Jamie Foxx is prepared to perform at a moment's notice, as evidenced by his impromptu rendition of one of his most popular songs, with assistance from Diplo. The comedian arrived at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday about 3 a.m. with a large entourage and joined DJ Diplo onstage. Appears to have been in the mood for a classic, performing "Gold Digger" with Kanye as if it were 2005 all over again.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 7 HOURS AGO