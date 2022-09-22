ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogilvie, MN

Charges: Man murdered his grandmother with a hatchet

By Jeffrey Hage
Union-Times
Union-Times
 3 days ago

Man stated he ‘lost it’ after alleging 93-year-old manipulated or altered the bacon he was eating

In January 2021, Dustin Tinklenberg was accused of walking into Fat Jack’s in Bock and sinking a hatchet into the bar after an argument with an employee.

Now that same hatchet may have been used to murder a 93-year-old woman a few miles east of the Mille Lacs/Kanabec County line in Ogilvie.

Tinklenberg, 42, faces charges of second-degree intentional murder in connection with the Sept. 12 death of his grandmother Stella Anderson.

The homeless man, who had been staying with his grandmother at 1386 Highway 23 in Ogilvie, was charged with the felony murder charge Friday, Sept. 16 in Kanabec County District Court. As of Tuesday, Sept. 20, Tinklenberg remained jailed in lieu of posting $1 million bail.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Kanabec County Court, Tinklenberg told investigators following his arrest that he murdered his grandmother because she had somehow manipulated or altered the bacon he was eating.

“So I lost it,” he allegedly told investigators.

Tinklenberg also told investigators that he believed drones were following him around, believed that he was under observation by somebody, and reported surgeries had been performed on him that he does not recall taking place. He lifted up his shirt to show investigators the scars from those surgeries, but no scars existed, the criminal complaint states.

The body of Stella Anderson was discovered Sept. 12 by Stella Anderson’s daughter. Anderson’s daughter had come to Stella Anderson’s home to do some chores and found Anderson deceased on a couch with a “major laceration-type wound to her face.” The daughter ran from the home and called Kanabec County authorities.

Results of an autopsy performed by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office states that Anderson suffered seven “sharp-force injuries” to her head, according to the criminal complaint. The bone of the skull was cut cleanly, indicating a heavy, thick-bladed type of item such as an axe or hatchet was used, the medical examiner stated. The death was ruled a homicide.

After obtaining a search warrant to search Stella Anderson’s home, investigators found a sheath for a hatchet in a bedroom.

Kanabec County investigators had prior contact with Tinklenberg, whom they had known to carry a hatchet in a sheath on his belt, the complaint states.

Furthermore, investigators spoke with two men who said on the afternoon of Sept. 12 they visited with Tinklenberg, who showed them a double-bladed hatchet in a sheath that matched the one found in the bedroom at Stella Anderson’s residence, the complaint states. Tinklenberg is also seen with a hatchet on his belt in Sept. 12 surveillance video from a Ogilvie gas station and convenience store, the complaint states.

Tinklenberg was located on Sept. 13 and booked into the county jail.

Reach Jeff Hage at jeff.hage@apgecm.com

