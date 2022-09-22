ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community bulletin board Sept. 22

The Union-Times is happy to share your upcoming events. Email items to chloe.smith@apgecm.com

55+ Driver Discount Program Offered

This class will save you up to 10 percent on your auto insurance. Completion of an eight-hour course qualifies you for the discount. To maintain the discount, you must complete a four-hour refresher every three years. A Minnesota Highway Safety & Research Center certified instructor will update you on defensive-driving tips, changes in laws, vehicle technology, and traffic safety. The cost of the four-hour refresher course is $24 and the eight-hour course is $28. For more information or to register, visit our website at www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call 1-888-234-1294. The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering 55+ Driver Discount Courses on the following days: Sept. 28 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Princeton VFW Post 133 North Rum River Dr: Banquet Hall entrance and Sept. 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church 245 Central Ave S- Fellowship Hall in Milaca.

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Meatball dinner and auction

Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is hosting their annual meatball and ham dinner and auction on Saturday, Oct. 1 starting at 11:00 a.m. The meatball and ham dinner will open the events with the auction following at 1:15 p.m. The auction features quilts made by the sewing club, dish towels, crafts, and many other items. Our Savior’s Lutheran Church is located 11 miles west of Princeton on County Road 3 at 18977 17th Street.

Amour Acres Fall Festival

Amour Acres in Milaca is hosting a fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at their events center. The festival will feature food, crafts, bounce houses, and more. They are currently looking for vendors, to sign up, email Amour Acres at vendors@amouracreseventcenter.com. Amour Acres Event Center and their fall festival is located at 10544 210th St. in Milaca.

Braun’s Market Harvest Fest

Braun’s Market in Pease is hosting a harvest fest on Friday, Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 1 from 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. Their harvest fest will feature hay rides, sales, and samples. Braun’s Market is located at 10 First St. Pease.

Fourth annual SOAR Conference

The SOAR (Seize Opportunities and Rise) Conference is designed for local women entrepreneurs and small business owners to learn, connect, and be inspired to take the next step in growing their business. The event is hosted by the Women’s Business Alliance (WBA), a program of the Entrepreneur Fund dedicated to supporting women at every stage of their small business journey through specialized programming. The SOAR Conference will take place this fall from October 11 – 13 with one virtual and two in-person events. Attendees can choose which in-person event they will attend depending on their geographic proximity to Princeton or Duluth, MN. Registration for attending the virtual event only is also available. Registration is open. Aspiring and current small business owners are encouraged check out SOAR Conference details and register online at www.thesoarconference.com

