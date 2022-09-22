Read full article on original website
‘Most dangerous woman in America’ is buried in Macoupin County, Illinois
MT. OLIVE, Ill. – The Miners Union Cemetery is not very big. Located in Mt. Olive, Illinois, and surrounded by farmland, about halfway between St. Louis and Springfield, you wouldn’t notice the cemetery from Interstate 55. It’s a short drive to the cemetery from the interstate; a little...
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
MyStateline.com
When can Northern Illinois expect its first freeze?
Temperatures across northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin are getting cooler and cooler by the day. And it’s only a matter of time before we wake up and see frost on our windshields and lawns. With that topic in mind, our average first Fall freeze is only a few weeks away.
Wednesday storm damages Freeburg apartment building
A strong storm rolled through St. Clair County just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The storm produced torrential rain and some strong wind gusts that damaged a historic building in Freeburg.
Here's When Hummingbirds Are Expected to Finish Their Migration Through Illinois
As the days get shorter and the air gets brisker in Illinois, many are bracing themselves for the winter — even hummingbirds. In fact, hummingbirds started their migration to the warm confines of the south long before a tinge of cold weather hit the area, according to experts. In...
One officer’s hunch solves 2 Missouri cold case mysteries
Two 1994 unsolved cases in Missouri and Illinois have baffled investigators for decades.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Want To Know If Radar Detectors Are Legal In Illinois?
The other day a friend and I were talking about things you see in or on cars very often. Bench seats, cigarette lighters, and antennas on the exterior. Another thing I feel like I haven't spotted in a while is a radar detector. If there is one in the car, are radar detectors legal in Illinois?
When St. Louis Leaves Will Hit Peak Fall Color in 2022
Please, St. Louis weather gods, give us pretty leaves and let the cool weather stay
MoDOT to close portions of I-44 this weekend: 'Expect significant delays'
The Missouri Department of Tranportation announced that a segment of I-44 Downtown will be closed from September 23-26. MoDOT said in a statement that drivers will need to find alternate routes or plan for significant delays.
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
aledotimesrecord.com
A 1.3K mile C02 pipeline coming through western Illinois? Here's what you need to know
GALESBURG — If you live in western or central Illinois, there’s a chance a 1,300 mile-long pipeline could be built nearby. Named the Heartland Greenway, the project would bury a pipeline about a mile beneath the ground to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from at least 20 different ethanol processor plants across five midwestern states.
Police chase begins in Illinois and ends in Missouri early Thursday morning
A police chase that started in Illinois ended in south St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
A website lists one town in Illinois as “Unexpectedly Great”
It is a town in Illinois that you wouldn't think to spend a weekend getaway in. But one website in Illinois says not only should you take a weekend getaway there, but the town is unexpectedly great for a weekend getaway, which town is it...?. According to the website Thrillist.com,...
Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range fall weather outlook
Fall is a great season, if it lasts that long. All summer, we look forward to some heat and humidity relief. But sometimes fall doesn’t act like fall at all. Let's dive in.
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
Motorcyclist dies in St. Louis crash on I-55
An investigation is underway after a motorcyclist died in a south St. Louis crash Saturday morning on Interstate 55.
Anonymous 'ghost bike' placed to remember bicyclist killed in South Grand Boulevard hit-and-run
ST. LOUIS — Police are still searching for the Kia driver who hit and killed bicyclist Danyell "Starr" McMiller on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 6 near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis. Danyell's family still wants justice and changes made to the bike lanes at Grand Boulevard and Magnolia...
How this pandemic-era Metro East business found innovation with a dumpster and a toilet
SWANSEA, Ill. — The late-night phone call to Rachel and Tharon Sperry came from a contractor in New York with an urgent question. Can your company provide 12 dumpsters within two hours to remove debris from the Amazon delivery station in Edwardsville, Illinois, that collapsed from a tornado?. It...
