand what it was trying to accomplish” and questioned whether “we are moving about it in a hasty manner.”

However, Gibson turned in the proposed ordinance within the appropriate amount of time according to city requirements.

“While there were some things in the Comptroller’s report that could be looked at as a negative thing, I think, overall, we did pretty good as a city compared to a lot of the other ones out there,” he said. “Yes, there were individuals…we’ve had some things slip through the cracks, but I am curious what the motivation of this is.”

In response to Walker, Gibson noted that this ordinance requires two votes, so the BMA could vote to accept it on first reading, discuss it extensively during the next workshop, and then vote again next month.

When Christian again brought up the Comptroller’s report, Deal said, “the Comptroller’s report is not on the agenda.”

He added, “I think we had a good audit. I’m glad we had it. We put things in place that you can’t borrow tools, do this, or do that. That’s over, so we’ll move on.”

Christian said she was unaware of any official measures put in place in response to the report.

“You can’t use tools or the city garage no more, letters were written, and that was under the guidance of the comptroller,” he said.

A video of the extensive discussion can be found on the Review’s Facebook page and website.

The ordinance failed by a vote of 3-4, with Deal, Walker, Alderman Michael Bell and Alderman Buck Tipton voting ‘no.’

