Columbus, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Cleveland area rabbis reflect on journeys to the rabbinate

Throughout life’s events, one can turn to their rabbi for encouraging words, a shoulder to cry on, a congratulatory high five (or fist bump) or religious guidance when all else seems lost. Both a friend and a mentor, a rabbi is there to help and heal. But why do...
Cleveland Jewish News

2022 Hanukkah stamp to be unveiled at Temple Emanu El

The U.S. Postal Service will introduce the 2022 Hanukkah stamp Oct. 20 at Temple Emanu El in Orange with a first-day-of-issue ceremony as the new stamp goes on sale at post offices across the nation. The stamp art features an original wall hanging, hand-dyed, appliqued and quilted by artist and...
