Princeton, MN

Princeton police report: week ending Sept. 15

Union-Times
 3 days ago

The Princeton police department received the following calls for service:

Friday, Sept. 9

3:57 p.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on Eighth Ave. S.

Saturday, Sept. 10

10:55 a.m. Received a report with concerns over animal treatment on 16th Ave. N.

7:02 p.m. The theft of cash was reported on First St.

Sunday, Sept. 11

8:07 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on Rum River Dr. S.

9:40 a.m. Responded to a report of a suicidal person on 15th Ave. N.

Monday, Sept. 12

3:42 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident on Rum River Dr. N. at 12th St. N.

6:26 p.m. Received a harassment complaint on 11th Ave. S.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

11:39 a.m. Removed an unwanted person on 10th St. S.

1:20 p.m. Received a report of a person in possession of marijuana on Eighth Ave. S.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

9:34 a.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving a parked car on Eighth Ave. S.

2:35 p.m. Received a threats complaint on Second St. N. The people involved engaged in a verbal altercation. The reporting person followed the other person to the police department while on the phone with 911.

6:55 p.m. Removed an unwanted person from Pawnee St.

11:59 p.m. Responded to a vehicle accident involving an unattended crashed motorcycle on 21st Ave. at Highway 95.

Thursday, Sept. 15

10:28 a.m. Responded to a report of an assault on 16th Ave. N.

11:01 p.m. Received a noise complaint on 19th Ave. N.

