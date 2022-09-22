Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan cited for OWI after accident
ROCK RAPIDS—A 40-year-old Rushmore, MN, woman was cited Wednesday, Sept. 21, on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The citing of Amy Marie Dammer stemmed from her being involved in a motor vehicle accident about 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at the intersection of Highway 9 and Union Street in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
kiwaradio.com
Passenger In Sheldon Teen’s Car Taken To Hospital After Accident In Orange City
Orange City, Iowa– A passenger in a Sheldon teen’s car was taken to the hospital after an accident in Orange City on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 6:45 p.m., 15-year-old Aidan Roozeboom of Sheldon was driving a 2009 Buick westbound on 5th Street Northeast in Orange City. They tell us that 51-year-old Cristi Kelch of Orange City was southbound on Albany Avenue in a 2018 Chevy SUV.
kicdam.com
Possible Injuries Reported in Dickinson County Crash
Wahpeton, IA (KICD) — The Dickinson County Sheriff’s department reports possible injuries when two pickups collided 3 miles west of Wahpeton Wednesday afternoon. 48 year old Christopher Pratt of Superior was Eastbound on 180th Street, and 52 year old Joseph Berg of Milford was Northbound on 140th Avenue when they both entered the intersection at the same time.
nwestiowa.com
Trailer unhooks, causes $200,000 damage
ALTON—No one was injured, but a crash resulted in an estimated $200,000 damage to a trailer and its cargo about 1:05 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on the Highway 60 expressway south of Alton. Forty-one-year-old Nicholas Ryan Dills of Mankato, MN, was driving a 2006 Sterling semitruck pulling a flatbed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nwestiowa.com
George woman jailed for meth near George
GEORGE—A 46-year-old George woman was arrested about 7:55 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and driving while her license was denied or revoked. The arrest of Jennifer Toletha Raines Jackson stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2011 Hyundai...
siouxcountyradio.com
Text-A-Tip Leads to Arrest
A Denison man was arrested after a text-a-tip about a vehicle being driven recklessly in the Alton area. Deputies located the vehicle around 7:17pm Wednesday. During the investigation, deputies determined the driver, 37-year-old Joseph Treinen of Denison, was driving with a barred license. Deputies also suspected he possessed illegal drugs. A law enforcement K-9 alerted on the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle where deputies later discovered multiple glass pipes used for smoking controlled substances, methamphetamine and marijuana.
more1049.com
Spirit Lake Basement Fire
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake Fire Department was dispatched last night. Chief Pat Daly tells KICD News the flames were out by the time they arrived. The fire was discovered when the occupants returned home. The home is owned by Ben and Amy Brandt.
nwestiowa.com
Ocheyedan man cited on third OWI charge
OCHEYEDAN—A 50-year-old Ocheyedan man was cited about 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, on charges of possession of a controlled substance — third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without required high-risk insurance. The arrest of Kirk Daniel Crosby stemmed from the stop of a 1999...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nwestiowa.com
Spencer man arrested for marijuana, tube
HARTLEY—A 25-year-old Spencer man was arrested about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Hartley on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jesse Lyn Woock stemmed from the investigation of motion-sensitive lights on in the restroom at...
Sioux City Journal
Calumet man pleads guilty of shooting at wife
PRIMGHAR, Iowa -- A Calumet, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of shooting at his wife during a domestic disturbance. Paul Long, 41, entered written guilty pleas Wednesday in O'Brien County District Court to single counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury resulting in bodily injury. The charges were amended as part of a plea agreement from attempted murder and domestic abuse assault.
kiwaradio.com
Sheriff’s Office Seeks Information On Hit-And-Run Accident On Highway 75 Northwest of Hull
Hull, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help to find more information about an accident that sent a Steen, Minnesota man to the hospital. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:30 p.m., 56-year-old Harlan Kruid of Steen, Minnesota was...
nwestiowa.com
Man drives vehicle without permission
ORANGE CITY—A 29-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:55 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, in Orange City on charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Gerardo Ivan Ramos stemmed from him being...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 arrested following pursuit starting in Le Mars
The Le Mars Police Department (LMPD) arrested two suspects after pursuit in Plymouth County.
siouxcountyradio.com
High Speed Chase Ends With Two Arrests
Two suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase through several northwest Iowa counties. According to the Le Mars Police Department, at about 8:45 Monday evening, an officer tried stopping a vehicle for a traffic violation. Police say the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began. The vehicle reportedly...
algonaradio.com
Area Men Charged with Violating Probation after Recent Arrests
–A pair of area men were taken into custody earlier this week in Kossuth County after allegedly violating their probation. Online court records show that 35-year-old Bruce Justin Struecker of Algona was arrested in July of 2019 on charges of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury and 1st Degree Harassment. He eventually reached a plea agreement, for which he received a short prison sentence and 5 years of probation.
nwestiowa.com
Biker arrested for OWI, meth in Paullina
PAULLINA—A 36-year-old Le Mars man was arrested about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Paullina on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with an intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
nwestiowa.com
One killed in crash by Sioux Center Sunday
SIOUX CENTER—A crash early Sunday morning, Sept. 18, near Sioux Center left the driver dead and two passengers with critical injuries. Twenty-five-year-old Reyes Felipe Lopez Lopez of Rock Valley was driving west on 390th Street about 6:20 a.m. when his 2009 Mercury Mariner left the blacktop for an unknown reason and entered the north ditch, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
nwestiowa.com
Sutherland man jailed for yelling at wife
SUTHERLAND—A 41-year-old rural Sutherland man was arrested about 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Adam Michael Cain stemmed from a report of an argument between him and his wife at their residence at 6814 450th. St. about three miles northeast of Sutherland, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
more1049.com
One Person Killed in Sioux County Crash
Rock Valley, IA (KICD)– One person is dead and two others hurt following a single vehicle crash in Sioux County over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol and Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene near Rock Valley shortly before 6:30 Sunday morning where the vehicle was found to have left the roadway for unknown reasons causing it to vault over a culvert and hit an embankment.
voiceofalexandria.com
Rock Valley man dies in crash near Sioux Center
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- A Rock Valley man was killed early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash near Sioux Center. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez was westbound in a Mercury Mariner SUV on Sioux County Road B40 at 6:22 a.m., when he left the road for an unknown reason near the intersection with Garfield Avenue. The vehicle entered the north ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment.
Comments / 0