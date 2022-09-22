AT&T boosts network speeds for Princeton and Milaca

AT&T customers and FirstNet® subscribers in the Princeton and Milaca areas got a big boost in wireless connectivity. We’ve added new cell towers to enhance the area’s mobile broadband coverage and help give residents and first responders faster, more reliable wireless service.

The site between Milaca and Princeton will provide coverage when traveling along 80th Street, 160th Avenue and U.S. Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County. The site northeast of Princeton near South Stanchfield Lake will provide coverage when traveling along County Roads 6 and 44. Our investment will help customers get the most out of their mobile devices.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. That’s why we’re also boosting network reliability and capacity as we expand our network. This helps Minnesota residents get the best possible experience over the AT&T network wherever they live, work and play. And it’s giving first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.

These enhancements also bring Band 14 spectrum to the area. Band 14 is nationwide, high-quality spectrum set aside by the government specifically for FirstNet. We look at Band 14 as public safety’s VIP lane. In an emergency, this band – or lane – can be cleared just for FirstNet subscribers. When not in use by FirstNet subscribers, AT&T customers can enjoy Band 14’s coverage and capacity.

From 2019 to 2021, we invested nearly $400 million in our wireless and wireline networks in Minnesota. These investments boost reliability, coverage, speed and overall performance for residents and their businesses.

To learn more about how AT&T is supporting Minnesota, visit their website at https://www.attconnects.com/minnesota/. For more about the value FirstNet is bringing to public safety, check out FirstNet.com.