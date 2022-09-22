ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Teen Book Festival returns in-person for the first time in two years

By Amal Elhelw
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Teen Book Festival is back in-person for the first time in two years and kicks off this weekend at Frontier Field!

Event co-organizers Caitlyn Stahovic-Barnes and Colleen Hernandez say this year they are hosting 18 authors on the baseball diamond for teen readers all around Rochester.

“We’re expecting them to do panels or group together to do certain panels talk about their reading, and their writing concepts, anything that they want to share that they think the teens would enjoy,” Stahovic-Barnes said. “We have an opening session right on the baseball field, we’ll be doing a little truth segment and teams can spend the day getting to know each other and the authors. We’ll end with a big autographing session on the field.”

Some of the authors that will be in attendance include Ellen Hopkins, Claire Legrand, Katherine Locke, and Greg Neri.

Stahovic-Barnes says having a book festival geared just towards teens gives them first priority.

“They can meet not only their favorite authors that we treat like rock stars, because they are rock stars, but they’re also getting up close and personal with them and meeting other teens with the same interests as them so they know that their interests are not just their interest. They have a lot in common,” Stahovic-Barnes said.

Books are for sale at the event via Hipocampo Books , an independent book store in the South wedge.

“They’ll be selling books written by all the authors that are attending and we also have a very cool merchandise store where you can get Teen Design t-shirts that glows in the dark. We’ve got some other really cool swag. Our merchandise store is also right on our website and you can buy stuff in person if you come to visit us on Saturday,” Hernandez said.

The free event is taking place this Saturday at Frontier Field from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

