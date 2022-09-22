Read full article on original website
Related
pipestonestar.com
It’s Homecoming time
Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) 2022 homecoming is almost here. Festivities began with the selection of the homecoming court by the senior class during the first and second week of school. This year’s queen candidates are Kayla Hubbling, Callie Lingen, Brynn Manzey, Arinn McGee and Toryn Woelber. Candidates for king are Merrick Heidebrink, Kellen Johnson, Colton Pottratz, Caden Strasser and Aiden Voss.
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Darlene E. Bauer
Darlene E. Bauer, 93, Brookings, S.D., died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at the United Living Community Center in Brookings. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at Skroch Funeral Chapel, Elkton, S.D., with visitation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Interment will be at Diamond Lake Cemetery, Lake...
pipestonestar.com
Death notice for Linda (Van Hoecke) Fenton
Linda (Van Hoecke) Fenton, 70, Pipestone, died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Good Samaritan Communities of Pipestone. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 4-8 p.m. at St. Leo Catholic Church in Pipestone with a Rosary at 7:15 p.m. and a Prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of...
Comments / 0