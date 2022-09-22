Pipestone Area Schools (PAS) 2022 homecoming is almost here. Festivities began with the selection of the homecoming court by the senior class during the first and second week of school. This year’s queen candidates are Kayla Hubbling, Callie Lingen, Brynn Manzey, Arinn McGee and Toryn Woelber. Candidates for king are Merrick Heidebrink, Kellen Johnson, Colton Pottratz, Caden Strasser and Aiden Voss.

