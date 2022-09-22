ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smoke Dza
Jadakiss
Jamie Foxx Reviving Music Career? Singing 'Gold Digger' With Diplo Sparks Nostalgia Again

Jamie Foxx is prepared to perform at a moment's notice, as evidenced by his impromptu rendition of one of his most popular songs, with assistance from Diplo. The comedian arrived at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday about 3 a.m. with a large entourage and joined DJ Diplo onstage. Appears to have been in the mood for a classic, performing "Gold Digger" with Kanye as if it were 2005 all over again.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rihanna Super Bowl Setlist: Fans Want To Hear THESE Songs + Celebrities Perform Live

This is not a drill! Rihanna has finally confirmed that she'll be coming back to the music industry to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year after the famed segment changes its usual sponsor. Since sharing the big news with the world, many fans have been sharing songs that they wanted to hear from the artist.
NFL
DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion Getting Cozy Before Infamous Tory Lanez Shooting? [LISTEN]

DaBaby is claiming that he slept with rapper Megan Thee Stallion days before the infamous shooting incident she had with Candian MC Tory Lanez in 2020. The unconfirmed revelation comes in his surprise album launch earlier today. DaBaby's decision to drop the recent tidbit seemed to have occurred at a rather controversial timing as the two are wrestling over the now-delayed assault trial.
