History comes to life at Mille Lacs Kathio State Park

The Department of Natural Resources invites visitors to Mille Lacs Kathio State Park to join members of the Minnesota Archaeological Society on Sept. 24 for Archaeology Day.

Attendees will learn about the region’s 9,000 years of human history, and how this contributed to the designation of the park as a National Historic Landmark. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the park picnic area. Rain or inclement weather will cancel the event.

“Demonstrations, activities and displays will advance everyone’s knowledge of the park and Minnesota history, no matter what their age,” said Kris Erickson, park manager. “The park’s beautiful fall colors will offer an added perk.”

During the day, visitors can:

- Watch how “flint knapping” transforms a piece of stone into a tool.

- See the way pottery was created.

- Examine a spear and watch a spear-throwing demonstration.

- Archaeological food cooking techniques will involve cooking in a replica pot and stone boiling, wild rice gathering, processing and maple sugaring.

Minnesota Archaeological Society publications as well as displays, books and pamphlets from the Minnesota Historical Society, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe Tribal Historic Preservation Office, Maritime Heritage Minnesota, St. Cloud State University, and other sources will be available.

The DNR is sponsoring the event, along with the Minnesota Archaeological Society.

There is no charge for Archaeology Day activities. A vehicle permit is required to enter Minnesota state parks. Vehicle permits may be purchased at the park office. The cost of a daily permit is $7. An annual permit, which allows entry into all state parks for one year from the date of purchase, is $35.

Mille Lacs Kathio State Park is located 8 miles north of Onamia, and 14 miles south of Garrison on U.S. Highway 169.