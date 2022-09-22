Having spotlighted NYC-based art curators LAAMS, Tommy Hilfiger continues its exploration of global communities for the Tommy Jeans “Tommy Collection” campaign. In partnership with Hypebae, the latest episode brings west London to the forefront. Led by emerging DJ P-Rallel, the visuals revisit landmark moments, delve into the culturally-rich heritage of the area, and highlight the city’s burgeoning talent. Arriving with fellow music producers and DJs, Jordss and Keyrah, and artist Lord Apex, the campaign is an ode to the community which shaped the creatives.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO