Stagnant library funding could mean cuts

Libraries in Mille Lacs County could see cuts in the services they provide.

In a special meeting of the Mille Lacs County Board, at which the primary goal was to prepare the preliminary levy for approval at the next regular meeting on Sept. 20, Chair Genny Reynolds shared the East Central Regional Library’s 2023 budget request. Funds for ECRL, a six-county library system, serve to fund purchase of materials, programs both digital and provided by the branches, as well as staffing.

ECRL is requesting $305,601 for 2023 based on a formula settled in the joint powers agreement between the counties, Executive Director Carla Lydon said in an email. That joint powers agreement stipulates that the joint library board annually establishes a general operating budget. From that budget, the formula divides it between the counties equitably by considering the county’s tax capacity, the population and the registration or borrow circulation.

ECRL’s request of $305,601 from each county is up from its request for the 2022 budget, which was $300,388. But Mille Lacs County didn’t meet that request. Contributions to Mille Lacs County remained at $289,513, which was the request ECRL made for 2021. As a result, outreach service to Onamia Depot Library, a library independent of ECRL, was cut in January 2022. Lydon added, “If Mille Lacs County fully funds their portion of the ECRL budget in 2023, ECRL would look to resume outreach service to Onamia.”

The chances of that look slim, however.

At the special meeting, county commissioners discussed the budget request.

County Administrator Dillon Hayes reminded the board that the county is obligated only to allocate, at a minimum, about $199,000, according to state statute, he said.

Commissioners asked Reynolds, who sits on the library board, what would happen if the county board did not meet the 2023 request. She postulated that the Isle branch would close, and as a result, a couple operating hours would perhaps be added to the Milaca and Princeton locations.

Commissioner Phil Peterson believes the board should not accept the increase.

“Who said Isle has to take the bigger hit?” Peterson said.

The Isle branch, which is the Mille Lacs Lake Library, is already operating at 20 hours a week, Reynolds said. That is the minimum it can be open in order to be eligible for funding. She added that Milaca and Princeton have already “taken hits” to keep Isle open. Reynolds said the Princeton library is servicing 10,000 people, versus 700 in the Isle area.

Commissioner Dave Oslin asked, “Where do you cut the cord?”

Mille Lacs County has three branches through ECRL, not including the Onamia Depot Library.

Oslin said Isle is a “nice spot with good usage,” but he doesn’t believe the county has a need for all three locations.

According to the ECRL website, the Princeton Community Library is open six days a week, while Milaca and the Mille Lacs Lake Community libraries are open four days a week.

Ultimately what happens if the board does not meet the budget request for ECRL is up to the library board. As stated in the Joint Powers agreement, “Should any member approve lower than its required share of the approved budget, library service to that member shall be reduced correspondingly, so as not to restrict development of library services in the remaining member counties.”

In an email, Lydon said, “In the case of Mille Lacs County, that may mean that Onamia outreach services don’t return, or, depending on the amount of reduction, it may mean that one or more of the branch libraries loses open hours.”

