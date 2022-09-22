ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mille Lacs County, MN

Mille Lacs County sheriff report: week ending Sept. 15

 3 days ago

The following incidents were reported to the Mille Lacs County sheriff department:

Friday, Sept. 9

9:41 a.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person in Princeton.

3:36 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.

8:09 p.m. Medical response for a suicidal person in Princeton.

10:16 p.m. Received a report of cows getting loose in Milaca.

Saturday, Sept. 10

8:56 p.m. Responded to a report of a domestic assault on Second Ave. in Milaca.

Sunday, Sept. 11

12:07 a.m. Received a report of cows in the road in Milaca.

9:45 p.m. Suspicious activity was reported in Foreston. A person was walking around with a flashlight.

Monday, Sept. 12

1:33 a.m. Suspicious activity was reported in Princeton. A person was banging on a door.

4:15 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident in Milaca.

5:03 a.m. Received a report of cows in the road in Milaca.

9:26 a.m. A theft was reported in Milaca.

9:42 a.m. A theft was reported on Central Ave. in Milaca.

9:45 a.m. A theft was reported on Oak Ln. in Foreston.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

12:14 p.m. Medical response on Third St. Milaca. A person was unconscious.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

1:02 a.m. Medical response on First St. in Foreston. A person experienced a possible stroke.

11:32 a.m. The theft of a firearm was reported in Milaca.

Thursday, Sept. 15

1:50 a.m. Three horses were reported on the side of the road in Milaca.

7:38 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a deer on Highway 169 Milaca.

Public Safety
