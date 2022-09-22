ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Karl Anderson Says Good Brothers Have 'Verbally Agreed Upon Dates With NJPW For Extended Period'

Karl Anderson provides an update on the contract status of the Good Brothers. Fightful Select reported on August 21 that the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) would remain with IMPACT Wrestling through August before heading to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The report noted, "We'd heard in the past they'd agreed to do some work with New Japan Pro Wrestling through the 2023 Wrestle Kingdom shows."
WWE
Fightful

Skye Blue Has Signed AEW Agreement

A top prospect is under an AEW agreement, Fightful has learned. 22-year old Skye Blue is under some sort of All Elite Wrestling deal, sources tell Fightful. This doesn't come as much of a surprise, as she's been regularly featured for over a year, to the tune of nearly 50 AEW matches. There was never an All Elite graphic provided for her, so it remains to be seen if it's a full-time or tiered deal, but promoters tell us they when they try to book her it has to be approved by All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Konnan
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Jim Cornette
Person
Ariel Helwani
Person
Bruce Prichard
Fightful

Jordynne Grace Bringing Allie Katch To IMPACT Wrestling To Face Masha Slamovich On 9/29

Jordynne Grace has picked Masha Slamovich’s poison, and it is one dangerous opponent. Jordynne Grace survived Max The Impaler at Victory Road, and after her match, she announced to the world that she had chosen GCW wrestler Allie Katch as Masha’s poison and the only condition that Allie had was that the match takes place in a Monster's Ball Match where anything goes so she can properly “destroy” Grace’s Bound For Glory opponent.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlw#Great Guy#Major League Wrestling#Combat#Wwe Raw
Fightful

Triple H Discusses Logan Paul & Bad Bunny, Praises Their Work Ethic

Triple H discusses the work ethic of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny. Both Bad Bunny and Logan Paul have had multiple performances in the squared circle that have wowed plenty of fans around the world. Whether it's Bunny's memorable Candian Destroyer at WrestleMania 37 or Paul's frog splash through a table at SummerSlam earlier this year, both of WWE's biggest crossover stars seem to keep making moment after moment.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Conflicting Information On Young Bucks Reaching Out To WWE

Ryan Frederick on the Wrestling Observer message board that current AEW EVPs Young Bucks sent out feelers within the company to gauge possible interest whenever their contracts are up. This has been an ongoing rumor among sources Fightful has spoken to dating back to August. One source indicated that they've been sworn that the Bucks asked to speak to someone in management, which we've been unable to confirm, but the rumor has persisted within WWE for several weeks.
WWE
Fightful

More On NWA 74 Talent Meeting

Fightful Select learned more about the talent meeting at the recent NWA tapings, as reported by PWInsider. The recounting among the roster have varied heavily, showing the contrast in reactions. There were several veterans that felt like the meeting wasn't necessary and was a waste of time, especially in the sense of being told to clean up in the locker room. There were a lot of extras there, and several veterans we heard from felt like it was more directed towards them. Luke Hawx spoke about that aspect of things, and it turned some people off, but others saw where he was coming from because he's in promotional business with NWA for the upcoming Hard Times taping. Despite that "turning some people off" there wasn't said to be any heat, just some veterans thinking they didn't need to waste their time with the meeting.
WWE
Fightful

Yuka Sakazaki Names Which AEW Star She'd Like To Face In TJPW

Yuka Sakazaki is hoping to see a former AEW Women's World Champion step into a Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling ring in the future with a match in her sights. AEW and TJPW have a working relationship that has seen Sakazaki, Maki Itoh, Shoko Nakajima, and Miyu Yamashita all appear on AEW television in the past while AEW stars AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Riho have all competed in TJPW over the last year. It has led to many entertaining moments and even saw Yamashita earn an AEW Women's World Championship match on AEW Fight for the Fallen after defeating Rosa at Summer Sun Princess.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Angelo Dawkins Names His Dream Tag Team Match In WWE

Angelo Dawkins’ dream match is a present-day take on an all-time classic. The Street Profits, the tag team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, are one of the top tag teams in WWE but undoubtedly, The Usos and The New Day have been running the tag team division for the last decade. Angelo Dawkins would like the opportunity to determine who is the top tag team in WWE once and for all, and he wants to do it in a match type that, in the past, has put three bona fide Hall of Fame tag teams on the map.
WWE
Fightful

Buddy Matthews Says He Needs To 'Go Away For A While'

Buddy Matthews hints at taking time off. At Fight Life Pro Wrestling on September 24, Buddy Matthews cut an in-ring promo after his match where he said he will be going away for a while. "I appreciate that," he said as the crowd chanted "that was awesome." "Unfortunately, tonight, I'm...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy