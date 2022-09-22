Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Taylor Swift New Song 2022: First Ever Title With 'Swear' Word Coming; Lyrics As 'Vulgar?'
Taylor Swift has composed her first song with an expletive in the title. While she's known for releasing emotional tracks, she used to keep her titles clean. Now that she has in store for her fans a song with a explosive title, will the lyrics be even more "vulgar?" The...
musictimes.com
Greyson Chance Refused To Watch Justin Bieber's Documentary So Ellen Did THIS To His Mom
In an explosive revelation yesterday, Greyson Chance has doubled the internet's emotions against former daytime show host Ellen DeGeneres. Chance, who rose to prominence, has revealed how his former manager, Ellen, had manipulated and berated him and his mother numerous times during the start of his career. Recently, fans are...
musictimes.com
'Miraculously' Alive Lil Tjay Performs in Rolling Loud, Plays 'In My Head' Live For the First Time
This past weekend, Lil Tjay returned to live performance with an explosive set at this year's Rolling Loud New York. Friday night's (September 23) appearance at Citi Field in Queens was the New York rapper's first full performance since he was wounded seven times during an attempted robbery in June.
musictimes.com
What Would Freddie Mercury, John Lennon, & Other Music Legends Look Like If They Were Alive? See Photos Here
New and long-time fans of several music legends - like Freddie Mercury, John Lennon, and Elvis Presley - got to see the "present versions" of the singers through the viral AI photos. Music fans nowadays still listen to the songs released in the 1950s to 1990s despite the emergence of...
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
A$AP Rocky's 'Last' Live Performance Before New Album Pisses Fans: 'He's At Fault'
A$AP Rocky is apologizing for his abbreviated Rolling Loud act, but fans do not think he should be trying to keep his hands clean. A lot of the reasons why his set has become so short can be attributed to nothing else but him and his poor time management. His...
musictimes.com
Jamie Foxx Reviving Music Career? Singing 'Gold Digger' With Diplo Sparks Nostalgia Again
Jamie Foxx is prepared to perform at a moment's notice, as evidenced by his impromptu rendition of one of his most popular songs, with assistance from Diplo. The comedian arrived at XS Nightclub in Las Vegas on Friday about 3 a.m. with a large entourage and joined DJ Diplo onstage. Appears to have been in the mood for a classic, performing "Gold Digger" with Kanye as if it were 2005 all over again.
musictimes.com
Is Taylor Swift Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show? The TRUTH About Ongoing Rumors Revealed
The Super Bowl Halftime Show has been showcasing big talents from the music industry over the past few decades. Today, many fans are still waiting for them to feature Taylor Swift and news recently broke out that she might be performing next year; could this be true?. Earlier this week,...
musictimes.com
Halsey Regrets Music Career, Restless to be 'Somewhere More Meaningful' After Food Poisoning?
Halsey revealed in an honest social media post that she frequently questions whether she "chose the wrong life" for themselves. It feels as of the moment that this is not a meaningful path for them. They are not however, closing doors to finding meaning in this path. In a thoughtful...
IN THIS ARTICLE
musictimes.com
Rihanna Super Bowl Setlist: Fans Want To Hear THESE Songs + Celebrities Perform Live
This is not a drill! Rihanna has finally confirmed that she'll be coming back to the music industry to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year after the famed segment changes its usual sponsor. Since sharing the big news with the world, many fans have been sharing songs that they wanted to hear from the artist.
musictimes.com
Dr. Dre 'Cant Wait' To See Rihanna's Super Bowl Performance, Gives Her Advice: 'I Know We Set The Bar Extremely High'
Dr. Dre, just like millions of fans around the world, shared his excitement after Rihanna was announced to headline the 2023 Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. The "Love On The Brain" singer posted a picture of her hand holding up an NFL football, captioning it with a period. "Oh, my...
musictimes.com
Adam Devine Makes Hilarious Clarification Amid Namesake's Controversial Marital Affairs
Throughout the years, many fans have mistaken other important people for their namesake, especially if they are in the same industry or in almost the same niche. In this case, it would seem like "Pitch Perfect's" Adam Devine is taking some of the fans' heat originally intended for Maroon 5 vocalist, Adam Levine.
musictimes.com
Kelsea Ballerini Drops Controversial Album 'Subject To Change': 'I'm A Little Nervous For People To Hear'
Kelsea Ballerini is no stranger to uncomfortable situations, especially after the announcement of her divorce from Morgan Evans which hit the newsstands a couple of weeks ago. However, as she bares her soul in her newly released album "Subject To Change," she is a bit nervous to see what people will think of some songs on the album.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
musictimes.com
DaBaby, Megan Thee Stallion Getting Cozy Before Infamous Tory Lanez Shooting? [LISTEN]
DaBaby is claiming that he slept with rapper Megan Thee Stallion days before the infamous shooting incident she had with Candian MC Tory Lanez in 2020. The unconfirmed revelation comes in his surprise album launch earlier today. DaBaby's decision to drop the recent tidbit seemed to have occurred at a rather controversial timing as the two are wrestling over the now-delayed assault trial.
musictimes.com
Apple Music Takes Over Super Bowl Halftime Show: Fans Want THIS Artist To Perform Next
Apple Music is taking over as the major sponsor for the annual Super Bowl Weekend, replacing Pepsi as the longstanding advertiser on one of the most important nights in the United States of America. With the streaming platform taking over the sponsorship, fans on social media are quick to place...
musictimes.com
Billy Ray Cyrus Calls Out Noah Cyrus on First Duet: 'You Don't Know Where You're Going'
Noah Cyrus enlisted the help of her father Billy Ray Cyrus for the duet version of "Noah (Stand Still)." An emotional lyric video of the duet was released on Sept. 23. "Noah (Stand Still)" is the opening track of the 22-year-old's debut studio album "The Hardest Part," released on Sept. 16.
musictimes.com
Migos Lets Offset Go Completely? Quavo, Takeoff Releasing New Album Without Rapper
Even though Migos doesn't confirm that Offset is no longer a part of the trio anymore, it appears that the two remaining members Quavo and Takeoff are the only ones active within the group as they recently announced their upcoming collaboration album without the other rapper. According to Uproxx, the...
musictimes.com
Britney Spears' Elvis Presley Remix To Be Released After Critiques of 'Holder Me Closer' Emerged
Baz Luhrmann hopes to release a popular remix of "Viva Las Vegas" by Elvis Presley and "Toxic" by Britney Spears. Luhrmann is sure that the fan favorite needs to be released, and he's committed to putting the music out there. The song was used in the director's latest Elvis biography,...
Comments / 0