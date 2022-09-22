Read full article on original website
Watch Patrick Mahomes, Eric Bieniemy get into fiery argument on Chiefs sideline (Video)
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a couple miscues in the first half against the Indianapolis Colts, which led to some frustration on the sideline. Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy got heated. Such is the game these days. Mahomes has just as much say in the offensive play-calling as the coordinator...
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Jimmy Garoppolo walked out of the end zone for a safety, finally lifting the curse ESPN's Dan Orlovsky has held for years
Jimmy Garoppolo took an unbelievably bad safety on Sunday Night Football, and no one was happier about it than ESPN's Dan Orlovsky.
NFL Twitter is cooking Russell Wilson, Broncos for horrible offense despite win vs. 49ers
NFL Twitter had cooking jokes galore as Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense struggled on Sunday Night Football against the 49ers. Russell Wilson is supposed to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Until late in the fourth quarter against the 49ers, he and the Broncos offense looked like they couldn’t outscore the Iowa Hawkeyes.
NFLPA investigating Tua Tagovailoa’s injury, why he was allowed back into Dolphins-Bills
The NFL Player’s Association is launching an investigation into the Miami Dolphins over the handling of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check. The Miami Dolphins remain undefeated through Week 3, as they held on to defeat the Buffalo Bills 21-19 by way of time expiring to prevent a game-winning field goal try by their rivals. But in the game, one of the big stories to follow was the status of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who left in the first half with a head injury. Tagovailoa was shown on camera trying to get up, but stumbling. The thing was, Tagovailoa returned for the second half.
Skip Bayless was just waiting to fire off this anti-Aaron Rodgers take
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw an interception and had an unfortunate reaction after the fact. Skip Bayless roasted him, as Skip Bayless usually does. Skip Bayless Twitter is a dark corner of the internet I would not recommend visiting. Instead, read this article written by a man who ventured to his profile and lived to tell the story.
Jimmy Garoppolo just freed Dan Orlovsky from his QB safety nightmare
Jimmy Garoppolo accidentally ran out of the back of the endzone for a safety just like Dan Orlovsky and the ex-Lions quarterback is glad for the company. There’s a small brotherhood of NFL QBs who have committed a safety by accidentally running out of the back of the endzone and Jimmy Garoppolo is now part of it.
Drone invades Seahawks home game: Best memes and reactions
The Seattle Seahawks-Atlanta Falcons game was delayed in the fourth quarter after a drone flew over the field. The Seattle Seahawks hosted their second home game of the season, as they took on the 0-2 Atlanta Falcons. They were undefeated at home, after they upset the Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos. But would they have such luck in Week 3?
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
Funniest memes and tweets trolling Tom Brady for tough loss to Packers
Tom Brady came up about one second — and perhaps one Mike Evans — short of leading a memorable comeback against the Packers. Evans, for those who don’t remember, was suspended for this game after he got in a fight with Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints last week.
