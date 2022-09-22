Read full article on original website
Related
Friday Night Football Results – September 23
Friday night, September 23rd was the 1st Friday of Fall, and the temperatures didn't disappoint, with temps anywhere from the mid 40's to lower 50's. It was a good night to play football. Here are the Friday, September 23rd Maine High School Football results. Biddefored 34 Deering 0. Bonny Eagle...
Ellsworth’s Elizabeth Boles Voted Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Ellsworth High School's Elizabeth Boles who was voted the Week 3 92.9 The Ticket High School Athlete of the Week. Congratulations too to all the nominees. Noah Alexander - Brewer High School (Golf) - Noah was the low round medalist, with scores of 39 at Hermon Meadow Golf Course on September 12th and September 15th.
Houlton Girls’ Soccer Improves to 7-0 with a Pair of Wins
The Houlton Shiretowners Girls' Soccer Team improved to 7-0 on the season with a pair of wins this weekend, defeating Orono 3-1 on Friday, September 23rd and then beating Madawasksa 2-1 in overtime Saturday, September 24th. In Friday night's win Maddie Marino had 2 goal and Mylee Sylvia added one...
'The backbone of the team': Offensive linemen say they work hard so skill players shine
If you’re in it for the publicity, for the newspaper clippings, for the player of the week or month or year honors in high school football, offensive line is not the job for you. An important position? Good grief, yes. But members of the OL labor, to a large degree, in anonymity, at...
92.9 The Ticket
Brewer, ME
726
Followers
4K+
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0