Milaca school board briefs: meeting Sept. 19

The Milaca School Board conducted the following business in the meeting on Sept. 19. Written by Chloe Smith.

Public Forum

One concern brought forth to the Milaca School Board was about social and emotional learning (SEL) referenced within multiple handouts sent home to families. A grandparent of a student at Milaca schools voiced concerns about SEL stating that parents and grandparents should have more access to the curriculum taught in SEL classrooms to pull their children out of them if need be. The grandparent also stated that SEL should be handled between the parents and grandparents of the student rather than school counselors.

Another parent presented a request to the school board for late night activities buses for students who struggle with transportation at those hours but want to be involved in after school activities, or want to stay after school to improve their grades.

Summer project review

The Milaca School Board reviewed the projects done at the school throughout the summer. One project was the removal of planter boxes at the flagpoles in front of the high school. This was done to help with snow removal in the winter and students were climbing on them creating a hazard. Other projects were the repaving of the tennis courts, repairing a leak under the softball field, upgrading school security cameras, and switching their radio system from analog to digital.

Principal and superintendent reports

High school principal Damian Patnode: The first couple of weeks in the new school year have been good and the school is starting to feel more normal. The high school has addressed vaping concerns from the students by placing vape detectors in the bathrooms. The detectors have already decreased the amount of vaping detected. The high school staff have also been doing a great job sweeping the halls between class periods to help get students to where they need to be and it has improved the culture at the school. Lastly, the high school has implemented an updated attendance policy to start moving away from the lax policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elementary school principal Steve Voshel: The elementary school had a great open house, scheduling times for families to come to the school has made the process more enjoyable for everyone. Enrollment at the elementary school is up this year, and they are almost fully staffed. Lastly, Voshel is working to create a student leadership group with the fifth and sixth graders to help with some decision making in the school.

Superintendent David Wedin: The 2022-2023 school year is off to a great start and the school seems to be moving towards normalcy. The K-6 grade online school program has been paused due to low enrollment, but if enrollment improves in the next year or two, it can be reinstated easily. Wedin provided more information on the possible addition of late night activity buses. Those buses would be paid by the mile and they would need to offer those buses for every after school activity which could cause issues.

Pausing policy 504: Headgear

The Milaca School Board approved the pause of policy 504 as it relates to wearing headgear or hats during school hours. This policy was paused for the 2021-2022 fourth quarter in which they found great success. However, they wanted to extend the pause for this school year to ensure the success was not a fluke.

Proposed 2023 Levy

The Milaca School Board approved the proposed 2023 pay levy for the school district with a three percent increase from the year before. The increase is due to changes in the market and inflation. The current approved increase is the current maximum, and it will likely change before it is finalized. The school board will hold the Truth and Taxation public hearing on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. to discuss the potential concerns and changes.

Transportation memorandum

The Milaca School Board approved the transportation memorandum of understanding which involves the replacement of school owned transportation vans with rented vehicles from their contracted bussing companies. This memorandum also adjusts the invoicing and payment periods between the school and the bussing companies to make the process more efficient and manageable for both parties.