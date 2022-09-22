Read full article on original website
Auburn volleyball sweeps Alabama series on road
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Much like the lights inside Foster Auditorium, once the Tigers turned on, they weren’t going to stop shining. Led by freshman Madison Scheer, Auburn secured its second straight win over in-state rival Alabama, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-14). Aggressive serving from the Tide led to...
Auburn survives ugly win over Missouri
Nathaniel Peat was yards away from giving Missouri an overtime victory Saturday, and in doing so, potentially unraveling the rest of Auburn’s season. The pressure was on for Bryan Harsin after last week’s home loss to Penn State, and a second consecutive home loss — this time to a bottom-tier SEC program — was certain to amp up the existing discussion of a change in his job status, potentially propelling pressure and talk into action.
PHOTOS: Auburn football survives Missouri in overtime
Photos from the Auburn football game Saturday against Missouri in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn defeated the visiting Tigers 17-14 in overtime.
LEE: We’re all trapped in purgatory
You ever have one of those out-of-body experiences where time just stopped?. Maybe you’re in a Waffle House in Jacksonville, Fla. It’s 1 a.m., you’ve been there since midnight a.m., but you’re actually in another dimension, you’re still waiting on your waffles, the hands on the clock have not moved, and there’s no end in sight.
LEE: The first-and-10 mentality
They were there early, and they were there late. The Auburn Family did its job last Saturday. Jordan-Hare Stadium was sweltering and electric before the Penn State game, and when Owen Pappoe knocked Sean Clifford sideways in those early moments, you could not have asked for a louder roar or a better stage to be set in college football.
Pittman breaks school record as No. 1 Auburn High stays perfect with win over Ramsay
Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge was about to break the postgame huddle with his team Friday night when one of his assistants leaned in and told him the news. Etheredge smiled and then announced it to the rest of the top-ranked Tigers: Clyde Pittman is now the school’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes.
Coaching ties abound in Missouri’s first trip to Auburn
Bryan Harsin’s first head coaching job began a decade ago, states away from Alabama in Jonesboro, Ark. He landed the job at Arkansas State, taking over for Gus Malzahn — the former Auburn offensive coordinator who had left the A-State head coaching post at regular season’s end for the same role back on the Plains.
Brotherly bond: Auburn’s DJ James, Missouri’s Kris Abrams-Draine together again
This Saturday is a date Kris Abrams-Draine has had circled for a long while. It’ll be a reunion for the Missouri defensive back, marking the first time the Mobile native is playing football in his home state since heading west in 2020, and he’ll have family and friends trekking the three hours north to be in the stands at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Opelika falls to Theodore, suffers second straight loss
What were epic highs for the Opelika Bulldogs a couple weeks ago have now turned into lows, as the Bulldogs couldn’t hold off Class 6A Theodore at home Friday night, losing 34-24 to the Wildcats. Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs managed to knock off then-No. 1 Central-Phenix City in...
Letters to the editor: Auburn should ditch Harsin and pay up front for a quality coach
In 2008, AU fired a 7-5 Tommy Tuberville and hired Gene Chizik, who was 5-7 at Iowa State. Despite Chizik winning a national championship at AU, he was an awful head coach so was fired following his disastrous 2012 season. Next up was an inexperienced Gus Malzahn who was terminated in 2020 with a massive buyout compliments of fired president Steven Leath. Recently departed Athletic Director Allen Greene then saddled AU with his own bad hire, Bryan Harsin, who likely won’t last until Christmas as the AU head coach.
Letters to the editor: I agree with Justin Lee about Auburn's first-and-10 mentality
I needed Justin Lee’s column this morning. Thank you for reminding us that a first-and-10 mentality beats a fourth-and-one mentality every time! You brought tears to my eyes as I read about the great Auburn men and women in our past. The band’s story with Penn State last week was such a great testament of Auburn greatness, devotion and pride.
Dadeville uses all three phases to shut out Notasulga
Coaches always talk about how they want to win all three phases of the game. If a team is playing well on offense, defense and special teams, it can be hard to beat. Now add some scoring from all three phases, and you have Dadeville’s recipe for success on Friday night against Notasulga.
Listen now: O-A News Overtime Episode 81: Is it a mask or is it just delusion?
Justin Lee and Adam Cole of the Opelika-Auburn News offer instant reaction to Auburn's awful game with Missouri. Listen above or wherever you listen to podcasts. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Clyde Pittman, Luke Tarver and Brandez Eason are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
The sophomore Tarver rolled up 181 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while also adding four tackles and three assists at linebacker on defense for Chambers Academy in the Rebels’ 42-6 win over Bessemer Academy. Chambers Academy has ripped off four straight wins to get to 4-2. Brandez...
Central-Phenix City falls to IMG Academy in back-and-forth battle
PHENIX CITY — In a back-and-forth battle that saw the Red Devils competing until the fourth quarter, nationally known IMG Academy ran away late against Central-Phenix City with a 41-26 win. Central led 19-6 early and in the third quarter Central trailed only by one at 27-26 after a...
Regional library asks Auburn Council for funds: 'Not all libraries are as generously funded as Auburn's'
The Auburn City Council voted unanimously last week to help fund multiple public libraries over a four-county area. “Even though this doesn’t directly benefit Auburn, I believe our workforce within Auburn is drawn from our surrounding counties,” Councilman Kelley Griswold said before the vote. “I see this as beneficial to near-term future workforce improvement, so I’ll be supporting this.”
Auburn professor Kelly Dean Jolley publishes detective novel set on the Plains
When one thinks about detective stories, the mind often turns to the hard-boiled streets of New York, Chicago or Los Angeles. But for Auburn University professor Kelly Dean Jolley, 56, the Plains was the perfect place to set “Big Swamp,” his new noir detective novel. “It’s a detective...
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for September 25
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. Phillip "Neal" McCainMay 16, 1963 - September 23, 2022Phillip "Neal" McCain, 59, of Opelika, Alabama passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022…
'I'm just trying to get to class': Miss Homecoming campaigns make the whole week a pain for some students
While alumni and fans of Auburn will embrace homecoming festivities this weekend, many students dread homecoming week for one reason: the campaigning for Miss Homecoming. Each of the five candidates on the ballot – Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones and Grace McNairy – has a platform she feels is important for Auburn University to implement, whether it be supporting student veterans or creating mentorship for underrepresented communities on campus.
'48 Hours' interview with Rick Ennis and story of Slesinski cold case to air Saturday
On Saturday, “48 Hours” will be airing an episode about the disappearance of Auburn resident Lori Ann Slesinski and the man convicted for her murder, Rick Ennis. Titled “A Man with a Past,” it will air at 9 p.m. CST on CBS and can be streamed on Paramount+. It contains portions of an interview with Ennis.
