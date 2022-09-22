Minnesota Secretary of State visits with Princeton city officials

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon paid a visit to Princeton and its city officials Tuesday, Sept. 13.

Simon stated he makes an effort to meet with cities and counties throughout Minnesota every year to discuss the cities’ wellbeing related to his office.

During his meeting with Princeton officials, Simon discussed the businesses within the city and how they fared over the past two years, how to the community handled isolation and the rules during the COVID-19 pandemic, how the city government is run and how it adapted to changes during that time, and the upcoming election.

“I heard some great stories about how people really came together and adapted here. We really got the sense that people come together under difficult circumstances and have really pulled through in a good way,” Simon said. “What I heard was a success story. Despite a lot of challenges and uncertainty, Princeton pulled through. As someone in the meeting said, they weathered the storm.”

Once Simon and city officials finished discussing Princeton businesses, they moved to the topic of the upcoming general election in November.

Princeton’s city officials shared information with Simon about polling locations, recruiting election judges, and the importance of election transparency.

Simon stated that from a statewide perspective, it wants to make sure the state has the 30,000 people needed to help run the election as election judges.

On the issue of transparency, Simon stated that being transparent gives people more confidence with the election system.

“Citizens may have questions or concerns about elections, but those are almost always answered with more transparency,” Simon said. “When people are exposed to the election system as it really is, they come away almost 100 percent of the time with more confidence. They understand the checks and balances, oversight, and levels of review that ensure integrity in the system.”

To ensure transparency, Simon and city officials brainstormed different ways his office can work with the city to bring that confidence to Princeton’s citizens involving a series of videos.

Information about elections, polling locations, who is on the ballot, registering to vote, and any other information surrounding elections is also available to citizens of Minnesota on the Minnesota Secretary of State website at mnvotes.gov .

“There are a lot of interesting and exciting projects that are upcoming in Princeton, a lot of challenges as well, but the city appears to be in good shape,” Simon said.

Reach Chloe Smith at chloe.smith@apgecm.com