ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
WDEA AM 1370

MDI High School Now Streaming Games Via You Tube

MDI High School has made the decision to move away from the National Federation of High School (NFHS) platform to You Tube. You'll be able to find all the MDI High School Home Games HERE. All games from Bernard Parady Gymnasium and Alumni Field will be streamed live HERE. This...
HIGH SCHOOL
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy