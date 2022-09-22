ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

MLive.com

Bay City area high school football scores for Week 5 of 2022 season

BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 5 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
BAY CITY, MI
The Saginaw News

Merrill, Coleman claim key 8-player football wins

Merrill scored 30 unanswered points in the second half to knock off Portland St. Patrick and set up a battle of undefeated teams in Week 6. St. Patrick led 13-8 at halftime, but the Vandals outscored the Shamrocks in the second half to claim a 38-13 win Saturday in a Central Michigan 8-player Conference game.
MERRILL, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw-area football highlights: Reese defense stops Vassar

Reese turned a pair of two-point conversions and a goal-line stand into a Greater Thumb West win over Vassar. Vassar led 13-0 at halftime before the Rockets scored two touchdowns with two important conversions for a 16-13 lead. But the game wasn’t over. Vassar drove to the 1-yard line before Reese came up with a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 48 seconds remaining to secure the win.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

Must-see TD catch sparks Martin’s big win over Brown City in top-5 showdown

MARTIN, MI – A three-hour bus ride brought the Brown City football team to Martin Saturday for a top-five 8-player showdown against the Clippers. The 170-mile journey across the state will certainly feel a lot longer for the No. 5 Green Devils, who were on the wrong end of a hard-hitting, 49-6 battle against top-ranked Martin.
MARTIN, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Gatsby's in Bay City

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s in Bay City. The ginger salmon salad with spring mix, shredded carrot, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, fried noodles and pickled red onions sits on a counter at Gatsby's Seafood and Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Get Photo.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive.com

No. 4 Standish-Sterling goes 36 yards to glory in gritty win over No. 3 Millington

STANDISH, MI – It was just a 36-yard drive. But it felt like it took all night and covered the whole field – and had the weight of an entire season in the balance. In a game that delivered everything as promised, No. 4-ranked Standish-Sterling provided the biggest heroes, the grittiest drive and the dramatic finish for a thrilling 28-24 victory over No. 3-ranked Millington in the Tri-Valley Conference 10 mega-matchup of the year.
MILLINGTON, MI
The Saginaw News

Frankenmuth grinds out shutout win over Freeland

FREELAND, MI – With a long trip planned Saturday to honor his father’s quarterback legacy, Aidan Hoard completed one pass. Hoard helped lead the Frankenmuth Eagles to a 21-0 win Friday over Freeland in a Tri-Valley Conference 8 showdown between two defending state semifinalists and two teams ranked in the Top 5 in their divisions.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
9&10 News

Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game

The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
wsgw.com

Body Found in Bay City Identified

The Bay City Department of Public Safety has identified the body of a man found in a vehicle Monday as 47-year-old Rolando Luis Lopez of Saginaw. They said an autopsy performed Wednesday found no signs of trauma to indicate an obvious cause of death. They’re still awaiting toxicology test results.
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

Watch history come alive at Bay City’s River of Time this weekend

BAY CITY, MI - Campfire smoke is beginning to waft in the air and the sound of wooden instruments is echoing across the Saginaw River in Bay City, harkening back to a different time. Bay City’s annual River of Time has returned after a two-year hiatus and historical reenactors have setup camps along the Saginaw River, ready to take visitors on an educational trip through the ages.
BAY CITY, MI

