Saline County, KS

Salina Post

Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 17-23

Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: COWART, KRISTOPHER DAVID; 38; Grandview. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: DIEHL, CODY...
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Two drivers injured during crash in Meriden

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Meriden on Saturday night. A GMC Sierra truck was driving west on Kansas Highway 4 in Meriden, 3 miles south of Palmberg, around 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle crossed the center line into the path of a semi driving east. […]
MERIDEN, KS
Crime & Safety
Salina Post

NE Kansas man arrested on requested trespass, theft charges

A northeast Kansas man was arrested in north Salina Wednesday on requested criminal trespass and theft charges. Earlier this month, the Salina Police Department had received complaints from the City of Salina that someone was driving on the flood control dike on the north side of the city. Motorized vehicles driven by private citizens are not allowed on the dike.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Vicki Bobbitt is recognized for her service

Each year at the Sunflower Fair in Salina, Kansas, the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency On Aging and county aging groups in the region, honor Kansans over 65 year old that brighten the lives of others and make their communities better places. The Junction City Senior Center recognized Geary County...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Harvey and McPherson counties to get new magistrate judge

TOPEKA — The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet by videoconference at noon Thursday, September 29, to set the schedule for filling a new district magistrate judge position. The new district magistrate judge position was among several certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina women want adherence to ADA service dog rules

Valerie Linenberger believes that no one should experience what her daughter, Morgan, experienced recently. Morgan, 22, and her service dog, Tikiu, went to the Salina Public Library Sept. 17 so that Morgan could get some books. She and Tikiu left a short while later, forced out by a security guard who she noted did not have an accurate grasp of federal law concerning persons with disabilities and who so upset her that she began to cry as soon as she and Tikiu walked out the door. Because she was so shaken by the incident, Morgan, who is autistic, wrote out her comments rather than provide verbal responses to an interview with Salina Post.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Crimestoppers seeks tips about burglary at Wingstop

On Sept. 16, officers with the Salina Police Department responded to Wingstop, 1621 S. Ohio Street in regard to a burglary. An employee arrived to open the business and discovered the safe was missing. Video surveillance shows during the early morning hours, an unknown suspect forced entry through the rear door and removed the safe.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina's Brown, Easter, Roberts new K-State Connected 'Cats

MANHATTAN — Members of a new group of Kansas State University student leaders are sharing their K-State stories around the state. The Connected 'Cats are a new class of students who are providing leadership during the presidential community visits. The presidential initiative focuses on the people of Kansas and their communities. Every academic year, K-State is visiting nine communities throughout the state to listen and learn from the Kansans who live there.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Special Use request on BZA agenda Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Board of Zoning Appeals will take up a case for a Special Use request to allow single-unit living for the residence at 500 Green Garden Drive at their meeting Tuesday. The hearing had been tabled from the September 20 meeting and had to be...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report September 20

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. DONNITHAN MAURICE JONES, 29, Junction City, Failure to appear x2, Bond $10,600. MARIO DESHAWN WILLIAMS, 33, Manhattan, Forgery, Making or altering a written...
ksal.com

Wanted Man Arrested on Requested Drug Charges

A Salina Man with an active warrant for his arrest is now facing drug charges. Captain Gary Hanus of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL Staff that Odell Wilson a 55-year-old was spotted Wednesday by a patrol officer on Westport Boulevard at Americas Best Value Inn. Knowing Wilson had a warrant the officer made contact and upon taking him into custody and searching Wilson, the officer found items believed to be drugs and drug paraphernalia.
SALINA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfdi.com

Salina PD & CrimeStoppers Need Help Finding Suspect in Safe Theft

Salina Police and CrimeStoppers are looking for a suspect that stole a safe from a Wingstop restaurant in the 1600 block of S. Ohio Street. Video surveillance showed a suspect breaking through the restaurant’s back door early in the morning on Sept. 16th before leaving with the safe. Anyone...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

No injuries after ambulance accident on Kansas highway

GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas fire department ambulance was involved in an accident just 8a.m. Friday in Geary County. The crew from the Junction City Fire department were returning from responding to a traffic accident when Medic 2(563) left the roadway and rolled onto its side, according to a social media report.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas Wesleyan adds Volk to advancement staff

Kansas Wesleyan has announced the addition of Joyce Volk to its Advancement staff, effective immediately. Volk joins the staff as a community relations representative. “Joyce Volk is one of the strongest examples of excellent community relations in the region,” said Ken Oliver, executive vice president of Advancement and university operations. “Her passion for Salina stands out in the community. When the opportunity came to add her to our team, it was a no-brainer. She will be an excellent representative of KWU!”
SALINA, KS
KSN News

Hutchinson brewery no longer on the brink of closing

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, Sept. 21, KSN introduced you to Sandhills Brewing, a brewery located in Hutchinson that was on the brink of closing. On Saturday, Sept. 21, they announced that with help of the community, that is no longer true: It is official, we have reached and surpassed the 30% food sales requirement. This […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
