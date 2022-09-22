Read full article on original website
It’s Homecoming time
Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) 2022 homecoming is almost here. Festivities began with the selection of the homecoming court by the senior class during the first and second week of school. This year’s queen candidates are Kayla Hubbling, Callie Lingen, Brynn Manzey, Arinn McGee and Toryn Woelber. Candidates for king are Merrick Heidebrink, Kellen Johnson, Colton Pottratz, Caden Strasser and Aiden Voss.
Longtime KELOLAND employee to enter local bowling hall of fame
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A longtime KELOLAND Media Group employee will be inducted this weekend into a local hall of fame. In his 20 year career, Mark Olen has worked as both a camera operator and video editor. He’s a mainstay both behind the scenes of local television and in local bowling.
Will we see 90 degrees again in 2022?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week started with record highs in the 90s. We even found a 100-degree temperature in northwest Iowa. Now that we’ve cooled, what’s the chance of return to summer heat?. The recent cool air has been refreshing with highs falling to the...
Death notice for Darlene E. Bauer
Darlene E. Bauer, 93, Brookings, S.D., died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at the United Living Community Center in Brookings. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Elkton, S.D., with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Diamond Lake Cemetery, Lake...
Semi rollover on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were called to a semi rollover on an I-29 exit near I-90 Thursday morning. Troopers say the semi was headed south on Interstate 29 and sped up to pass a car before getting on the exit to head west on I-90. The speed and the weight of the truck caused it to tip on its side.
Death notice for Linda (Van Hoecke) Fenton
Linda (Van Hoecke) Fenton, 70, Pipestone, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 4-8 p.m. at St. Leo Catholic Church in Pipestone with a Rosary at 7:15 p.m. and a Prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of...
Sanborn women injured in collision near Lamberton Friday evening
A Sanborn woman was injured in a collision near Lamberton on Friday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a little after 9 p.m. on Sept. 23, Rhonda Ann Tubbs, age 66, of Sanborn, was driving a Chevrloet pickup eastbound on Highway 14. Near Jade Ave., her vehicle collided with an eastbound Ford Crown Victoria being driven by Brady John Bielr, age 27, of Sanborn.
1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Minnesota crash
One person died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwestern Minnesota on Friday night. The crash happened on Highway 75 in Yellow Medicine County, with the State Patrol reporting that the collision involved a northbound Chevy Malibu and a southbound Ford F-150. It happened at approximately...
Sturgis 2022: The Wild, Wacky, and Unusual [PHOTOS]
In the aftermath of last month's 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in the Black Hills, the legendary Buffalo Chip Campground released perhaps the most unusual lost and found list ever, which included things like a Billy Idol cardboard cutout, uneaten foil packs of tuna, and a box of emergency underwear. Now...
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
Farmer witnesses plane make emergency landing near Canton
CANTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two people are safe after a small plane made an emergency landing in a soybean field north of Canton. Witnesses tell Dakota News Now it happened around 9:30 Saturday morning. Officials haven’t released any details, but a Dakota News Now photographer spoke with Jared...
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
Semi-truck tipped on I-29, closing ramp for hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday morning, a semi-truck tipped over on I-29, leading authorities to close an exit for a few hours. Authorities say that at approximately 8 a.m., the semi-truck driver accelerated to pass a vehicle and enter the I-29 off-ramp when the speed and weight of the truck and trailer caused it to tip over onto its driver’s side. The 38-year-old male driver was wearing his seatbelt and received minor injuries. He was transported to a Sioux Falls health care center.
Sioux Falls woman loses over 93 pounds through non-profit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rhonda Dangel continues to be an example of success when it comes to weight loss. Rhonda lost 93.5 pounds through the non-profit TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a non–commercial weight loss, education, and support organization. Her success story was recognized as “royalty” in 2021 by TOPS by recording the largest weight loss from starting weight regardless of the time it took to reach their goal. Dangel was consequently named the 2021 South Dakota Queen. Dangel was accompanied on Dakota News Now by TOPS Chapter Leader and the previous year’s South Dakota Queen runner-up Donna Rearick.
The paw-fect show to kick off your weekend
Did you know that hypnosis can be used to help you break habits? Sioux Falls Hypnosis stopped by to share how they use hypnosis to help clients reach that seemingly unreachable goal. We want to give our pets the best lives and that starts with quality products. We stopped by...
Minnesotan cited for OWI after accident
ROCK RAPIDS—A 40-year-old Rushmore, MN, woman was cited Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The citing of Amy Marie Dammer stemmed from her being involved in a motor vehicle accident about 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the intersection of Highway 9 and Union Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Suicide is 2nd leading cause of death for South Dakota’s young people
In South Dakota last year, more people took their own lives than ever before. Just shy of 200 people completed suicide. A growing number of them were kids. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 34.
State Patrol: 1 dead, 2 injured in Yellow Medicine County crash
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, Minn. -- A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash in western Minnesota on Friday.Minnesota State Patrol says a car was driving north on Highway 75 when it crashed into a car driving south around 7:30 p.m. Maria Christine Hanson, 32, died in the crash. She was not wearing a seat belt.Two others suffered life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital in Souix Falls.
Alcohol Reported in Fiery Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
A Montevideo area woman was injured and may face charges following a fiery single vehicle accident last night in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Katelyn Mae Hillerud, (24) was injured when the westbound 2017 Jeep Cherokee she was driving left Highway 30 near Highway 59 in Mason Township, rolled and started on fire.
Police: Car follows 10-year-old near downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a 10-year-old girl reported a car was following her as she walked home from school. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident happened on Thursday, close to downtown Sioux Falls. The girl said she noticed the car following her, so she started to run, and the driver sped up to follow her. The child said the car drove away when she found her friends. Authorities do not know the driver’s motives since he did not talk to the little girl. The only information the girl was able to provide was that the suspect’s car was silver.
