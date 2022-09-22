ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milaca, MN

Milaca city council briefs: meeting on Sept. 15

Union-Times
Union-Times
 3 days ago

The Milaca City Council conducted the following business at its meeting on Sept. 15. Written by Chloe Smith.

Great Northern Trail

Gina Hugo, parks coordinator for Sherburne County,, presented the Milaca City Council with a packet of information on the current progress and plans for the development of the Great Northern Trail. The trail begins in Elk River and is estimated to end in Milaca’s Rec Park once completed. However, those plans would take place in the distant future. Hugo stated that she came to the council to ask for its support for the continued development of the Great Northern Trail, of which the council provided.

Open Forum

Travis Hall, the gambling manager for the Milaca American Legion Ppost #178, voiced a question to the city council in regards to LG 510, city or county 10 percent lawful gambling contribution fund which is regulated by city ordinances and that 10 percent is given back to the city for use within the community. Hall then reminded the council of the $71,289, as of 2020, in that fund from which two expenditures were made, one for maintenance of the Milaca Historical Society and the other for trail maintenance. Hall concluded by asking the council why those funds are not used more within the community because he felt the city has due diligence to put that money back into the community.

Joe Opager voiced his support for city ordinance 497 to amend city code and allow the sale of THC products within the City of Milaca. Opager stated that he and his wife have been seeking out a business opportunity within the city for a while now, and he thinks opening a THC and CBD store is the direction he would like to take. He also stated that if passed, he plans on applying for a license to sell the products as soon as possible.

Issuance and sale of water revenue bonds

The Milaca City Council reviewed and approved the issuance of a water revenue bond in the amount of $375,000 for new water meters within the city at a fixed interest rate of 3.25 percent over five years.

THC regulations and licensing fees

The Milaca City Council held the second reading of ordinances 497 and 498 which would regulate the sale and licensing of THC products within the city. The council reviewed ordinance 497 which states all of the regulations for the THC products and discussed an addition to the ordinance with language about pro-rating the licensing fee depending on the time of year the application is submitted. If no other changes are made to the ordinance and it is approved by the council during the next meeting on Oct. 19, the ordinance will go into effect at that time. The council then approved ordinance 498 with the agreed upon amount for the licensing fee to sell THC at $450.

Amending city policy for criminal history background checks

The city council reviewed and amended the city policy regarding criminal background checks to include language reflecting the changes of THC regulations. Those who apply to sell THC products would then need to adhere to a background check to be able to sell those products. The council approved the change in policy.

Amending city ordinance involving public nuisances and noise

The Milaca City Council revised the city ordinance regarding public nuisances affecting peace and safety with noise. The change excludes the Milaca Industrial Ppark from the ordinance to allow the businesses in the area the ability to continue to run during late night and early morning hours. This change follows a noise complaint filed against Heggies Pizza which is located in the industrial park. The council approved the change.

Repealing and reinstating city chapter 116 on lawful gambling

The city council repealed ordinance 501 regarding gambling regulations, and moved to the first reading of the instatement of the rewritten chapter 116 to authorize and regulate lawful gambling within the city. The purpose of this change was to reflect the changes made within the state legislature over the past couple of years to be in accordance with those changes. Travis Hall voiced his concerns over the updated chapter 116 stating that the ordinance restricts the Milaca American Legion Post #178 from conducting its regular donations and purchases. As it was presented, chapter 116 restricted Post #178 from donating its funds raised through gambling to any person or organization outside of the Milaca area. Hall stated that if it were to stay as written, Post #178 would not be able to conduct business in Foreston, Pease, Bock, or with any of their members not currently living in Milaca. Hall requested that language be stricken from the updated ordinance.

Changing Oct. council meeting date and calling for public hearing

The city council made the decision to change the Oct. city council meeting date from Thursday, Oct. 20 to Wednesday, Oct. 19 because of a city event occurring on the Oct. 20. The council agreed to meet on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The Milaca City Council approved a public hearing for Dec. 15 to discuss and hear public concerns for the 2023 tax levy and budget.

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

MnDOT to rebuild I-94 through Twin Cities—or not

Some see it as an opportunity to undo the freeway’s harm. For decades, Interstate 94 has cleaved neighborhoods in Minneapolis and St. Paul in two, bringing with it pollution and destroying vibrant and prosperous communities along the way. One of which is the Rondo neighborhood, where Mae Adams, a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident

(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
KARE 11

Early voting's underway in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — For some, election day is right now. Early voting began across Minnesota Friday. At the Minneapolis Elections Center on East Hennepin Avenue people were starting to drop in and exercise their constitutional rights six weeks before the big day. "You can come in person to vote early...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Bad Rooster lawsuit enters mediation

Hennepin County Judge Joseph Klein ordered mediation to resolve a defamation and civil conspiracy lawsuit against the sisters, Kelly Abedi and Angela Hummelgard. He’s giving both sides three weeks to work it out. If they can’t, the lawsuit will resume.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milaca, MN
City
Foreston, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Pease, MN
Milaca, MN
Government
City
Bock, MN
City
Elk River, MN
FOX 21 Online

Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Large fire burns apartment in Plymouth, displaces residents

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was injured after an apartment complex in a northwest Minneapolis suburb caught fire Saturday evening, displacing multiple residents.Firefighters responded to the fire at the 15300 block of 18th Avenue North in Plymouth shortly after 7 p.m.Responders say they arrived to find a large portion of the exterior of the building on fire, extending up all three floors and into the attic.Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.Red Cross is assisting the property management company in providing resources to residents who need assistance.
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Woman’s Coyote Scare Attracts Questions

For 22 years, Loreese Brandt has lived in a quiet Brooklyn Park neighborhood about two miles west of the Mississippi River. “We kind of look out for each other for the most part,” Brandt said. “So it’s a good area.”. “I knew it was a deer, but...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
kduz.com

Stearns County Fire Destroys Pole Building

Fire destroyed a pole building in Stearns County Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:45am, they received a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township, northwest of Kimball. Deputies were the first to arrive on scene to find a large pole...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Smith
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis BBQ food trucks fight "archaic" city ordinance forcing them to shut down external smokers

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two Minneapolis barbecue food trucks are fighting what they call an "archaic" city ordinance that will force them to shut down their offset smokers at the end of the month.Animales Barbeque Co and Boomin Barbecue say they were told by the city that food trucks are not allowed to have anything outside the footprint of the truck itself.Animales says they've been running their external smoker since they opened in August of 2018 and passed multiple inspections with it in view. But still, it's against city ordinance and they'll no longer be able to use the smoker come Oct. 1.The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Say it ain't snow: Minnesota's fleet of plow drivers are now training for winter months

FALCON HEIGHT, Minn. -- In addition to the newfound nip in the air, there's another sign of what's around the corner. Snowplow drivers are now in training.If you live in St. Paul, Minneapolis, Ramsey County or Anoka Counties, drivers are currently going through training at a State Fair parking lot to learn how they will soon enough be plowing your local streets.The sunny lot hardly recreates snowy conditions, but trainees say it's critical to getting used to driving a plow. One of the most important lessons is visibility Trainee Daniel Wilson says he gets graded every day on how he drives...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
lakesarearadio.net

Some Parts of Minnesota Near 50% of Peak Color

(KNSI/KDLM) – Peak color in central Minnesota is typically the last week of September or the first week of October, but it might be a bit late this year. The Lakes Area is hovering around 10-25% according to the Department of Natural Resources weekly report, issued early Thursday. There are some spots not too far away where yellows, oranges, and reds are starting to show up. An area consisting of northeastern Benton County, eastern Morrison County, and most of Mille Lacs County is nearing 50% of peak.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

US Bank Stadium To Get A Security Fence Around The Building

Way back in 2012 the Minneapolis City Council approved the funding for the new multi-purpose stadium that was being built to replace the Metrodome. I know that I am probably one of the few people around who actually liked the Metrodome. Yes, it was super outdated, there was always the worry if the dome was going to collapse and the acoustics were horrible, but it was the home of two Minnesota Twins World Series Championships.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Ordinances#Briefs#Legislature#The Milaca City Council#Thc
KARE 11

A permanent fence around U.S. Bank Stadium in the works

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn — U.S. Bank Stadium is on track to get a major security update; an outdoor fence. Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MFSA) board voted to move forward with a project that will explore fence options. "By entering into an agreement for these professional services, the MSFA intends to...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Sept. 24, 2022

Here are links to the topics Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered on WCCO Saturday Morning.The PromenadeJunk Bonanza at Canterbury ParkBachman's Fall Ideas and InspirationPrego Expo, Minneapolis Convention CenterEagan SeptemberfestCars and CavesFoliage Fling Modist BrewingAppleJam 2022 Arboretum
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Vehicles Moving On Highway Again

(KNSI) – Traffic is moving again on Highway 10 near 75th Street Northwest and Scenic Drive North West (near Sartell). The road was closed just before 2:00 p.m. after a crash in the eastbound lanes involving an overturned RV and trailer. Just after 3:00 p.m., the crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal.
SARTELL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
willmarradio.com

Two arrested in big drug bust in Meeker County

(Litchfield MN-) Two people are under arrest after a large drug bust in Meeker County. According to Sgt. Ross Ardoff, Commander of the C-6 Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, they performed a search warrant Friday at a home in the 63000 Block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. There they found 2.1 pounds of methamphetamine, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psillocybin mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammo and cash believed to have been generated by drug sales. Ardoff says while methamphetamine continues to be the top drug problem in the area, fake pills containing fentanyl have been flooding this area in recent years...
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
Axios

10 restaurants Twin Cities locals love

The Twin Cities is home to a host of nationally recognized restaurants. But today, we want to recognize the ones that have been quietly doing their thing for years. From family-owned institutions to under-the-radar cocktail bars, here are some of the places we go back to again and again. 🍜...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Two Arrested in Drug Raid in Litchfield

(KNSI) – Officials say a raid on a home in Meeker County yields more than a pound of methamphetamine, fentanyl and a gun. On Friday, two people were arrested during the search by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force on a home in the 6300-block of 173rd Street in Litchfield. During the execution of the search warrant, police seized 1.2 pounds of meth, 51 counterfeit oxycodone pills believed to contain fentanyl, psychedelic mushrooms, THC, a gun, ammunition and cash believed to have come from drug sales.
LITCHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota not collecting as much tax revenue as it could on newly legal THC edibles

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- At Duke's on 7 in Minnetonka, there are new drinks on the menu: seltzers infused with hemp-derived THC, an offering made possible by a recent law allowing small amounts of the intoxicating chemical that can produce a high in food and drinks."I think people are just curious to try them because it just became legal over a month ago," said Luke Derheim, co-owner of Craft & Crew Hospitality, which owns Duke's and other restaurants.There's a sales tax every time someone buys THC seltzer, pack of gummies or other edibles. But Minnesota is not reaping the full economic...
MINNETONKA, MN
Union-Times

Union-Times

Princeton, MN
422
Followers
429
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Union-Times is the official weekly newspaper of Princeton and Milaca, incorporating the Princeton Union, est. 1876; Princeton Eagle, est. 1974; and the Mille Lacs County Times, est. 1892. Published Thursdays by APG of East Central Minnesota with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.unionandtimes.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/union_times/

Comments / 0

Community Policy