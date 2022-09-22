ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Olivia Cooke: Emily Carey reacts as actor takes over her House of the Dragon role

Former House of the Dragon star Emily Carey has given her verdict on Olivia Cooke‘s takeover of her role.After five episodes, Carey and Milly Alcock departed the series, with Cooke and Emma D’Arcy stepping in to play the adult versions of their characters, Queen Alicent Hightower and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.While viewers bemoaned the loss of the two stars, whose performances were hailed each week, the cast members have been busy hyping up the arrival of the two new actors.One such star was Carey herself, who gracefully shared a message about their performances hours before the new episode debuted...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘If they win, I will never set foot over the threshold again’: The battle for The Leadmill, Sheffield’s most famous music venue

The time has come to say goodbye,” Richard Hawley informs the crowd, as he closes his four-night residency at The Leadmill, Sheffield. The packed room is bathed in a red glow, casting strange silhouettes across the black-painted walls. Those walls have seen a lot. They’ve seen Hawley play hundreds of times – more than any other artist – and hundreds more fans hypnotised by his rich, velvety voice. Yet his farewell tonight is particularly poignant. Not only is this the end of a great gig; it’s soon to be the end of The Leadmill as we know it.As an independent...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Rose, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
The Independent

House of the Dragon showunner addresses whether Milly Alcock will ever return to the show

The House of the Dragon showrunner has sad news for fans who want to see Milly Alcock back on the show.Alcock played the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first five episode of HBO’s prequel spin-off series.Despite praise for Emma D’Arcy’s performance as the adult version of the character in episode six, which aired on Sunday (26 September), viewers had been lamenting the looming departure of Alcock since her debut.Considering 10 years passed in the show between episodes five and six, many fans are holding out hope for a flashback later this season, meaning they would be able to...
TV SERIES
The Independent

US surgeon general sparks horror after sharing ‘unpopular’ ice cream opinion: ‘Impeach’

The US Surgeon General has managed to turn a tweet about ice cream into a debate after he celebrated National Ice Cream Cone Day by admitting that he prefers to eat just the cone.On Thursday 22 September, Vivek Murthy took to Twitter to share his unique ice cream preference, where the public health official revealed that he likes ice cream cones “without the ice cream”.Murthy expressed the opinion, which he noted was likely an “unpopular” one, alongside two photos showing him holding the empty waffle cone he appeared to order at an ice cream stand.“This might be an unpopular...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy