ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

AT&T boosts network speeds for Princeton and Milaca

Union-Times
Union-Times
 3 days ago

AT&T customers and FirstNet® subscribers in the Princeton and Milaca areas got a big boost in wireless connectivity. We’ve added new cell towers to enhance the area’s mobile broadband coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.

The site between Milaca and Princeton will provide coverage when traveling along 80th Street, 160th Avenue and U.S. Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County. The site northeast of Princeton near South Stanchfield Lake will provide coverage when traveling along County Roads 6 and 44. Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. That’s why we’re also boosting network reliability and capacity as we expand our network. This helps Minnesota residents get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play. And it’s giving first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.

These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s coverage and capacity.

From 2019 to 2021, we invested nearly $400 million in our wireless and wireline networks in Minnesota. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.

To learn more about how AT&T is supporting Minnesota, visit their website at https://www.attconnects.com/minnesota/. For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
MINNETONKA, MN
KAAL-TV

RST announces Delta mainline flights to MSP

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester International Airport announced it will start Delta Mainline service between Rochester and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport in November. The increase in aircraft size brings more seats back into the RST market. For information on booking, click here.
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milaca, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
Princeton, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Princeton, MN
County
Mille Lacs County, MN
Milaca, MN
Government
Mille Lacs County, MN
Government
fox9.com

Large hail damages homes in Minnesota, Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Violent storms overnight on Tuesday are keeping roofers and insurance agents busy this week, from Maplewood, Minn. to River Falls, Wis. But for homeowners, the storm feels like a bit of "déjà vu" because only months ago, on May 19, a larger storm left even more damage.
RIVER FALLS, WI
fox9.com

Feeding Our Future: Here's who is charged in the fraud scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Forty-eight people have been charged in connection to a fraud scheme involving Feeding Our Future – a scheme federal officials are calling the largest pandemic fraud in the country. Officials on Tuesday announced 47 people had been charged in connection to the scheme, including founder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not

Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
krwc1360.com

Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Season Opens

Minnesota’s waterfowl hunting season for 2022 opens today (Saturday) in all three of the state’s hunting zones. Minnesota’s north duck zone will have a continuous season beginning today (Saturday) through November 22nd, while the central and south duck zones will have what is known as a “split season.”
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#At T#County Road#Mobile Device#Linus Business#Firstnet
KARE 11

A permanent fence around U.S. Bank Stadium in the works

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — U.S. Bank Stadium is on track to get a major security update; an outdoor fence. Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MFSA) board voted to move forward with a project that will explore fence options. "By entering into an agreement for these professional services, the MSFA intends to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months

FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
islands.com

Nonstop Flights from Minneapolis

Living in the third-coldest state in the U.S., Minnesotans, we presume, would be thrilled to escape the winter weather for any tropical destination. For the most impatient, freezing travelers, the options for direct flights are limited, but the places they can reach with no stops are still among our favorite Caribbean spots.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Vehicles Moving On Highway Again

(KNSI) – Traffic is moving again on Highway 10 near 75th Street Northwest and Scenic Drive North West (near Sartell). The road was closed just before 2:00 p.m. after a crash in the eastbound lanes involving an overturned RV and trailer. Just after 3:00 p.m., the crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal.
SARTELL, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Mayor Frey, Dr. Cedric Alexander launch "Operation Endeavor" to reduce crime in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Roughly six weeks after Dr. Cedric Alexander was sworn in as Minneapolis' first community safety commissioner, he announced a plan - along with Mayor Jacob Frey and other local officials - to reduce crime in the city.Called "Operation Endeavor," Frey called it a comprehensive approach to public safety and it will coordinate city services - from police to prosecutors to violence prevention groups - and crack down on crime. Using data, these services will be deployed strategically throughout the city.Beginning with downtown, "the ripple effects will be felt city-wide," Alexander said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon. He was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Sound of shots, mass panic at Richfield football game streamed live on YouTube

Gunshots during a high school varsity football game between Richfield and Bloomington Kennedy sent players, coaches and fans running on Friday night. Few details have been released as of this writing, but at least two gunshots can be heard on the Richfield High School livestream of the game on YouTube. The school has removed the video from YouTube, but the moment has been shared on social media.
RICHFIELD, MN
Union-Times

Union-Times

Princeton, MN
422
Followers
429
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Union-Times is the official weekly newspaper of Princeton and Milaca, incorporating the Princeton Union, est. 1876; Princeton Eagle, est. 1974; and the Mille Lacs County Times, est. 1892. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.unionandtimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy