Princeton, MN

Truckerfest Music Festival returning to Princeton

By Chloe Smith
Union-Times
Union-Times
 3 days ago

The Mille Lacs County fairgrounds in Princeton are readying to welcome the return of the third annual Truckerfest Music Festival on Oct. 7 - 8.

An extension of the Happy Trucker show, the Truckerfest Music Festival features two full days of music and activities.

With music genres of outlaw country, honky-tonk, Americana, bluegrass, old-time, blues, rock, and Cajun, there is something for everyone.

This year, Truckerfest has recruited artists Dale Watson and his Lone Stars, Joyann Parker, The White Iron Band, Joe Stamm Band, Alexander Craig Band, Erik Koskinen, Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins, Steam Machine, New Riverside Ramblers, and MoeDeLL to perform on the Mille Lacs County fairground’s bandshell and pavilion.

Headliner Dale Watson and His Lone Stars are an Austin, Texas based honky-tonk artist taking inspiration from Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and Willie Nelson.

Joyann Parker is returning by popular demand for the third year in a row with “her own blend of roots music that combines soul, R&B, gospel, jazz, and traditional blues styles” as stated in a press release about the music festival.

This year, the gates to the fairgrounds open at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 with the Happy Trucker Show radio program performing live as the first act of the event. Below is the line-up of the bands and their performance times over the course of the festival:

Friday, Oct. 7

3:00 p.m. Gates open

4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. The Happy Trucker Show Radio Program LIVE

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. The Pistol Whippin’ Party Penguins (Americana)

7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Moedell (Americana)

8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. The White Iron Band (Outlaw Country)

10:30 p.m. - midnight Old Time Square Dance featuring Steam Machine in the pavilion building

Saturday, Oct. 8

10:00 a.m. - .noon Happy and the Mother Truckers Bluegrass Brunch alongside a breakfast served by local the 4-H members

12:00 p.m. -noon Mary Mack, co-host and award winning nation touring comedian welcome

12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. New Riverside Ramblers (Zydeco/Cajun)

2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Joe Stamm Band (Country)

4:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Erik Koskinen (Blues/Rock)

6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Joyann Parker (Blues)

8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Dale Watson (Country)

10:30 p.m. - midnight Alexander Craig full band with horns in the pavilion building

Outside of the music performances, a vendor sale will be set up around the festival grounds with booths featuring hand-made artisans, clothes, pottery, gifts, and special event merchandise.

Food trucks will be set up and available with food from Jellybean and Julia’s and their Texas BBQ, burgers, and more from Anoka; B&D Treats with deep fried fair food favorites; and ODB’s Meat and Greet Food Truck on Friday night only.

Lastly, alcoholic beverages will be offered through Tattersall Distilling, Isanti Spirits, and Bent Paddle Brewing Co. Bloody Mary’s will be offered at lunch.

Ticket sales for Truckerfest Music Festival are available for purchase online at Happyproductions.live with an option of buying five tickets and getting a sixth free, or tickets can be purchased at the gate. Overnight parking passes - one per vehicle - are required to secure an overnight parking spot on a first come, first serve basis. RVs and tents are welcome for camping, but hook-ups are not allowed.

To learn more about Truckerfest Music Festival, visit the Happy Trucker’s website at Happyproductions.live.

Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com

Comments

