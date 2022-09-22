Read full article on original website
Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Elizabeth Boles who was voted the Week 3 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. Congratulations too to all the nominees. Noah Alexander - Brewer High School (Golf) - Noah was the low round medalist, with scores of 39 at Hermon Meadow Golf Course on September 12th and September 15th.
MDI High School has made the decision to move away from the National Federation of High School (NFHS) platform to You Tube. You'll be able to find all the MDI High School Home Games HERE. All games from Bernard Parady Gymnasium and Alumni Field will be streamed live HERE. This...
If you’re in it for the publicity, for the newspaper clippings, for the player of the week or month or year honors in high school football, offensive line is not the job for you. An important position? Good grief, yes. But members of the OL labor, to a large degree, in anonymity, at...
