pipestonestar.com
It’s Homecoming time
Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) 2022 homecoming is almost here. Festivities began with the selection of the homecoming court by the senior class during the first and second week of school. This year’s queen candidates are Kayla Hubbling, Callie Lingen, Brynn Manzey, Arinn McGee and Toryn Woelber. Candidates for king are Merrick Heidebrink, Kellen Johnson, Colton Pottratz, Caden Strasser and Aiden Voss.
KEYC
Food Friday: The Kaiserhoff
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s considered a landmark in New Ulm and is known for its German dishes with an American twist. This week’s Food Friday takes us to The Kaiserhoff, home of their famous barbeque ribs. You can find Kaiserhoff at 221 North Minnesota Street in...
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Linda (Van Hoecke) Fenton
Linda (Van Hoecke) Fenton, 70, Pipestone, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 4-8 p.m. at St. Leo Catholic Church in Pipestone with a Rosary at 7:15 p.m. and a Prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of...
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Darlene E. Bauer
Darlene E. Bauer, 93, Brookings, S.D., died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at the United Living Community Center in Brookings. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Elkton, S.D., with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Diamond Lake Cemetery, Lake...
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Fareway Meat Market opens its 1st Minnesota store
Fareway Stores Inc., which touts its fresh, high-quality meat as “second-to-none,” on Wednesday opened its first Fareway Meat Market in Minnesota. The 2,300-square-foot market in the former W-2’s Quality Meats store at 220 W. Main St. in Luverne, will serve a population of about 5,000, Fareway said in a release.
Two Killed in Saturday Afternoon Crash Near Lake Lillian
LAKE LILLIAN -- Two people were killed and one seriously hurt in a crash in Kandiyohi County yesterday Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Highway 7 at 195th Street Southeast near Lake Lillian. The Minnesota State Patrol says one SUV was going west on Highway 7 and...
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
mprnews.org
CO2 pipeline proposal draws mixed reactions in SW Minn.
A proposal to build a pipeline across five states to connect biofuel plants with permanent carbon storage is drawing mixed reactions in southwestern Minnesota, where one leg of the project would run. Under the plan put forth by Iowa-based Summit Carbon Solutions, the pipeline would funnel CO2 emissions from ethanol...
willmarradio.com
State patrol says alcohol was a factor in crash that hurt Montevideo woman
(Slayton MN-) The state patrol believes alcohol was a factor in a crash last night that injured a Montevideo woman. At 8:38 p.m. a Jeep driven by 24-year-old Katelyn Hillerud of Montevideo was westbound on Highway 30 when she left the road at Highway 59, about 5 miles north of Slayton, and rolled. Hillerud was taken to a hospital in Sioux Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.
voiceofalexandria.com
School bus crash under investigation in west central Minnesota
(New London, MN)--Authorities authorities are investigating a school bus crash Tuesday morning in New London. Kandiyohi County deputies say a pickup driven by a Wyoming, Minnesota man rear-ended the bus, which had its stop arm extended and red warning lights flashing. There were 21 students on the bus, but no injuries were reported.
KEYC
Authorities investigating homicide near Winthrop
WINTHROP, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Sibley County are investigating a homicide on a farm near Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s office says they were called to a farm site in Transit Township on September 20 on a report of an unresponsive person. There, they found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp...
willmarradio.com
Fatal crash reported south of Canby
(Canby MN-) The state patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Yellow Medicine County. At 7:37 p.m. Friday, a car traveling northbound on Highway 75 and a pickup traveling southbound collided about a mile and-a-half south of Canby. Roads were wet at the time. In the pickup were a man and woman, both 42 of Canby and in the car was a 32-year-old woman from Hendricks. At this point no names have been released, and the state patrol has not indicated how many fatal victims there were and they say they will release more information Sunday afternoon.
Southern Minnesota News
2 men seriously injured in rollover that caused power outage
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two men were seriously injured in a crash Monday that caused a power outage in areas of Mankato. A car was westbound on Augusta Ave when it lost control on a curve and hit a guidewire on a power pole around 2:30 p.m. Mankato police say speed was a factor in the crash.
willmarradio.com
More information released on death of Granite Falls man
(Granite Falls MN-) The Granite Falls Police Department has released more details on the death of 26-year-old Jonathen Knutson of Granite Falls. In a news release, they say at approximately 7:16 am Saturday, family members of Knutson contacted them to report Jonathen was missing. He had left his residence on foot around 2:30 am after indicating threats of wanting to harm himself. Immediately officers, family members, first responders and volunteers began searching the city limits. Searches were conducted by air, with drones, by ground, with tracking K-9’s, and even by boat on the Minnesota river, but efforts to locate Jonathen were unsuccessful.
trfradio.com
Alcohol Reported in Fiery Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
A Montevideo area woman was injured and may face charges following a fiery single vehicle accident last night in Murray County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Katelyn Mae Hillerud, (24) was injured when the westbound 2017 Jeep Cherokee she was driving left Highway 30 near Highway 59 in Mason Township, rolled and started on fire.
Crash leaves 2 dead, 1 with life-threatening injuries in Kandiyohi County
Two people were killed and third crash victim suffered life-threatening injuries when vehicles collided in Kandiyohi County on Saturday evening. According the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at about 6:30 p,m. and involved a collision between a Ford Edge and a GMC Yukon at the intersection of Hwy. 7 at 195th St. SE in East Lake Lillian Township.
Body of Granite Falls man found three days after he was reported missing
The body of a 26-year-old Granite Falls man was found Tuesday, three days after he was reported missing. The family of Jonathen Andrew Knutson reported him missing Saturday after he left his house at around 2:30 a.m. that morning and had made threats of harming himself. Police searched the city...
myklgr.com
Man’s death on Winthrop farm site ruled homicide
A man found dead at a rural Winthrop farm site early this week died by homicide. Dennis Weitzenkamp, 79, was discovered Tuesday afternoon with “unknown trauma” at the farm about one mile north of Winthrop. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the farm at 2:37 p.m....
myklgr.com
Two arrested Friday in Kandiyohi County with 1.2 lbs of meth, other drugs
Two people were arrested Friday after a task force found over a pound of meth and other drugs at a Kandiyohi County residence. On Sept. 23, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force performed a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 63000 Block of 173rd St in Litchfield. During the search, Agents recovered approximately 1.2 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit Oxycodone pills believed to contain Fentanyl, Psilocybin Mushrooms, THC, a firearm, ammunition and cash believed to be the proceeds from drug sales.
