Milaca city council briefs: meeting on Sept. 15

The Milaca City Council conducted the following business at its meeting on Sept. 15. Written by Chloe Smith.

Great Northern Trail

Gina Hugo, parks coordinator for Sherburne County,, presented the Milaca City Council with a packet of information on the current progress and plans for the development of the Great Northern Trail. The trail begins in Elk River and is estimated to end in Milaca’s Rec Park once completed. However, those plans would take place in the distant future. Hugo stated that she came to the council to ask for its support for the continued development of the Great Northern Trail, of which the council provided.

Open Forum

Travis Hall, the gambling manager for the Milaca American Legion Ppost #178, voiced a question to the city council in regards to LG 510, city or county 10 percent lawful gambling contribution fund which is regulated by city ordinances and that 10 percent is given back to the city for use within the community. Hall then reminded the council of the $71,289, as of 2020, in that fund from which two expenditures were made, one for maintenance of the Milaca Historical Society and the other for trail maintenance. Hall concluded by asking the council why those funds are not used more within the community because he felt the city has due diligence to put that money back into the community.

Joe Opager voiced his support for city ordinance 497 to amend city code and allow the sale of THC products within the City of Milaca. Opager stated that he and his wife have been seeking out a business opportunity within the city for a while now, and he thinks opening a THC and CBD store is the direction he would like to take. He also stated that if passed, he plans on applying for a license to sell the products as soon as possible.

Issuance and sale of water revenue bonds

The Milaca City Council reviewed and approved the issuance of a water revenue bond in the amount of $375,000 for new water meters within the city at a fixed interest rate of 3.25 percent over five years.

THC regulations and licensing fees

The Milaca City Council held the second reading of ordinances 497 and 498 which would regulate the sale and licensing of THC products within the city. The council reviewed ordinance 497 which states all of the regulations for the THC products and discussed an addition to the ordinance with language about pro-rating the licensing fee depending on the time of year the application is submitted. If no other changes are made to the ordinance and it is approved by the council during the next meeting on Oct. 19, the ordinance will go into effect at that time. The council then approved ordinance 498 with the agreed upon amount for the licensing fee to sell THC at $450.

Amending city policy for criminal history background checks

The city council reviewed and amended the city policy regarding criminal background checks to include language reflecting the changes of THC regulations. Those who apply to sell THC products would then need to adhere to a background check to be able to sell those products. The council approved the change in policy.

Amending city ordinance involving public nuisances and noise

The Milaca City Council revised the city ordinance regarding public nuisances affecting peace and safety with noise. The change excludes the Milaca Industrial Ppark from the ordinance to allow the businesses in the area the ability to continue to run during late night and early morning hours. This change follows a noise complaint filed against Heggies Pizza which is located in the industrial park. The council approved the change.

Repealing and reinstating city chapter 116 on lawful gambling

The city council repealed ordinance 501 regarding gambling regulations, and moved to the first reading of the instatement of the rewritten chapter 116 to authorize and regulate lawful gambling within the city. The purpose of this change was to reflect the changes made within the state legislature over the past couple of years to be in accordance with those changes. Travis Hall voiced his concerns over the updated chapter 116 stating that the ordinance restricts the Milaca American Legion Post #178 from conducting its regular donations and purchases. As it was presented, chapter 116 restricted Post #178 from donating its funds raised through gambling to any person or organization outside of the Milaca area. Hall stated that if it were to stay as written, Post #178 would not be able to conduct business in Foreston, Pease, Bock, or with any of their members not currently living in Milaca. Hall requested that language be stricken from the updated ordinance.

Changing Oct. council meeting date and calling for public hearing

The city council made the decision to change the Oct. city council meeting date from Thursday, Oct. 20 to Wednesday, Oct. 19 because of a city event occurring on the Oct. 20. The council agreed to meet on Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The Milaca City Council approved a public hearing for Dec. 15 to discuss and hear public concerns for the 2023 tax levy and budget.