Culvert Cal, Ruff Start give new meaning to the word ‘rescue’

Kitten saved by Ruff Start staff after an SOS call

A 10-week-old kitten will soon be welcomed at a “forever home” after being rescued from a culvert over the Labor Day weekend.

“Culvert Cal” was a just 8 weeks old when the staff at Ruff Start Rescue saved the kitten in Baldwin Township near the Ruff Start facility.

Ruff Start office manager Cassie Nouis was driving near the Ruff Start facility at 12526 319th Ave. in Baldwin Township when she saw a kitten running down the road.

Upon seeing the small orange and white kitten, Nouis’ first instinct was that the kitten was a stray.

“He looked so little and looked so terrified,” Nouis said.

Nouis parked her car and turned on the flashers.

“I knew I had to act quickly because there was a woods right across the road with a lot of underbrush,” Nouis said.

So she put out an SOS to the team at the nearby Ruff Start Rescue.

Mackenzie Albrecht, Ruff Start’s volunteer and education manager was one of the Ruff Start staffers to get that SOS call.

The fact that there was a kitten out there in need of rescuing was the furthest thing from Albrecht’s mind.

“My first thought was that Cassie was in her car and it broke down or something,” she said.

Nouis asked that “all hands on deck” answer her call.

Albrecht remembers running from desk to desk grabbing everyone she could along the way.

In all, six people responded to Nouis’ SOS call.

By the time everyone met up with Nouis, she had lost sight of the kitten.

“I lost sight of it in the weeds,” she said.

But a “Good Samaritan” stopped to see what the Ruff Start staffers were doing. He noted that he had just seen the kitten about 100 yards away in a thicket of brush.

The seven volunteers deployed to the area where the kitten was last seen.

“We went to the area, formed a circle, and closed in,” Nouis said.

But the kitten was nowhere to be found- but it was heard.

Cal, as the kitten was later named, let out a little “meow.” Nouis said.

Nouis suspected the kitten might be in a culvert located nearby.

“I had a suspicion he went to hide in there,” she said.

Nouis pulled aside weeds and overgrowth that obscured the entrance to the culvert.

“He was in the middle of the culvert, in all ball, standing in some water,” Nouis said.

Because Cal was very scared, it wouldn’t come to Nouis or the other Ruff Start rescuers, who had gathered at the other entrance to the culvert on the other side of the road.

So Nouis made the decision to go to Cal.

“I got on my belly and army-crawled toward the kitten,” Nouis said.

“He remained terrified and mostly frozen,” she said.

Nouis grabbed the kitten and crawled back out of the culvert to safety.

“He did not come out willingly,” Albrecht noted.

For the safety of everyone involved, the kitten was put in a net.

“We walked back to the office with the kitten in the net like a fish,” Albrecht added.

Back at the Ruff Start Rescue facility, “Culvert Cal” was handed over to the organization’s team of veterinarians.

“They immediately began giving him the care that he needed,” Albrecht said.

He was malnourished, underweight, and suffered from two puncture wounds.

“We believe something had gotten a hold of him, but he got away,” Nouis said.

Mackenzie Albrecht has been fostering Cal since his dramatic rescue.

“He was definitely scared and undernourished,” Albrecht said.

“I was worried about him at first because he was so lethargic,” she said.

She has been letting Cal “decompress” and get used to his new surroundings- which includes Albrecht’s 3-year-old cat, Joey.

Cal has been eating more and has become comfortable coming out to see Albrecht, she said.

“He enjoys being loved and crawling into my lap,” Albrecht said.

Albrecht noted that her cat Joey is playing an important role in Cal’s recovery and future transition to his forever home when adopted.

“I can do a lot of things, but I can’t teach Cal how to be a cat,” Albrecht said.

That’s being left to Joey.

“Joey’s grooming him to be a cat, and Cal just loves him,” Albrecht said.

To learn more about Ruff Start Rescue or the possibility of adopting Culvert Cal, visit the Ruff Start Rescue website at http://www.ruffstartrescue.org/

The organization can be found on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/ruffstart/

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com