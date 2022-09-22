Over the course of 50 years, Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado has traveled to more than 120 countries, creating lasting images of events like the Kuwait oil fires and the Rwandan genocide, as well as capturing the humanity of workers, migrants, and indigenous communities worldwide. Yet this man, who was seemingly born to take photographs, nearly quit his vocation right at the height of his powers – following his firsthand experiences of the genocide in Rwanda, Salgado became so depressed by what he had witnessed that he felt that he could not go on.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 5 MINUTES AGO