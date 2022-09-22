Seven Church Farm School Students Honored by College Board’s National Recognition Programs

Images via Church Farm School.

The College Board’s four recognition programs — National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program, and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — honor underrepresented students for their academic achievements.

Seven Church Farm School students have been recognized by the College Board through these programs:

David Alfaro: National Hispanic Recognition Award

Kaleb Hammond: National African American Recognition Award

Alain Huerta: National Hispanic Recognition Award

Kwadwo Onyinah: National African American Recognition Award

Akinkunmi Peter-Koyi: National African American Recognition Award

Mohamed Sow: National African American Recognition Award

Lloyd “Tony” Thomas: National African American Recognition Award

These programs connect students with universities across the country, helping them meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify these students through the College Board’s Student Search Service.

“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said Tiffany Scott, Director of College Guidance. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or have earned a score of three or higher on two or more AP Exams.