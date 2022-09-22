Read full article on original website
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh Release Collaborative Track "With You All the Time"
Harry Styles and Florence Pugh dropped their collaborative song, “With You All the Time,” which appears in the Don’t Worry Darling soundtrack. Pugh sings in the song, while Styles plays the piano. “With You All the Time” is credited under Alice and Jack, who are the characters Pugh and Styles portray in the film; they play a married couple.
Willow Smith's Edgy Bob Gives New Meaning to the "Emo Girl"
Willow Smith is undoubtedly one of the edgiest, coolest chicks that this side of the culture has ever seen. Known for her next-level beauty choices, from shaving off her head to embracing and cultivating neo-emo makeup, the Mugler ambassador has taken us to the next dimension with her latest curly, wet blunt-cut bob moment.
Polaroid Embarks on Its Future in Music With the Polaroid Radio
Polaroid ventures into the audio side of audio/visual with the release of Polaroid Radio. The iconic camera company has dropped an assortment of brand-new Polaroid Music Players along with an experimental music discovery service called Polaroid Radio. The line up of music players includes a variety of shapes and sizes...
Netflix Finally Announces Premiere Date for 'Wednesday'
The date has finally been announced for one of fall’s most anticipated shows: Wednesday. “Snap, snap. Wednesday is coming to you on November 23,” Netflix announced on Instagram before teasing a special treat at TUDUM, a Netflix global fan event. “Tune in tomorrow [September 24] at 10:20am PT at TUDUM for a special surprise.”
TikTok’s "Anti-Mascara" Movement Is Having a Moment, and We’re Here for It
TikTok is the brainchild of some of the best and most thought-provoking beauty trends. As of late, #antimascara is headlining beauty enthusiasts ‘For You’ pages with over 46 million views. The trend is different from what it may suggest as it does not involve ditching mascara altogether but...
Beyoncé Is Reportedly Taking Her 'Renaissance' Album on Tour
Beyoncé excites the entire BeyHive as Page Six reportedly confirms an upcoming Renaissance tour. The Grammy Award winner is set to return to the stage after her critically acclaimed Formation world tour in 2016. According to reports, the artist is booking arenas and stadiums around the world. An insider...
Valentino Covers HBX in Its Signature Pink Shade
Barbie-core fever is at an all time high and luxury brand Valentino is capitalizing on the girly trend. The Italian brand covered New York‘s HBX store in its uber-saturated shade of pink to unveil its new rosy-hued collection. “The shade of pink by Pierpaolo Piccioli, for which Valentino is collaborating with Pantone Color Institute to create a unique identity, is individual and unrepeatable in itself,” shares in an exclusive press release.
Prada SS23: Extra-Heavy Falsies, Slits, Skinny Pants and More
Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada presented their Spring/Summer 2023 runway show for Prada at Milan Fashion Week with a collection titled “Touch of Crude.”. The co-creative directors teamed up with film director Nicolas Winding Refn for the anticipated show, from the invites all the way to the immersive installation at the venue. Models walked out in looks described to illustrate a “sequence of realities,” with colors and materials contrasting one another.
Rising Label HANKIM Debuts SS23 Collection, "HABIT"
Rising womenswear label HANKIM has revealed its Spring/Summer 2023 collection dubbed “HABIT.”. The brand, which launched back in 2020, is helmed by Han Kim, a Royal College of Art and Central Saint Martins alum. Having previously showcased her collections at Paris Fashion Week and Shanghai Fashion Week, the up-and-coming creative has presented her latest creations in a series of eerie campaign images.
Doja Cat Calls Out Forever 21 for Copying Rising Label's Designs
Forever 21 is the latest retailer to get called out for copying an independent designer’s creations without permission. In a recent tweet, Doja Cat accused the company of taking designs from OHTNYC, the rising accessories label approved by names like aespa, CL and more. “Stop f-cking stealing from small...
Gucci SS23: The "Twinsburg" Collection Is Simultaneously Inspired by Reflection and Individuality
Alessandro Michele presented his latest collection, “Twinsburg,” for Gucci Spring/Summer 2023, and it primarily focuses on reflection and how that intertwines with individual self-expression despite appearing the same. The show leads with twin models matching across the runway, each a reflection of the other. The sophisticated concept was...
Tommy Jeans Captures West London Through the Lens of its Local Music Community
Having spotlighted NYC-based art curators LAAMS, Tommy Hilfiger continues its exploration of global communities for the Tommy Jeans “Tommy Collection” campaign. In partnership with Hypebae, the latest episode brings west London to the forefront. Led by emerging DJ P-Rallel, the visuals revisit landmark moments, delve into the culturally-rich heritage of the area, and highlight the city’s burgeoning talent. Arriving with fellow music producers and DJs, Jordss and Keyrah, and artist Lord Apex, the campaign is an ode to the community which shaped the creatives.
Fall 2022 Trend Prediction: "Dirty Martini" Nails Will Be Served With Denim Jeans Instead of Vodka
The early days of my relationship with a dirty martini were complex. I craved the effortless sophistication that a martini invoked. However, at this point, I’ve dealt with enough adult life to appreciate the art of the classic drink, and my love for dirty martinis has trickled over into my obsession with nail art. For fall 2022, a beauty editor surmises that “dirty martini” nails will be next for autumn beauty trends.
Jimmy Choo Delivers Denim, Anklets and Loafers for Spring 2023
For Spring ‘23 we’ve seen footwear as minimal as Prada‘s Mary Jane’s and as bodacious as Moschino‘s “inflatable” booties. Somewhere in the middle lies Jimmy Choo‘s offering — a practical, but on-trend roster of sandals, boots, pumps and loafers. Many of...
