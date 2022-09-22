A Denison man was arrested after a text-a-tip about a vehicle being driven recklessly in the Alton area. Deputies located the vehicle around 7:17pm Wednesday. During the investigation, deputies determined the driver, 37-year-old Joseph Treinen of Denison, was driving with a barred license. Deputies also suspected he possessed illegal drugs. A law enforcement K-9 alerted on the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle where deputies later discovered multiple glass pipes used for smoking controlled substances, methamphetamine and marijuana.

DENISON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO