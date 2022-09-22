Read full article on original website
Metro News
State basketball champion Brody Davis breaks into lineup for Morgantown’s golf team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Before embarking on a state title defense on the hardcourt this winter, Morgantown senior Brody Davis is hoping to help the Mohigans to the state’s biggest stage in high school golf. After picking up the game of golf just three years ago, Davis has become a valued member of the team that is one of the top contenders in this week’s Class AAA Region I tournament.
Roundup: Musselman outlasts Morgantown; Independence & Greenbrier West cruise again
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A closer look at some notable results on the fifth Friday of the high school football regular season:. Musselman 36, Morgantown 33 — The Applemen (4-1) erased a fourth quarter deficit to defeat Morgantown (3-1) in a contest that was close throughout. Bayden Hartman rushed for three touchdowns for Musselman and Brayden Miller had the game-winning touchdown reception for the Applemen.
Yosef’s late goal lifts No. 4 Marshall to 1-0 win over West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A big save by the goaltender became a spark that led to a quick rush downfield, and a low shot from inside inside the opponent’s box went inside the left post for a goal. So it went for Marshall on Saturday night when keeper Oliver...
Final drive of first half helped WVU offense get rolling against Hokies
BLACKSBURG, Va. — West Virginia’s defense was rightfully praised by head coach Neal Brown moments after the Mountaineers wrapped up a 33-10 win at Virginia Tech to even their record at 2-2. Over the last eight quarters, that defense has surrendered one touchdown, and several personnel and position tweaks have proven beneficial since the unit was carved up in a home overtime loss to Kansas that left West Virginia 0-2 for the first time in 43 seasons.
Photo gallery: West Virginia evens record with 33-10 win at Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. — On a windy Thursday night at Lane Stadium, West Virginia put together one of its most complete performances in Neal Brown’s four seasons as head coach. The Mountaineers exceeded 200 passing and 200 rushing yards, while limiting the Hokies to 35 rushing yards. West Virginia...
Monongalia County BOE starts making plans for new Renaissance Center
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Monongalia County Board of Education is starting discussions about a new $72 million career and technical education center. The board met last week with its architectural firm, the DLR Group. A projected timeline has a five-year planning and construction period. “This was really helpful for...
Dreams come true; new WVU Children’s Hospital ready for patients
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A new era in medical care begins in Morgantown with the opening of the WVU Children’s Hospital. The 150-bed facility will bring a new level of care and medical resources to seriously injured or ill kids. “I don’t know that we could do anything more...
Golf outing raises CASA volunteer awareness in Monongalia, Preston counties
KINGWOOD, W.Va. – The 2nd Annual Court Appointed Special AdvocateS (CASA) For Kids Golf Tournament will be held Saturday at the Preston County Country Club beginning at 1:30 p.m. CASA Executive Director Crissi Christy said CASA volunteers play a very important role in a child’s life when a court...
Girls in Aviation Day set for Saturday in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The inaugural North Central West Virginia Girls in Aviation Day is scheduled Saturday in Bridgeport. Mid-Atlantic Aerospace Complex (MAAC) President Tracy Miller said this targeted toward middle and high school aged girls to get them interested in aviation. MAAC markets and promotes aviation and aerospace assets available in the state worldwide.
WVU researchers recreate burn pits look for the cause of ‘Gulf War Syndrome’
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A group of WVU researchers is looking for the origins of chronic multi-symptom illness (CMI) also known as “Gulf War Syndrome.”. Chair of the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, Timothy Nurkiewicz, and his team have recreated the pits used for disposing waste on the battlefield using a pellet stove fueled by homemade toxins.
Marion County Schools recognized for support of military families
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The Marion County School system one of nine statewide to earn the Purple Star honor. The Purple Star is awarded to school districts that provide emotional and other support to students with family members on active duty military service or temporary deployment.Administrative Assistant of Curriculum and Instruction L.D. Skarzinski said they have quite a few military families across the district.
Wheeling Streetscape Project officially underway with groundbreaking
WHEELING, W.Va. — Calling it one of the most exciting things to happen in Wheeling in two decades, Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott stood proud and relieved to kick off a long-awaited roads project in downtown on Friday. Elliott stood alongside Gov. Jim Justice, Secretary of the West Virginia Department...
WVU Children’s Hospital ribbon cutting set for Saturday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The nine-story 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown will officially open Saturday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. WVU Medicine Chief Administrative Officer Amy Bush said this facility offers a new level of complete care for the entire family. “We’re one of 25 hospitals in...
WVU epidemiologist wary of flu season, recommends the vaccine
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Some health experts are predicting the worst flu season five years. Health officials are basing their concerns on how the flu hit Australia. They often monitor the flu season there and they report the worst flu season in five years. WVU Health System Chief Epidemiologist Dr....
