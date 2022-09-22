Read full article on original website
See photos as Martin plays against Brown City in high school football
MARTIN, MI -- Martin hosts Brown City for football game on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 24, 2022, at Martin High School. Martin crushed Brown City, 49-6.
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 5 of 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 5 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 5
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Sept. 23, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. MOUNT PLEASANT 46, BAY CITY WESTERN...
Merrill, Coleman claim key 8-player football wins
Merrill scored 30 unanswered points in the second half to knock off Portland St. Patrick and set up a battle of undefeated teams in Week 6. St. Patrick led 13-8 at halftime, but the Vandals outscored the Shamrocks in the second half to claim a 38-13 win Saturday in a Central Michigan 8-player Conference game.
Saginaw-area football highlights: Reese defense stops Vassar
Reese turned a pair of two-point conversions and a goal-line stand into a Greater Thumb West win over Vassar. Vassar led 13-0 at halftime before the Rockets scored two touchdowns with two important conversions for a 16-13 lead. But the game wasn’t over. Vassar drove to the 1-yard line before Reese came up with a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 1 with 48 seconds remaining to secure the win.
Flint-area Week 5 football highlights: Carman-Ainsworth QB throws 5 TD passes
FLINT – Nigell Johnson passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns Friday to lead Carman-Ainsworth in a 61-21 victory over Bay City Central. He completed 11 of 13 passes as the Cavaliers won their first game in five tries this season. Johnson also rushed five times for 105 yards and another TD.
Simple punt is packed with drama as Ogemaw knocks off undefeated rival
WEST BRANCH, MI – Call it a hold-your-breath moment. With a deep-exhale finish. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Must-see TD catch sparks Martin’s big win over Brown City in top-5 showdown
MARTIN, MI – A three-hour bus ride brought the Brown City football team to Martin Saturday for a top-five 8-player showdown against the Clippers. The 170-mile journey across the state will certainly feel a lot longer for the No. 5 Green Devils, who were on the wrong end of a hard-hitting, 49-6 battle against top-ranked Martin.
Goodrich football celebrates homecoming with big victory over Corunna
FLINT, MI — It was homecoming night, and a win always makes it that much sweeter. And that is exactly what Goodrich sought after, and after running the score up 42-7 against Corunna, the Martians did just that on Friday, Sept. 23. At halftime, the homecoming court took the...
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Gatsby's in Bay City
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gatsby’s in Bay City. The ginger salmon salad with spring mix, shredded carrot, mandarin oranges, toasted almonds, fried noodles and pickled red onions sits on a counter at Gatsby's Seafood and Steakhouse on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Get Photo.
Teen arrested for bringing gun to Mt. Pleasant High School football game
A juvenile is in police custody after police say he brought a gun to a Friday night football game at Mt. Pleasant High School. officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit was made aware of the incident
No. 4 Standish-Sterling goes 36 yards to glory in gritty win over No. 3 Millington
STANDISH, MI – It was just a 36-yard drive. But it felt like it took all night and covered the whole field – and had the weight of an entire season in the balance. In a game that delivered everything as promised, No. 4-ranked Standish-Sterling provided the biggest heroes, the grittiest drive and the dramatic finish for a thrilling 28-24 victory over No. 3-ranked Millington in the Tri-Valley Conference 10 mega-matchup of the year.
Frankenmuth grinds out shutout win over Freeland
FREELAND, MI – With a long trip planned Saturday to honor his father’s quarterback legacy, Aidan Hoard completed one pass. Hoard helped lead the Frankenmuth Eagles to a 21-0 win Friday over Freeland in a Tri-Valley Conference 8 showdown between two defending state semifinalists and two teams ranked in the Top 5 in their divisions.
Police: Juvenile in Custody After Bringing Gun to Mt. Pleasant High School Football Game
The Mt. Pleasant Police Department says a 17-year-old is in custody after he brought a gun to a Mt. Pleasant High School football game Friday night. Officers from the Mt. Pleasant Police Department Youth Services Unit were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant Public Schools administrator around 7:19 p.m. Friday about a juvenile spectator at the football game possibly having a gun in their possession.
Saginaw Public School District clarifies when school changes will roll out
SAGINAW, MI— With the construction of the new Saginaw United High School on the horizon, there was some confusion as to when the two high schools, Saginaw High and Arthur Hill, would merge. To clear the air, MLive/The Saginaw News spoke with Superintendent Ramont Roberts about when to expect...
Juvenile Arrested in Mt. Pleasant for Gun Possession, Fighting Police Officers at MPHS
A juvenile has been arrested in Mt. Pleasant after he allegedly brought a gun to Mt. Pleasant High School’s football game Friday night, and fought police officers. The department says they were contacted by a Mt. Pleasant school administrator who said a spectator may have a gun with them to the game.
Body Found in Bay City Identified
The Bay City Department of Public Safety has identified the body of a man found in a vehicle Monday as 47-year-old Rolando Luis Lopez of Saginaw. They said an autopsy performed Wednesday found no signs of trauma to indicate an obvious cause of death. They’re still awaiting toxicology test results.
Two students hurt in Saginaw area high school stabbing, another student in custody
SAGINAW, MI -- Two Bridgeport High School students were injured and another student taken into custody in what police described as a cutting incident Thursday, Sept. 22. Police from several agencies responded to the school, 4961 Bearcat Blvd., about 11:45 a.m.
Decision on Flint water credit for residents with delinquent bills expected Monday
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A major decision on water credits for Flint residents is happening tomorrow after being delayed again last week. It's a measure the city council has been discussing since June that would bring $300 to Flint residents with delinquent water bills. Council members say the credit does...
Watch history come alive at Bay City’s River of Time this weekend
BAY CITY, MI - Campfire smoke is beginning to waft in the air and the sound of wooden instruments is echoing across the Saginaw River in Bay City, harkening back to a different time. Bay City’s annual River of Time has returned after a two-year hiatus and historical reenactors have setup camps along the Saginaw River, ready to take visitors on an educational trip through the ages.
