Princeton Tigers roaring their way into homecoming

Princeton High School’s homecoming week is just around the corner, officially starting on Monday, Sept. 26.

For its royalty, however, it’s more like two weeks of homecoming celebrations.

On Friday, Sept. 16 the 2022 Princeton homecoming royalty was announced with Christian Williams, Dillon Taylor, Cooper Drews, Adam Young, Jake Baumann, Julia Slipy, Lauren McFarland, Myranda Griesert, Madeline Hallberg, and Taylor Kalis claiming the roles.

Starting on Monday, Sept. 19, the royalty began a week of dress up days with Scooby Doo day, followed by dressing as their kindergarten selves on Tuesday, Where’s Waldo day on Wednesday, Toy Story day on Thursday, and finishing off the week with dressing their best on Friday.

On Monday, Sept. 26 the homecoming king and queen will be announced during a coronation ceremony at 2:45 p.m. in the Princeton Performing Arts Center.

Also starting on Sept. 26 are the rest of the high school dress up days with all students encouraged to participate. Monday is mismatched or wacky day, Tuesday is Minions day, Wednesday is college apparel day, Thursday is Minnesota teams apparel day, and Friday is school spirit day with each grade level wearing a specific color - freshman wear gray, sophomores wear white, juniors wear orange, and seniors wear black.

On Thursday, Sept. 29, Princeton High School will hold the annual “PowderBuff” boys volleyball game at 5:30 p.m.

Then on Friday, Sept. 30 before the football game is the “PowderPuff” girls football game at 3:30 p.m.

Finally, to close out the homecoming festivities, the Princeton Tigers will face Albany in the homecoming football game at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30.

