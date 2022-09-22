Read full article on original website
Kurt Angle Comments On Possibility Of One Last Match, Would Still Like To Wrestle John Cena
Kurt Angle hasn't wrestled since WrestleMania 35 when he lost to Baron Corbin in his retirement match. Angle is coming off double knee surgery, but hasn't fully ruled out the possibility of returning to the ring one more time. Despite him saying that he hasn't ruled out one more match,...
Eddie Kingston Discusses Why He Helps Those He May Not Like And The Value Of Loving Yourself
Eddie Kingston has always been open and honest regarding his struggles with depression and anxiety. He previously revealed that he's suffered anxiety attacks during his AEW career. In Kingston's own words, part of his struggles has to do with love and acceptance stemming from his childhood. Kingston has become one...
Karl Anderson Says Good Brothers Have 'Verbally Agreed Upon Dates With NJPW For Extended Period'
Karl Anderson provides an update on the contract status of the Good Brothers. Fightful Select reported on August 21 that the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) would remain with IMPACT Wrestling through August before heading to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The report noted, "We'd heard in the past they'd agreed to do some work with New Japan Pro Wrestling through the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom shows."
Skye Blue Has Signed AEW Agreement
A top prospect is under an AEW agreement, Fightful has learned. 22-year old Skye Blue is under some sort of All Elite Wrestling deal, sources tell Fightful. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as she's been regularly featured for over a year, to the tune of nearly 50 AEW matches. There was never an All Elite graphic provided for her, so it remains to be seen if it's a full-time or tiered deal, but promoters tell us they when they try to book her it has to be approved by All Elite Wrestling.
WWE Had No Interest In Bringing Back Velveteen Dream Before Legal Troubles
Even before his two arrests in August, WWE sources indicated to Fightful they had no desire to bring Velveteen Dream back. One source even said it would be a "public relations nightmare" that the new regime wasn't interested in. Dream was arrested for first degree battery, trespassing on property after...
Swerve Strickland Taking Part In Rolling Loud, Westside Gunn Performs With AEW Title
AEW is partnering up with Rolling Loud. Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling, announcing that he will be part of the Rolling Loud lineup Mix Weekend with DJ Whoo Kid on Shade 45. G Herbo, Kodak Black, and Tariq Cherif are also part of the lineup. DJ...
Jordynne Grace Bringing Allie Katch To IMPACT Wrestling To Face Masha Slamovich On 9/29
Jordynne Grace has picked Masha Slamovich’s poison, and it is one dangerous opponent. Jordynne Grace survived Max The Impaler at Victory Road, and after her match, she announced to the world that she had chosen GCW wrestler Allie Katch as Masha’s poison and the only condition that Allie had was that the match takes place in a Monster's Ball Match where anything goes so she can properly “destroy” Grace’s Bound For Glory opponent.
IMPACT Victory Road (9/23/22) Results: Barbed Wire Massacre, Bobby Fish Appears, Delirious Wrestles
IMPACT Wrestling presented its 2022 Victory Road event on Friday, September 23, 2022, emanating from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The event was presented live on IMPACT Plus. Full results and highlights are below:. IMPACT Victory Road 2022 Results. - Bullet Club (Ace Austin, Chris Bey & Juice Robinson) def....
Ricochet Talks About The New Creative Spirit Within WWE, Feels Like Titles Will Get More Focus
Ricochet is excited about WWE's new creative direction. WWE has underwent many changes since the retirement of Vince McMahon, with one of the biggest ones being the creative process that unfolds on TV. This change has been recieved positively for the most part by both fans and wrestlers alike. In...
Sami Zayn Feels A Synergy With The Samoans, WWE On Hulu Update, KUSHIDA Update | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 24, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Sami Zayn talks about his synergy with Samoans and Liv Morgan vows to make Ronda Rousey respect her. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - New Japan...
Triple H Discusses Logan Paul & Bad Bunny, Praises Their Work Ethic
Triple H discusses the work ethic of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. Both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have had multiple performances in the squared circle that have wowed plenty of fans around the world. Whether it's Bunny's memorable Candian Destroyer at WrestleMania 37 or Paul's frog splash through a table at SummerSlam earlier this year, both of WWE's biggest crossover stars seem to keep making moment after moment.
NWA USA Stream And Results (9/24): National Title Tournament Bout, Tyrus Speaks, US Tag Title Match
NWA USA Results (9/24) - NWA US Tag Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. GoldRushhhhhhhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater) - Tyrus will cash in his Lucky 7 option and join the World Title at Hard Times 3. Billy Corgan will allow him to hold the TV Title until a new champion is crowned in a tournament.
Conflicting Information On Young Bucks Reaching Out To WWE
Ryan Frederick on the Wrestling Observer message board that current AEW EVPs Young Bucks sent out feelers within the company to gauge possible interest whenever their contracts are up. This has been an ongoing rumor among sources Fightful has spoken to dating back to August. One source indicated that they've been sworn that the Bucks asked to speak to someone in management, which we've been unable to confirm, but the rumor has persisted within WWE for several weeks.
More On NWA 74 Talent Meeting
Fightful Select learned more about the talent meeting at the recent NWA tapings, as reported by PWInsider. The recounting among the roster have varied heavily, showing the contrast in reactions. There were several veterans that felt like the meeting wasn't necessary and was a waste of time, especially in the sense of being told to clean up in the locker room. There were a lot of extras there, and several veterans we heard from felt like it was more directed towards them. Luke Hawx spoke about that aspect of things, and it turned some people off, but others saw where he was coming from because he's in promotional business with NWA for the upcoming Hard Times taping. Despite that "turning some people off" there wasn't said to be any heat, just some veterans thinking they didn't need to waste their time with the meeting.
Yuka Sakazaki Names Which AEW Star She'd Like To Face In TJPW
Yuka Sakazaki is hoping to see a former AEW Women's World Champion step into a Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling ring in the future with a match in her sights. AEW and TJPW have a working relationship that has seen Sakazaki, Maki Itoh, Shoko Nakajima, and Miyu Yamashita all appear on AEW television in the past while AEW stars AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Riho have all competed in TJPW over the last year. It has led to many entertaining moments and even saw Yamashita earn an AEW Women's World Championship match on AEW Fight for the Fallen after defeating Rosa at Summer Sun Princess.
WWE SmackDown Sees An Increase In Preliminary Viewership And Demo Rating On 9/23/22
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on September 24 that WWE SmackDown drew 2.385 million viewers in preliminary viewership. Hour one reportedly scored 2.338 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.431 million viewers. This number is an increase from last week's preliminary viewership of...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Stockton, CA (9/24): Braun Strowman Teams With New Day
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 24 from Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Stockton, CA (9/24) - Ricochet def. Happy Corbin. - Raquel Rodriguez def. Xia Li. - Karrion...
Angelo Dawkins Names His Dream Tag Team Match In WWE
Angelo Dawkins’ dream match is a present-day take on an all-time classic. The Street Profits, the tag team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, are one of the top tag teams in WWE but undoubtedly, The Usos and The New Day have been running the tag team division for the last decade. Angelo Dawkins would like the opportunity to determine who is the top tag team in WWE once and for all, and he wants to do it in a match type that, in the past, has put three bona fide Hall of Fame tag teams on the map.
Buddy Matthews Says He Needs To 'Go Away For A While'
Buddy Matthews hints at taking time off. At Fight Life Pro Wrestling on September 24, Buddy Matthews cut an in-ring promo after his match where he said he will be going away for a while. "I appreciate that," he said as the crowd chanted "that was awesome." "Unfortunately, tonight, I'm...
The Rock Looks Ahead To Season 3 Of Young Rock, Upcoming Charlotte Flair Signing | Fight Size
Here's your fight-size update for September 24, 2022:. - The Rock is currently filming the third season of Young Rock, and on Instagram, The Rock reflected on working with Nick Khan’s sister, Nahnatchka Khan. One of my fav people on the planet - our YOUNG ROCK creator and director...
